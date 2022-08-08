Read full article on original website
14 catalytic converters found after car chase in South San Francisco
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Officers found 14 catalytic converters in a suspect vehicle after a report of a catalytic converter theft early Friday morning in South San Francisco, police announced in a press release. Police responded to the reported theft around 2:25 a.m. on the 2200 block of Shannon Drive in the Westborough […]
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Hit by Car in San Francisco: Police
San Francisco police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Friday near Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They added the driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with officers.
Vallejo homicide count at 12 for 2022 after early morning shooting
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A person was shot and killed early Friday morning in Vallejo, police said. Officers responded at 4:29 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Arkansas Street and discovered an adult suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. The victim was taken to a hospital […]
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman fatally shot in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12
The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
KTVU FOX 2
Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck
SAN FRANCISCO - A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."
NBC Bay Area
21-Year-Old ID'd as Man Killed in Shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood
A man killed in a shooting that injured three other people at a Brentwood gym early Thursday morning has been identified by the Contra Costa County coroner's office as 21-year-old Antioch resident Cesar Arana. The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone...
East Bay police 'detain' pair in 24 Hour Fitness shooting that killed 1, injured 3
Brentwood police have detained two people in connection deadly shooting at a 24 Hour Fitness early on Thursday. No arrests have been made after one person died and three others were injured.
Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
San Francisco man involved in shooting turns himself into police
A 55-year-old San Francisco resident turned himself in to the police for allegedly shooting a store clerk. On Monday officers responded to a shooting at a store on the 500 block of Precita Avenue.
NBC Bay Area
Palo Alto Police Investigate Attempted Robbery of Elderly Man
Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an elderly man that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday. At 1:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road.
Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified
BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 8-11
The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 8-11,...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest 2 in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Oakland Uber Driver
The Oakland Police Department arrested two people in connection with the fatal shooting of an Uber driver last month. The shooting took place in the city’s Little Saigon neighborhood in broad daylight on July 17 and left Kon “Patrick” Fung dead. Police said tips from the community,...
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Battle Structure Fire, Brush Fire in San Jose
San Jose firefighters on Thursday battled a two-alarm commercial structure fire and a brush fire that burned at roughly the same time, the fire department said. The commercial structure fire broke out at about 10:45 a.m. along the 100 block of Jackson Street, according to the fire department. Firefighters searched the building but did not find anyone inside.
NBC Bay Area
Road Construction Worker Rescued From Manhole in Morgan Hill
Firefighters rescued a road construction worker who fell about 20 feet down a manhole in Morgan Hill Thursday. The incident was reported in the area of Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive around 2:30 p.m. The condition of the man is unknown but police said he is alive. He was...
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Knock Down Multiple Small Brush Fires in San Jose
Firefighters on Wednesday knocked down multiple small brush fires that broke out in San Jose, the fire department said. The blazes burned in the area of Interstate 280, Bird Avenue and Race Street, according to the fire department. One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by an unhoused...
KTVU FOX 2
CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880
FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
Firefighter assaulted, injured after responding to fire near I-280 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to multiple brush fires that broke out Wednesday afternoon in the area of I-280 and Bird and Race Street in San Jose, the San Jose Fire Department tweeted. As of 5 p.m., the main body of the fire has been extinguished. However, an SJPD firefighter was assaulted by […]
