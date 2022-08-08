ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around

By Matt Wiesenfeld
 4 days ago
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't.

For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. He worked wonders with quarterback Josh Allen there and now the Giants are hoping he can get something out of Daniel Jones, or not. It is very possible they have already made up their mind on the former first-round pick (just look at his contract situation).

Regardless, the Giants should have a better offense this season and Jones does have some pieces to work with running back Saquon Barkley and receiver Kenny Golladay.

Last year, the defense was the far better of the two units and that is likely to remain the case. Kayvon Thibodeaux was their top draft pick this year, and the Oregon edge rusher might be a steal. At various times last season, he was considered the best prospect in college but dropped come draft day. If he provides some immediate juice, maybe the defense can slide into the top half of the league.

If that happens, maybe the Giants are a little better than expected. Emphasis on little, as I am still not seeing it. This total is interesting given the team has not won more than six games in any of the last five seasons. Some early wagers might have influenced it.

New York Giants win total

Over 7.5 (+125)

Under 7.5 (-145)

Best Bet: Under 7.5

Sadly this is a chalky pick and there is not going to be much value in taking the under with a first-year head coach combined with what is probably the worst starting quarterback room in the league.

Getting Tennessee on the road in Week 1 is a tough matchup, so getting off to a good start is unlikely.

After that, the Giants have three straight home games. Carolina and Chicago do look like spots for the new coach to get his first win, but it if doesn't happen in one of those games it is hard to see where it going to happen.

Before the bye week, the Giants have back-to-back road games against Jacksonville and Seattle. Both of those are weak opponents but playing them on the road means the Giants are still likely to be an underdog in each contest. They might not win a road game all season long.

New York's bye might be perfectly timed as the Giants host Houston and Detroit right after. That duo not only gives them a great shot at a win but actually a winning streak. Unfortunately, I think there is only one other spot where a win is likely for the rest of the season and that is when the Washington Commanders come to town.

Three of the Giants' last four games of the season are on the road so expecting a late-season surge is unlikely. Also, five of their last seven games are against division opponents.

If you are going to improve in the NFL you have to have the quarterback position right. Look for the coach to get more out of Jones than the last regime but it won't be nearly enough. Below-average offense and mediocre defense do not usually lead to exceeding expectations.

If you can get a better payoff at Under 6.5 I would take that too.

