Maui residents benefit from free “Test to Treat” program
Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding its free COVID-19 testing program to include “Test to Treat.” Maui County residents may be tested for COVID-19, and if positive, may receive prescription medication at the same location, free of charge. “I wanted to be sure...
Paltin to host virtual town hall on beach restoration and stabilization in Kahana
West Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin will host a virtual community town hall on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss proposed plans for beach restoration and stabilization in Kahana. This comes as residents and property owners consider whether to ask the Maui County Council to create a community facilities district.
Aug. 4-10, 2022 COVID-19 update: 14 deaths, 3,189 new infections in Hawaiʻi￼
The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 3,189 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 4-10, 2022, which is 500 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 14 COVID-19 deaths this week, seven less than last week.
The long-awaited opening of Kīhei High School is planned for January, but will it happen?
Construction of the upper campus of the beautiful new Kīhei High School — which sits mauka of Piʻilani Highway with Haleakala as a backdrop — is expected to finally be completed enough to open in January for a small inaugural class of ninth graders. At the...
Letters: Upcountry water woes, tourism, housing plan, loud motorcycles and more
Maui County should prioritize solving Upcountry water issues over new cultural center. Wow, [Maui County budgeted] $43 million for an unnecessary cultural center while upcountry residents have to conserve water annually because the county does not have enough water-holding infrastructure. Good choice. I’ll be sure not to take a shower on my way down to visit the cultural center. — Paul Fasi, Kula.
Confused about voting today in Maui County or mailed the ballot too late? These tips help
With a handful of people showing up after Maui’s only voter service center in Wailuku closed at 4:30 p.m. Friday, some said they were confused about hours and drop-off locations for this year’s Primary Elections, which closes tonight at 7. Also, some residents wondered what would happen if...
New executives in Down The Hatch kitchen
Down The Hatch restaurant in Lahaina has hired a new executive chef and sous chef. New executive chef Naiwi Teruya, born and raised in Lahaina, has developed what he calls “Southern Aloha,” with new menu concepts emphasizing the soul of comfort, enjoyment and happiness. “Those are the common...
LIST: Maui Lane Closures, Aug. 13-19
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani...
