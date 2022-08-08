The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health reported 3,189 new COVID-19 cases for the week of Aug. 4-10, 2022, which is 500 less cases than the previous week. This is well below the recent peak of 8,924 new infections reported during the week of May 19-25, 2022. There were 14 COVID-19 deaths this week, seven less than last week.

MAUI COUNTY, HI ・ 9 HOURS AGO