The Mt. Mitchell Street Rods will hold another Friday Nite Cruise-In featuring classic cars and trucks…and gospel music on Friday, August 19th from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Sav-Mor Parking lot in the Roses Shopping Center in Burnsville. This week they’ll feature live gospel singing by the Redeemed Trio. Music will start at 6:00 pm. (They were rained out when they tried to do it at the last Cruise in, so they’re coming back.) Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the music and check out the cars and trucks. For more information call Gordon Higgins at 284-2951, Bill Anglin at 682-6266, or Thomas Miller at 467-8667. You can follow them on Facebook at Mt. Mitchell Street Rods.

BURNSVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO