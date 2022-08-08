ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Strong winds collapse stage in Spain, killing 1, officials say

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A stage collapse during the Medusa Festival in near Valencia, Spain, early Saturday left one person dead and more than 20 others injured, police said. The Valencia government said three of those injured were listed in serious condition. The wind caused "chaos" while damaging multiple structures at the festival as well as the stage. Authorities said the "violent" winds devastated parts of the area and forced the event management team to vacate the location.
PBS NewsHour

One year after Afghanistan, U.S. spy agencies pivot to China

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a recent closed-door meeting with leaders of the agency’s counterterrorism center, the CIA’s No. 2 official made clear that fighting al-Qaida and other extremist groups would remain a priority — but that the agency’s money and resources would be increasingly shifted to focusing on China.
PBS NewsHour

Sweeping climate bill will push American energy to go green

WASHINGTON (AP) — After decades of inaction in the face of escalating natural disasters and sustained global warming, Congress hopes to make clean energy so cheap in all aspects of life that it’s nearly irresistible. The House is poised to pass a transformative bill Friday that would provide the most spending to fight climate change by any one nation ever in a single push.
PBS NewsHour

What the Inflation Reduction Act does for green energy

The sweeping Inflation Reduction Act expected to pass the House late this week and then head to President Joe Biden’s desk could reshape the American energy industry by putting non-fossil fuel alternatives in reach of more people. But while the spending bill is predicted to get the United States much closer to its emissions goals, it’s still not a panacea for the climate crisis, and many environmental advocates aren’t satisfied.
PBS NewsHour

Police charge Albuquerque man in killings of 2 Muslim men

A 51-year-old man was charged Tuesday with killing two Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and authorities said he is suspected in the slayings of two others whose deaths sparked fear in Muslim communities nationwide. Officials announced the man’s arrest a day after he was taken into custody. Police...
PBS NewsHour

U.S. inflation at 8.5 percent, slips from from 40-year high

WASHINGTON (AP) — Falling gas prices gave Americans a slight break from the pain of high inflation last month, though the surge in overall prices slowed only modestly from the four-decade high it reached in June. Consumer prices jumped 8.5% in July compared with a year earlier, the government...
