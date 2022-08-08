Read full article on original website
Tracy Eugene Anderson
Visitation for 84-year-old Tracy Eugene Anderson will be Friday, August 19th from 4-7 pm at Yoder Powell Funeral Home in Kalona. The Anderson family is having a private family celebration of life memorial service. A memorial fund has been established for the Kalona Public Library and Iowa City Hospice. Yoder Powell Funeral Home is caring for Tracy and his family.
Halcyon House Washington Page Katrina Altenhofen
On today’s program, I’m talking with Katrina Altenhofen, the Executive Director for Hospice in Washington County, about the new hospice building that opened in Washington.
Washington County Conservation Adds Bur Oak to ERWA
Washington County Conservation has added the 103 acre Bur Oak to the English River Wildlife Area (ERWA). Executive Director of Washington County Conservation Zach Rozmus talked with KCII about how this acquisition came about. “So last year, we actually got under contract with a purchase agreement with the Bur Oak...
A Pair of Cinema Events Coming to the Washington County Library
The Washington Public Library will be hosting a pair of cinema events during their August event schedule. The first event will be a Teen Movie Matinee for all local middle and high school students showing the 2014 coming-of-age teen romance movie The Fault in Our Stars. The next film event will be the Classic Cinema Showcase of the 1954 Alfred Hitchcock mystery thriller Rear Window starring Grace Kelly and James Stewart.
Cause of Boil Advisory Explained
A boil advisory was issued Tuesday in Washington for South 3rd Ave, stretching from Harrison St to Tyler St. Residents and businesses in the area are advised to boil all water for at least five minutes before any activity involving the consumption of water. JJ Bell, the Superintendent of the...
Superintendent of the Maintenance and Construction Department for Washington Alleviates Concerns Over Biol Advisory
On Tuesday, a boil advisory was issued in Washington for South 3rd Ave, stretching from Tyler St to Harrison St near the Washington County Hospitals and Clinics building. The advisory was lifted at 8:40 am Thursday with the results coming back from the Coralville testing facility. JJ Bell, the Superintendent...
Fairfield Loop Trail Annual Fun Ride is Saturday
The 3rd Annual Bike Around the Fairfield Loop Trail Annual Fun Ride is scheduled for this Saturday, August 13th. Like the concept of a walking tour, the Fairfield Area Chamber of Commerce will take you on a biking adventure on the trails with short informational stops along the 15.9-mile Loop Trail.
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Solomon Davis
Assistant Director at the Fairfield Arts & Convention Center Solomon Davis discusses upcoming cinema events at the Arts & Convention Center.
Goal Setting Session Scheduled for Washington City Council
At the August 2nd City Council meeting, the council approved a goal-setting session for October 11th before the regularly scheduled city council meeting. This meeting will bring in an outside consultant to overview the council’s current goals and other goals they are considering for the future. Washington Mayor Jaron...
JJ Nichting Company In Touch With Southeast Iowa with Ryan Schlabaugh
City Administrator for the City of Kalona Ryan Schlabaugh discusses the agenda of the recent Kalona City Council Meeting.
Winfield Mt-Union And National Free Lunch Program Change
After Winfield Mt-Union issued a letter stating that the USDA Free Lunch Program would be phased out, KCII News spoke with Winfield Mt-Union Superintendent Jeff Maeder. The program was implemented at schools across the country to help alleviate some of the pressures caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. The program itself was canceled before the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.
USDA Authorizes Washington County for Emergency Haying or Grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Matt Russell announced that Washington County and 38 other Iowa Counties, including Iowa, Jefferson, and Keokuk counties, have been approved for emergency haying and grazing of Conservation Reserve Program Acres. Counties are automatically approved for Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) emergency haying and grazing when they reach the D2 (severe drought) level on the U.S. Drought Monitor and are outside of the primary nesting season. Any participants must receive approval for emergency haying or grazing from their county FSA Office before any action is taken. The emergency haying authorizations end on August 31st, and the emergency grazing period will end on September 30th.
Cedar Rapids Man Arrested in Washington County on DCI Forgery Charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department arrested thirty-six-year-old Trevor Andrew Clinton of Cedar Rapids on August 11th for a Department of Criminal Investigation forgery warrant. Iowa punishes forgery according to the type of writing involved in the crime. Forgeries involving money, securities, postage, government-issued instruments, and similar specified writings are class D felonies. Penalties include a fine of at least $750 and up to $7,500, up to five years in prison, or both.
Mid-Prairie Baseball Field is under Renovation
Mid-Prairie Baseball is asking you to be a part of their future. In recent years, the Mid-Prairie baseball program has seen successes, including a semi-final appearance in the state tournament, two different conference titles, two district championships, and an all-time high of 50 players during the 2021 season. In addition...
School Board Meeting Summary
The Washington Community School Board met in regular session for the final time before the beginning of the school year on Wednesday. A pair of contracts were approved for virtual Spanish and Career Technical Education classes, and a bid was also approved for a new school bus. The board and superintendent discussed their goals for the upcoming school year and possible changes to the early retirement package.
Riverside Finishing Up 3rd Street Project
Riverside looks to finish up its 3rd Street Project. The endeavor began as a merger of several projects that had been halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic. This $3.3 million project involves replacing the water main along 3rd Street which extends slightly to both 2nd and Rose Streets. Work began when it became apparent that the previous water main on this street needed to be altered.
Washington County Ambulance Responds to Major Crash in Brighton
A one-vehicle rollover accident on 315th St. with an unresponsive driver was reported in Brighton on Tuesday, August 9th. The driver Tate Riley was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital to receive treatment and is currently in stable condition with minor injuries. It was determined that Tate lost control of his car traveling westbound down the gravel road, going into a ditch and striking a tree. A state accident report was filed.
Washington County Sheriff’s Department Recovers Stolen Vehicle in Riverside
A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported being out with a stolen vehicle along Highway 22 in Riverside at 12:30 am on Thursday. Both the driver and the passenger of the stolen vehicle were arrested, and a stolen Microsoft Tablet was found after a search of the car. The passenger was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
Area Schools Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #3 WACO Football Flexes Its Muscles in 2021
The top 10 countdown of the best sports stories from the 2021-22 academic year continues today with number three on our list for area schools that includes Columbus Community, Highland, Lone Tree, Winfield-Mt. Union, WACO, Sigourney, and Keota. The third best story for this countdown takes us the gridiron with the WACO football team leaving their mark in 2021.
