Wailuku, HI

Maui residents benefit from free "Test to Treat" program

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that Mauliola Pharmacy in Wailuku is expanding its free COVID-19 testing program to include "Test to Treat." Maui County residents may be tested for COVID-19, and if positive, may receive prescription medication at the same location, free of charge. "I wanted to be sure...
WAILUKU, HI
Wailuku, HI
Wailuku, HI
Wailuku, HI
Letters: Upcountry water woes, tourism, housing plan, loud motorcycles and more

Maui County should prioritize solving Upcountry water issues over new cultural center. Wow, [Maui County budgeted] $43 million for an unnecessary cultural center while upcountry residents have to conserve water annually because the county does not have enough water-holding infrastructure. Good choice. I'll be sure not to take a shower on my way down to visit the cultural center. — Paul Fasi, Kula.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
New executives in Down The Hatch kitchen

Down The Hatch restaurant in Lahaina has hired a new executive chef and sous chef. New executive chef Naiwi Teruya, born and raised in Lahaina, has developed what he calls "Southern Aloha," with new menu concepts emphasizing the soul of comfort, enjoyment and happiness. "Those are the common...
LAHAINA, HI
LIST: Maui Lane Closures, Aug. 13-19

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani...
WAILUKU, HI

