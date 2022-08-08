ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yancey County, NC

WJHL

Carter County Bank beautifies downtown with banners

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Bank purchased 80 additional banners to display throughout downtown Elizabethton. A gift partnership with Main Street Elizabethton made the contribution possible, according to a news release, and the donation totals 160 rotating banner designs to beautify the area. They’re displayed along Elk Avenue, E Street, Sycamore Street and […]
WJHL

Crown Laboratories breaks ground on new warehouse expansion

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City-based company Crown Laboratories held a ceremony Friday morning as company leaders broke ground on a multi-million dollar expansion. Crown Labs previously announced it planned to build a 60,000-square-foot warehouse, representing a $7.5 million investment. The warehouse will be separated from the main manufacturing facility by a breezeway. CEO […]
neusenews.com

UNC Health Lenoir welcomes 2022 new graduate nurses

UNC Health Lenoir posted the following to their Facebook page. We recently welcomed six New Graduate Nurses to the team! We are excited to have them join our team!. Pictured left to right: Hope DuBose (PCU), Jessica Small (ICU), Anna Parker (ED), Sarah Carter (ICU), Taylor Jackson (OR), Chelsea Sutton (PACU)
LENOIR, NC
WJHL

LGBTQ group opposes potential Kingsport City Schools gender identity policy

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a member of the Kingsport City Schools board proposed a new policy that bars district employees from actions that “create, facilitate or engage in classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity,” a local LGBTQ+ group spoke out against the measure. John Baker, president of Pride Community Center of the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Kate Buchanan Abernathy

Kate Buchanan Abernathy age 98 formerly of Spruce Pine passed away Thursday August 11, 2022 at the Wesley Long Hospital in Greensboro, NC. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. They will be announced when finalized. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to the website; www.webbfh.com, selecting Kate...
SPRUCE PINE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Kathy Elaine Murphy Johnson

Kathy Elaine Murphy Johnson, age 67 of Forest City died Wednesday, August 10th, 2022, at her home. Kathy was born on April 2nd, 1955, in Yancey County, North Carolina and was a daughter of the late Holbert and Beulah Carroll Murphy. She was a graduate of Cane River High School in the Class of 1973.
FOREST CITY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Judy Burleson Ingram Cantrell

Judy Burleson Ingram Cantrell, age 80, of U.S. Hwy. 19-E, the Spear community in Newland, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Care Partner Solace Center in Asheville. Born on July 1, 1942 in Avery County, she was the daughter of the late Vance and Helen Hughes Burleson. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Ingram who died in 1996 and her second husband, Bruce Cantrell who died in 2012 and her daughter, Lori Ann Ingram.
NEWLAND, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Pauline Jones Byrd

Pauline Jones Byrd, age 93, of the Red Hill Community, Bakersville, NC passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mable Tipton Jones. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Carl, Kenneth, and Phillip Jones.
BAKERSVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mt. Mitchell Street Rods Friday Night Cruise In

The Mt. Mitchell Street Rods will hold another Friday Nite Cruise-In featuring classic cars and trucks…and gospel music on Friday, August 19th from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm in the Sav-Mor Parking lot in the Roses Shopping Center in Burnsville. This week they’ll feature live gospel singing by the Redeemed Trio. Music will start at 6:00 pm. (They were rained out when they tried to do it at the last Cruise in, so they’re coming back.) Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the music and check out the cars and trucks. For more information call Gordon Higgins at 284-2951, Bill Anglin at 682-6266, or Thomas Miller at 467-8667. You can follow them on Facebook at Mt. Mitchell Street Rods.
BURNSVILLE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Dinosaurs Are Coming To Hickory, Open To The Public On Sept. 17

Hickory – Catawba Science Center is bringing Dinosaurs back from extinction with this upcoming exhibit! Dinosaurs! is a revamped version of the previous Dinosaur exhibit with NEW technologies! We. have partnered with CVCC’s Mechatronics & Engineering program to restore three Legacy Dinos that will be displayed alongside NINE brand...
HICKORY, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Food Giveaway at Mt. Pleasant Food Pantry

The Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Food Pantry will be hosting another food giveaway Friday August 12th from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church at 151 Scronce Creek Road in Burnsville. Anyone who wants the food is welcome to come. Just call 828-536-0130 when you get there to let them know you’re there and someone will load the food in your car without you having to get out of your car.
BURNSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Araina Cline is recovering after two recent operations

WEST JEFFERSON, N.C. (WBTV) - “I’d like to introduce to you our adopted daughter, Araina Briauna Cline,” Angel Cline said. Angel, Araina’s mom, said this picture was taken this week. This post is to welcome Araina as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. She said...
WJHL

Abingdon’s 8.2-mile town-wide yard sale returns Aug. 20

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – The Town of Abingdon is preparing for its fall Town-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, August 20. The “8.2 miles of trash to treasure for you to discover” will feature more than 65 locations, a release from the town states. Abingdon residents and property owners will hold their yard sales in the […]
ABINGDON, VA
explorecaldwell.com

Accommodations, Granite Falls, NC

There are many accommodation options when you visit the Granite Falls area. When you visit Lenoir & the NC foothills, you’ll have tons of accommodation options to pick from. Whether you’re traveling with your family and need accommodations that are cost-effective and spacious or you’re travelling solo and want to stay somewhere unique, there’s something for everyone in the Granite Falls, North Carolina area.
GRANITE FALLS, NC
WJHL

Science Hill senior earns perfect ACT score

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Science Hill High School senior recently earned a perfect score on the ACT test. Logan Smith’s score of 36 is something that less than 0.5% of ACT test-takers earn. “I think I just about fell out of my chair,” Smith said. “I was shaking really bad, pretty much until […]

