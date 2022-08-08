ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WFMY NEWS2

City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Utility trailer stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A utility trailer was stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge Wednesday, according to Guilford County officials. Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for whoever stole the utility trailer. The suspect was driving a white, early 2010s model Chevrolet Silverado with a ladder rack and...
OAK RIDGE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
PITTSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

"Zipping" around the Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FLYWAY Zipline experience at the Greensboro Science Center is perfect for the adrenaline junkie in your life. The adventure has you zipping across Lake Sloan not once but twice as you find yourself dangling high in the sky. "We want the Science Center to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
alamancenews.com

Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road

A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Caswell County, North Carolina (Real Estate Manor)

Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Caswell County, North Carolina. It’s in Leasburg off Highway NC-119. It’s not far from Hyco Lake and actually has a lake of its own on what is a 119 acre property. The house is over 6000 square feet in size and is essentially a manor away from the city, but still a short drive to the urban NC Triangle area. Take a look at our video tour of this real estate listing.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

