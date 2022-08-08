Read full article on original website
Related
Rainforests in the Congo Basin are under threat as the DRC opens land to oil, gas drilling
William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Strong winds collapse stage in Spain, killing 1, officials say
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stage collapse during the Medusa Festival in near Valencia, Spain, early Saturday left one person dead and more than 20 others injured, police said. The Valencia government said three of those injured were listed in serious condition. The wind caused "chaos" while damaging multiple structures at the festival as well as the stage. Authorities said the "violent" winds devastated parts of the area and forced the event management team to vacate the location.
Arizona plans to use shipping containers to fill border wall gaps
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona began moving in shipping containers to close a 1,000-foot gap in the border wall near the southern Arizona farming community of Yuma on Friday, with officials saying they were acting to stop migrants after repeated, unfulfilled promises from the Biden administration to block off the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Mexico killings send fear rippling through U.S. Muslim communities
Authorities on Monday identified the fourth victim in a series of killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the deaths sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities nationwide. Three of the slayings happened in the past week. Now law enforcement officials are seeking help finding a vehicle believed...
Taiwan warns China military drills show ambitions to control western Pacific
PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan warned Tuesday that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific, as Taipei conducted its own exercises to underscore it’s ready to defend itself.
Russian rocket successfully launches an Iranian satellite
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian rocket on Tuesday successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit. The Soyuz rocket lifted off as scheduled at 8:52 a.m. Moscow time (0552 GMT) Tuesday from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan. About nine minutes after the launch, it placed the Iranian satellite...
One year after Afghanistan, U.S. spy agencies pivot to China
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups would remain a priority — but that the agency’s money and resources would be increasingly shifted to focusing on China.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sweeping climate bill will push American energy to go green
WASHINGTON (AP) — After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push.
What the Inflation Reduction Act does for green energy
The sweeping Inflation Reduction Act expected to pass the House late this week and then head to President Joe Biden’s desk could reshape the American energy industry by putting non-fossil fuel alternatives in reach of more people. But while the spending bill is predicted to get the United States much closer to its emissions goals, it’s still not a panacea for the climate crisis, and many environmental advocates aren’t satisfied.
New Mexico police say suspect in 4 Muslim men’s killings has been detained
Albuquerque police say they have detained the “primary suspect” in the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico’s largest city. Police Chief Harold Medina on Tuesday announced the update on Twitter. The killings have sent ripples of fear through Islamic communities in New Mexico and beyond and fueled a race to find who was responsible.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says U.S. is “equal partner” with African countries
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States sees Africa’s 54 nations as “equal partners” in tackling global problems, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in South Africa Monday. “Our strategy is rooted in the recognition that sub-Saharan Africa is a major geopolitical force — one that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Salman Rushdie hospitalized as police seek motive in stabbing
MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie remained hospitalized Saturday after suffering serious injuries in a stabbing attack as praise poured in for him from the West but he was disparaged in Iran. Rushdie, 75, suffered a damaged liver, severed nerves in an arm and an eye, and was on...
Police charge Albuquerque man in killings of 2 Muslim men
A 51-year-old man was charged Tuesday with killing two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and authorities said he is suspected in the slayings of two others whose deaths sparked fear in Muslim communities nationwide. Officials announced the man’s arrest a day after he was taken into custody. Police...
U.N. ship to begin moving wheat to food starved people in Ethiopia from Ukraine.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A ship approached Ukraine on Friday to pick up wheat for hungry people in Ethiopia, in the first food delivery to Africa under a U.N.-brokered plan to unblock grain trapped by Russia’s war and bring relief to some of the millions worldwide on the brink of starvation.
Brazilians rally for democracy, seek to rein in President Jair Bolsonaro
SAO PAULO (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians flocked to a law school Thursday in defense of the nation’s democratic institutions, an event that carried echoes of a gathering nearly 45 years ago when citizens joined together at the same site to denounce a brutal military dictatorship. In 1977,...
U.S. inflation at 8.5 percent, slips from from 40-year high
WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0