West Glacier, MT

Glacier National Park provides bridge project update

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
WEST GLACIER - Glacier National Park announced in July a construction project to rehabilitate 13 bridges throughout the park and since then, work has begun on the Anaconda, Camas, and Dutch Creek Bridges located on the Inside North Fork Road.

The excavation of a deep trench on the side of the Dutch Creek Bridge is expected to make the bridge impassible for pedestrians and bicyclists from Aug. 8 until Aug. 10. Pedestrians and bicyclists will still have access to the areas leading up to the bridge from the north and south.

The Fish Creek Bridge located in the campground next to the amphitheater loop will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on Sept. 6, 2022, after Fish Creek Campground closes for the year.

The Appistoki Creek Bridge will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on Sept. 26, 2022. Additionally, work on the Kinlta, Ford, Akokala, Bowman, Quartz and Logging Creek bridges is expected to take place in the summer of 2023.

The North Fork Bridge, located on the north end of Camas Road, and the Lee Creek Bridge, located along Chief Mountain Highway, are also part of the rehabilitation project. That work will take place in 2022 or 2023. Construction at all bridges will conclude for the season no later than Nov. 14, 2022.

'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan

COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
Clark Farm Silos in Kalispell, Montana

Looking for a unique and cozy place to stay in Kalispell, Montana? Be sure to consider the Clark Farm Silos where there are a total of five silos on a five-acre, three-generation family farm, offering guests a one-of-a-kind Flathead Valley experience. Each silo has been thoughtfully designed with a modern,...
Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

