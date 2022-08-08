Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
Air Rescue offers tool to cut cost of necessary medical flights
A critical lifesaving tool used often in Southeast Texas is offering membership services that stretch much farther than the region. Susan Steele with Southeast Texas Air Rescue on Thursday spoke about the local helicopter rescue services as well as its access across the country. “Most importantly what we have here...
Orange Leader
Weather Service monitoring tropical disturbance near SETX; cyclone development possible
A surface trough of low pressure is developing over the north-central Gulf of Mexico just offshore of southeastern Louisiana. This system has a low chance (10 percent), according to the National Weather Service, of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next five days. Any development will be slow to...
Orange Leader
National Weather Service details potential serious rain threat coming this weekend
Weather watchers are calling for higher-than-normal rain chances through the weekend. The threat of rain will then drop below normal rain chances early next week. This weekend, according to the National Weather Service, widespread showers and. thunderstorms are expected to develop each afternoon in response to a weak disturbance sitting...
