Cumberland County animal shelter filled to the brim, will waive adoption fees one week in August
Fayetteville, N.C. — Cumberland County Animal Services is filled to the brim with pets available for adoption. Elaine Smith, director of the shelter, is hoping to encourage people to come out to the shelter and add a new furry friend to their family by waiving adoption fees this month.
Asheboro's $15 million Zoo City Sportsplex set to open in March
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro will soon be home to another major attraction. City officials said the $15 million dollar Zoo City Sportsplex is set to open early next year. The project has been in the works since 2008 when the city purchased the first piece of property. Construction began in 2020.
Guilford County's funding from the American Rescue Plan Act explained
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Federal COVID relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act is still being distributed across the country. Guilford County received more than $100 million dollars to support everything from recruiting more foster parents to equipping fire EMS workers with the tools they need. Guilford County...
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake. Officials with the NC Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation. It happened Saturday around 2 p.m....
Utility trailer stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A utility trailer was stolen from Summit Church in Oak Ridge Wednesday, according to Guilford County officials. Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for whoever stole the utility trailer. The suspect was driving a white, early 2010s model Chevrolet Silverado with a ladder rack and...
Guilford County students will still have free city bus access for 2022-2023
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency said Guilford County Schools students will still be able to ride city buses for free for the 2022-2023 school year. GTA announced Friday it will continue its partnership with the school system. GTA said free city bus access will be available for...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
"Zipping" around the Greensboro Science Center
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The FLYWAY Zipline experience at the Greensboro Science Center is perfect for the adrenaline junkie in your life. The adventure has you zipping across Lake Sloan not once but twice as you find yourself dangling high in the sky. "We want the Science Center to be...
I-85 vehicle fire shuts down 2 lanes in Davidson County
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A vehicle fire shut down the two right lanes of Interstate 85 North in Davidson County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 91, near Exit 91 for NC-8. The closure began at 12:31 p.m. and lasted until 1:25 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
Triad law enforcement respond after Wake County deputy dies in shooting
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Another North Carolina deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty. The search for the gunman continues into Friday night. The Wake County Sheriff said someone shot K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night. He died from his injuries. This now marks seven...
alamancenews.com
Another co. buys 20 acres just down the road
A real estate company based in Charlotte has purchased about 20 acres of vacant land along Cherry Lane and Gov. Scott Farm Road, across from the Old Fields subdivision, possibly paving the way for future industrial or commercial development in the largely rural and residential area. A company called Metrolina...
Rabid foxes bite 3 people in Randolph County, public health says
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from a 2019 story when a rabid fox attacked three people in Davidson County. Three rabid foxes bit three people in Randolph County last month, according to public health officials. Officials said the foxes were found in the areas of...
1 North Carolina City Is Among The 25 Cheapest Places To Live In The U.S.
Kiplinger searched the country to find the 25 cheapest cities to live, and one in North Carolina made the cut.
I-40 crash shuts down the ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street was closed following a crash late Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation The crash occurred on Interstate 40 South at Mile Marker 221, near the ramp for Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 11:08 a.m. and lasted […]
'I owe him quite a bit,' Caswell County deputy shot, dragged out of line of fire by partner
SEMORA, N.C. — Deputy Arran Tyndall donned an arm sling on Thursday - a day after authorities said a man walked out of a house with a gun and shot him several times. "A little banged up, a little sore and tender, but in the grand scheme of things, still breathing. Still kicking," he said.
wallstreetwindow.com
Here Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In Caswell County, North Carolina (Real Estate Manor)
Here is the most expensive home for sale now in Caswell County, North Carolina. It’s in Leasburg off Highway NC-119. It’s not far from Hyco Lake and actually has a lake of its own on what is a 119 acre property. The house is over 6000 square feet in size and is essentially a manor away from the city, but still a short drive to the urban NC Triangle area. Take a look at our video tour of this real estate listing.
Severe weather knocks out power at Piedmont Triad International Airport
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Power was out at the Piedmont Triad International Airport due to severe weather on Tuesday afternoon, according to a statement released by PTI. The power was reportedly restored around 8 p.m. PTI officials urge people to check with their airline for the most up-to-date information. Check the FOX8 Interactive Radar […]
Deputy-involved shooting after a welfare check on Cable Creek Road Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was hospitalized after a shooting involving deputies in Asheboro Wednesday evening, according to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Deputies were responding to a welfare check on Cable Creek Road. When they got there, a man with a gun ran from the home and came back before leaving out the back door.
‘Want it to stop’: Attempted break-ins worry Greensboro homeowners
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People living in one Greensboro neighborhood keep calling police about a man they say is trying to get inside their houses while they are home. It’s happened along Matt Place just off Mizell Road. “I’m past terrified. I’m angry. I want it to stop,” Rhonda Malotte said. Malotte has lived in […]
