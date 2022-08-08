ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thequincysun.com

Mary G. Lawlor, 87

Mary G. (McDonald) Lawlor, age 87, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, August 12, 2022 at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family. Mary was born in Roxbury, to the late Charles and Helen (Clancy) McDonald. She was raised and educated in Providence, R.I. where she was a graduate of Hope High School. She lived in Quincy for sixty-three years.
QUINCY, MA
thequincysun.com

Harold J. McFadd

After a beautiful life of 98 ½ years, Harold J. “Harry” McFadd peacefully passed away in his home at Allerton House in Weymouth, MA on Aug. 6, 2022. Born in Boston on Feb. 10, 1924, and the youngest of seven children born to Joseph McFadd, originally of Carlisle, England and Fabiola (Corbeil) McFadd, originally of Montreal, Quebec, Harry was raised in the city’s neighborhoods of South Boston and Dorchester. Harry was a 1941 graduate of Commerce High School in Boston. A World War II veteran, Harry served in the US Army Air Forces in the Pacific Theater. After the war, Harry worked at Gillette Company in Boston, before transitioning to New England Telephone, where he had a long career.
WEYMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy