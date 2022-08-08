ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auditor’s Office to Release Fifteen Examinations of Delaware’s Long-Term Care Facilities

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathy McGuiness announced today the upcoming release of fifteen examinations of Delaware’s Long-Term Care Facilities. “Today my office is releasing the ‘Examination of The Moorings at Lewes Nursing Home Long-Term Healthcare Facility’, but there will be many more in the coming weeks as part of this office’s regular review of Delaware’s Long-Term Care Facilities,” said McGuiness.
State Launches Education Funding Study

The Delaware Department of Education has launched a study into the state’s public education funding system. The American Institutes for Research (AIR) has been contracted to analyze current policy and make recommendations for improvements, with a focus on equity for all students. This team recently developed state-specific cost models for public education in Vermont and the New Hampshire Commission to Study School Funding. In total, the team has collectively evaluated and advised on school finance systems in 16 states and “examined alternative approaches to school funding in different states, simulated recommended funding allocations for each district in those states, and determined local tax burdens to achieve the recommended funding levels.”
AG Jennings Unveils AG’s Abortion Legal Helpline

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Public-private-nonprofit initiative will provide free legal advice & information on reproductive health. Joined by reproductive health advocates, Attorney General Jennings announced Wednesday the launch of the Attorney General’s Abortion Legal Helpline, a collaborative initiative led by the Department of Justice with support from nearly a dozen partner law firms, and several nonprofit and advocacy groups including the ACLU of Delaware, Planned Parenthood of Delaware, the First State Abortion Fund, Delaware NOW (National Organization for Women), Black Mothers in Power, the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice, and Women’s March Sussex.
DelDOT Offers Sign Placement Law Reminder Ahead of Election Season

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. As election season approaches, the Delaware Department of Transportation reminds all candidates and individuals supporting candidates of the rules related to placing campaign signs in public right-of-way. Signs are allowed 30 days before and 30 days after any election recognized by the...
Statement From Auditor McGuiness On Judge’s Ruling

DOVER, Delaware – Today, Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness released the following statement in response to the Memorandum Opinion and Order from the court confirming the Auditor’s Office’s power to conduct performance audits:. Judge Karsnitz released his decision in our court case with the Delaware Department of...
