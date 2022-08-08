ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Factbox-U.S. climate deal has money for EVs, clean energy and even Big Oil

Aug 8 (Reuters) - After years of failed attempts to pass major legislation to combat climate change, the U.S. Senate's Inflation Reduction Act is poised to become largest U.S. climate legislation in history.

The bill would divert nearly $370 billion to climate and energy security measures, aimed at slashing greenhouse gas emissions around 40% by 2030 and curbing consumer energy costs at the same time. read more

Much of the spending would go to new or expanded tax credits to promote clean energy generation, electrification, energy efficiency and wider adoption of electric vehicles.

A good chunk of the bill, however, is also devoted to supporting fossil fuel development by protecting federal drilling auctions and supporting upgrades of coal and gas facilities - concessions required to win over West Virginia's Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in the party-line vote.

The agreement represents a compromise from the initial sweeping legislative ambitions by President Joe Biden's administration for combating climate change, though the legislation was praised by environmental advocates as a crucial step forward. read more

Here are some of the key climate and energy provisions in the deal, which must now pass the House of Representatives before going to Biden to sign into law.

  • Credits of several thousand dollars for the purchase of zero-emissions electric vehicles: up to $7,500 for new EVs and $4,000 for used electric cars. Transportation generates around a quarter of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
  • An extension of investment and production tax credits for wind, solar and other renewable energy sources. Wind and solar are considered crucial to cleaning up the power sector, which is the source of another quarter of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.
  • An extension and expansion of credits for carbon capture and sequestration, including from big emitting power plants. This incentive allows fossil fuel plants to keep running as long as they install equipment that can capture 75% or more of their carbon output.
  • Credits for production of nuclear and hydrogen power. The Biden administration considers nuclear and hydrogen energy to be vital to decarbonization.
  • Extended credits for biodiesel, and incentives for "sustainable aviation fuel" needed to reduce emissions from the airline industry.
  • Allocation of billions of dollars to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for climate-friendly farming practices.
  • A fee on emissions of the greenhouse gas methane from the oil and gas industry, alongside more than $1.5 billion in incentives for producers to install new technology helping to cut those emissions. Methane is seen by scientists and climate policy experts as one of the worst climate offenders, but also one of the easiest to tackle in the near term.
  • A requirement that the Interior Department conduct oil and gas lease sales offshore and onshore for years to come. Biden had promised during his campaign for the presidency to end federal oil and gas drilling to fight climate change but has faced significant political and legal obstacles.
  • A permanent extension of the coal excise tax that will fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, assisting coal miners who are battling black lung disease.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Leah Douglas in Washington; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Will Dunham and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
