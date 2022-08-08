Read full article on original website
Related
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey County DSS Board of Directors Meeting
The Yancey County Department of Social Services Board will hold their monthly meeting on Monday, August 22nd at 6:00 pm. The meeting will be held in the offices of Yancey County DSS.
Johnson City Press
Lawsuit settlement funds designated for Roan Mountain drug treatment center
Washington County officials have agreed to contribute $1.9 million from the county’s “Baby Doe” opioid lawsuit settlement funds to a new regional in-patient drug treatment center for state inmates being developed in Carter County. The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to approve a package of funding requests...
Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
Crown Laboratories breaks ground on new warehouse expansion
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City-based company Crown Laboratories held a ceremony Friday morning as company leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion. Crown Labs previously announced it planned to build a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, representing a $7.5 million investment. The warehouse will be separated from the main manufacturing facility by a breezeway. CEO […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
neusenews.com
UNC Health Lenoir welcomes 2022 new graduate nurses
UNC Health Lenoir posted the following to their Facebook page. We recently welcomed six New Graduate Nurses to the team! We are excited to have them join our team!. Pictured left to right: Hope DuBose (PCU), Jessica Small (ICU), Anna Parker (ED), Sarah Carter (ICU), Taylor Jackson (OR), Chelsea Sutton (PACU)
LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
elizabethton.com
Fraley on taking office as sheriff: ‘Some tough days ahead’
Mike Fraley joked on Friday that he doesn’t expect to see much of his wife in coming months. “I told Brenda if she wants to see me she may want to hang a picture on the fridge,” said the sheriff-elect for Carter County. Fraley, who takes office Sept....
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Kate Buchanan Abernathy
Kate Buchanan Abernathy age 98 formerly of Spruce Pine passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 at the Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced when finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to the website; www.webbfh.com, selecting Kate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Kathy Elaine Murphy Johnson
Kathy Elaine Murphy Johnson, age 67 of Forest City died Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at her home. Kathy was born on April 2nd, 1955, in Yancey County, North Carolina and was a daughter of the late Holbert and Beulah Carroll Murphy. She was a graduate of Cane River High School in the Class of 1973.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Judy Burleson Ingram Cantrell
Judy Burleson Ingram Cantrell, age 80, of U.S. Hwy. 19-E, the Spear community in Newland, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Care Partner Solace Center in Asheville. Born on July 1, 1942 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Vance and Helen Hughes Burleson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Ingram who died in 1996 and her second husband, Bruce Cantrell who died in 2012 and her daughter, Lori Ann Ingram.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Pauline Jones Byrd
Pauline Jones Byrd, age 93, of the Red Hill Community, Bakersville, NC passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mable Tipton Jones. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Kenneth, and Phillip Jones.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mt. Mitchell Street Rods Friday Night Cruise In
The Mt. Mitchell Street Rods will hold another Friday Nite Cruise-In featuring classic cars and trucks…and gospel music on Friday, August 19th from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Sav-Mor Parking lot in the Roses Shopping Center in Burnsville. This week they’ll feature live gospel singing by the Redeemed Trio. Music will start at 6:00 pm. (They were rained out when they tried to do it at the last Cruise in, so they’re coming back.) Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the music and check out the cars and trucks. For more information call Gordon Higgins at 284-2951, Bill Anglin at 682-6266, or Thomas Miller at 467-8667. You can follow them on Facebook at Mt. Mitchell Street Rods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbors of proposed Johnson City subdivision win victory at planning commission
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Neighbors of a 58-acre piece of farmland won a victory Tuesday when the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission recommended the most restrictive form of residential zoning (R-2A) among three options that were being considered. Residents of the Highland Parc subdivision adjacent to the Sugg property turned out in force for […]
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
focusnewspaper.com
Dinosaurs Are Coming To Hickory, Open To The Public On Sept. 17
Hickory – Catawba Science Center is bringing Dinosaurs back from extinction with this upcoming exhibit! Dinosaurs! is a revamped version of the previous Dinosaur exhibit with NEW technologies! We. have partnered with CVCC’s Mechatronics & Engineering program to restore three Legacy Dinos that will be displayed alongside NINE brand...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Food Giveaway at Mt. Pleasant Food Pantry
The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Food Pantry will be hosting another food giveaway Friday August 12th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road in Burnsville. Anyone who wants the food is welcome to come. Just call 828-536-0130 when you get there to let them know you’re there and someone will load the food in your car without you having to get out of your car.
WBTV
Araina Cline is recovering after two recent operations
WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - “I’d like to introduce to you our adopted daughter, Araina Briauna Cline,” Angel Cline said. Angel, Araina’s mom, said this picture was taken this week. This post is to welcome Araina as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. She said...
Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
explorecaldwell.com
Accommodations, Granite Falls, NC
There are many accommodation options when you visit the Granite Falls area. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll have tons of accommodation options to pick from. Whether you’re traveling with your family and need accommodations that are cost-effective and spacious or you’re travelling solo and want to stay somewhere unique, there’s something for everyone in the Granite Falls, North Carolina area.
Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]
Comments / 0