New Bedford, MA

FUN 107

Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FUN 107

Beloved Newport Diner Closes Permanently This Weekend

Normally, Bishop's 4th Street Diner in Newport serves an oversized Mickey Mouse pancake with blueberry eyes, a raspberry nose and a wide whipped-cream smile. Only this weekend, that smile is melting into a long, dejected frown, as owners Steven and Vicki Bishop prepare to grill their last blue-plate specials before going out of business Sunday, Aug. 14.
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Free Fun Friday: Family Four Pack to Water Wizz

It's been a hot summer. Really hot. As nice as fans and air-conditioning are, there's only so much sitting inside the house we can tolerate before boredom strikes. Water Wizz, southern New England's largest water park. This Wareham destination has been cooling off and entertaining families for decades and it's still the place to go.
FUN 107

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park No Longer For Sale

Carver’s Edaville Family Theme Park announced that it is officially off the market and that two new operators are coming aboard to keep the train-themed park chugging along into the future. “Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale,” the park’s official Facebook page posted Wednesday morning.
CARVER, MA
FUN 107

Westport’s Nickname for Summer Residents Has Curious Origins

Welcome to Westport, where a majority of the community is comprised of farmers, fishermen, teachers, contractors and other blue-collar types. Route 6 up north is considered the "city" part of town. Meanwhile, anyone living south off of Horseneck Road or Narrow Avenue resides in the sticks. Westport is a simple...
WESTPORT, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford’s Paul Santos Making Late-Night Debut on ABC6

On Saturday, Aug. 13, at 11:30 p.m., "Paul Santos Live," seen locally on cable television, will make its debut on ABC6 in Providence. "It's an idea I've been working towards for some time now, and I'm excited to launch the show in a much larger TV market," said seasoned host Paul Santos, an established lawyer on the SouthCoast when he's not interviewing someone interesting.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Fall River Dog Surrendered to Shelter Looking to Make New Family Happy [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]

This Wednesday has gone to the dogs. Fun 107’s Wet Nose Wednesday is all about uniting loving animals with the perfect home. There are hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast that are patiently waiting to go home for good. With the help of local shelters, Fun 107 shares the story of these loving animals, giving the spotlight to one lucky pet each week.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Win Tickets to Giveon at House of Blues in Boston

It's been all uphill for Giveon ever since "Chicago Freestyle," his 2020 collaboration with Drake. Bask in those good vibes when you see him in person at House of Blues in Boston. Enter below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Tuesday, Aug. 23, show. Jackson...
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Sea Lab to Be Dedicated to Former Mayor

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford school building will be named after the late former city mayor Frederick Kalisz, Jr., according to a Wednesday announcement from the New Bedford public schools. The Sea Lab Marine Science Education Center next to the Taylor Elementary School on Portland Street is set...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Dartmouth High School Principal is a Former Student

Picture Ryan Shea, wearing his green cap and gown, walking in the processional to graduate from Dartmouth High school, his whole life ahead of him. Imagine pulling Shea aside at that moment to tell him that someday he'd be the principal of the school, then on Slocum Road. "I wouldn't...
DARTMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

