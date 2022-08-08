Read full article on original website
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
'You’re not beating anyone, you're washed': Conor McGregor is mocked on social media as the UFC star labels his next fight in the octagon as the 'biggest sports comeback in all of history'
Connor McGregor is never far away from the headlines and has once again caught the attention of sports fans in a recent post as he announced in a montage video that he will again be returning to the octagon. McGregor - one of the world's biggest sports stars - has...
UFC・
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya: We Will Continue To Work Hard To Support Ramirez As He Campaigns For 175 Title
The team at Golden Boy Promotions could not have been more pleased with the ruling handed down by the WBA. Any concern over Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez being cheated out of a light heavyweight title shot was put to rest this week. The WBA rejected a special permit submitted by Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing seeking an exemption for Dmitry Bivol to bypass his mandatory title fight obligation to instead face England’s Joshua Buatsi.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez To Ryan Garcia: F--- You! You Can't Play Me! You're Hype & Not Serious About Fight
Teofimo Lopez Jr. faces off against Pedro Campa on Saturday night headlining an ESPN show from Resorts World in Las Vegas. Although Lopez (16-1, 12 KOs) will be making his 140-pound debut and fighting for the first time since losing his lightweight titles to George Kambosos Jr. last November, a newfound narrative around his comeback has revolved around a potential fight with Ryan Garcia.
Muhammad Ali once fought in the first ever MMA event back in 1976, the footage is wild
We think of Muhammad Ali is one of the greatest boxers to ever walk the face of the earth. A former heavyweight champion, Ali was arguably the first global sports superstar we'd ever seen. But not just that, he was someone who truly transcended boxing with everything he achieved outside...
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia Wants Shakur Stevenson or Tank After Roger Gutierrez Fight
Hector Luis Garcia (15-0) picked up the biggest win of his career in February when he upset the previously unbeaten Chris Colbert (16-1) in Las Vegas. The bout topped a Showtime tripleheader. Garcia entered the fight as high as a 50-1 to underdog in some sports books. He dropped Colbert...
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
Boxing Scene
McKinson On Ortiz Loss: I Went Into The Lion's Den With No Fear So I’m Proud Of Myself
Michael McKinson knows he proved his worth in his latest venture inside the ring even if he doesn’t have a win to show for it. The 28-year-old British southpaw came up short against Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their 12-round welterweight bout last Saturday night at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, but managed to keep his head high. Ortiz, who resides in nearby Grand Prairie, dropped the previously undefeated McKinson twice before compelling McKinson’s father to throw in the towel in the ninth round.
Boxing Scene
Joseph Adorno Aims To Score Knockout of Roldan in ShoBox Clash
Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno, a former amateur standout with one-punch knockout power, will face Hugo Alberto Roldan in a new 10-round super lightweight main event on SHOBOX: The New Generation on Friday, September 9, live on Showtime at 9 p.m. ET/PT from Bally’s Atlantic City Hotel & Casino’s Grand Ballroom.
Boxing Scene
Golovkin: Let’s Face It, I'm 40 Years Old and Nearing My Retirement
IBF, WBA, IBO middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin, 40-years-old, admits he's very close to retirement. A decisive loss in his upcoming ring return could certainly send him into retirement sooner than later. On September 17th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Golovkin will move up to 168-pounds to challenge career...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez: Failure Is My Best Friend, The Experience I Needed To Grow
Teofimo Lopez Jr. had a slightly different plan for his full-blown introduction to the 140-pound division. Once upon a time, the goal was to parlay his lineal and unified lightweight championship title reign into a shot at the undisputed crown at junior welterweight. That dream was on the vision board following his 2020 Fighter of the Year campaign that saw him dethrone Vasiliy Lomachenko to unify the lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight titles.
Boxing Scene
Conor Benn: I Want People To See Me Beat Eubank Jr. in His Prime
Conor Benn is not concerned with the weight limit for his upcoming grudge match with Chris Eubank Jr. Benn, a welterweight, will move up by nearly two weight divisions to face Eubank at a catch-weight of 157-pounds on October 8 at the O2 in London. Eubank has fought at middleweight...
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez-Pedro Campa: Weigh-In Results From Las Vegas
‘The Takeover’ officially transitions to The Takeback. Former lineal/WBA/IBF/WBO lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez will now set his sights on the junior welterweight division, beginning with a scheduled ten-round clash with Mexico’s Pedro Campa. Both fighters made weight for their ESPN-televised main event which will take place Saturday evening at Resorts World Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Khan on Usyk: He's in Great Shape, He’s A lot Bigger, A lot Thicker - Still Very Quick
Former world champion Amir Khan walked away impressed when he watched Oleksandr Usyk training in Dubai for the upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua. Usyk will defend the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles against Joshua on August 20th in Saudi Arabia. Last September, Usyk outboxed Joshua over twelve rounds to...
Boxing Scene
MMA Icon, Bellator Female Champ Cris Cyborg To Make Pro Boxing Debut 9/25
Cris Cyborg’s career crossover from the cage to the ring is complete. The iconic mixed martial artist and current Bellator female featherweight champion will be making her pro boxing debut on Sept. 25 when she takes on Simone Silva in a homecoming fight in Curitiba, Brazil, she announced Wednesday.
Boxing Scene
Daily Bread Mailbag: Wilder-Helenius, Spence-Crawford, Paul-Rahman, More
The Daily Bread Mailbag returns with Stephen "Breadman" Edwards tackling topics such as Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius, Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr., Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford, and much more. How goes it? Got into a little debate about the cancelled Paul vs Rahman fight this past weekend....
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - August 12
Pick It: #2 Teofimo Lopez vs. Pedro Campa (Saturday, ESPN, 10:00 PM EST) The Takeover was interrupted quickly. 25-year old former lineal lightweight king Teofimo Lopez (16-1, 12 KO) squandered the momentum from his upset win over Vasyl Lomachenko, lost a year of activity, and then was shorn of the crown in his very first defense against underdog George Kambosos.
Boxing Scene
Tony Sims: Conor Benn is 'Ultra-Confident' That He Can Beat Chris Eubank Jr.
The announcement that Conor Benn will challenge Chris Eubank at the O2 Arena on October 8 sent – for the most part – a thrilling shock through British boxing. Sons of legends, one of the nation’s great sporting grudges, pangs of nostalgia and an intriguing fight have created a potent concoction of hope and expectation ahead of the huge domestic clash.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Conor Benn, Chris Eubank Jr. - Face To Face at Press Conference
One of the best rivalries in modern British boxing history has officially entered the next generation. (photos by Mark Robinson) BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for a showdown between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. The long-discussed grudge match is now set to headline an October 8 DAZN Pay-Per-View from The O2 in London.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Vows to Batter Kambosos In A Rematch: 'I Won't Let The Ref Stop It'
If there is a line in trashtalking, Teofimo Lopez may be dangerously close to treading it. The former lightweight champion from Brooklyn was recently queried about his admittedly disastrous night last year against George Kambosos at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lopez, the heavy favorite, suffered a points loss to the Aussie challenger in what was arguably the top upset of the year.
Boxing Scene
Roben Torres Discusses Cristian Baez Clash, Training Camp
Undefeated lightweight, Ruben “Ace” Torres (18-0, 15 KOs), who is making a case for being the 2022 Prospect of the Year, is scheduled to headline Thompson Boxing’s “Path To Glory” event on August 20, 2022. Torres, who is wrapping up training camp, will battle Cristian Baez (18-1, 17 KOs), in a ten-round main event which looks to be Torres' toughest fight to date.
