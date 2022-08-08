The Delaware Department of Education has launched a study into the state’s public education funding system. The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been contracted to analyze current policy and make recommendations for improvements, with a focus on equity for all students. This team recently developed state-specific cost models for public education in Vermont and the New Hampshire Commission to Study School Funding. In total, the team has collectively evaluated and advised on school finance systems in 16 states and “examined alternative approaches to school funding in different states, simulated recommended funding allocations for each district in those states, and determined local tax burdens to achieve the recommended funding levels.”

