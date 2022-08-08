ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Hit by Car in San Francisco: Police

San Francisco police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Friday near Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street. According to police, the man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They added the driver of the car remained on scene and was cooperating with officers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman fatally shot in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
UNION CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#Traffic Accident
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Identified as Fatality in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 12

The woman who died in the six vehicle crash on Highway 12 Wednesday morning is being identified as 24-year-old Alani Aguilar. The Santa Rosa woman as driving eastbound on Highway 12 near Dutton Avenue and was the last one in a line of backed up vehicles. Aguilar’s Nissan Versa was then hit from behind by a Safeway delivery box truck going about 50 to 55 mph that failed to notice the slower traffic ahead. The truck then crashed into four other vehicles before overturning. Aguilar’s Nissan also overturned and landed on a guardrail. She was pulled out of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the hospital.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Palo Alto Police Investigate Attempted Robbery of Elderly Man

Police are investigating an attempted robbery of an elderly man that occurred in a parking lot on Wednesday. At 1:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that had just occurred in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood gym shooting suspect arrested, victim identified

BRENTWOOD (BCN) — A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that took place Thursday at a 24-Hour Fitness location in Brentwood. The suspect, a 17-year-old Brentwood resident, was one of two suspects identified early in the investigation. He was positively identified as one of the shooters who was wounded in the incident, according […]
BRENTWOOD, CA
The Richmond Standard

Richmond police patrol activity report: Aug. 8-11

The Richmond Police Department regularly releases an overview of recent significant incidents its patrol officers responded to in the city. The segment is an overview and does not reflect the entirety of service calls and reports taken throughout each shift. RPD PATROL ACTIVITY REPORT – WEEKDAY SHIFT OVERVIEW: Aug. 8-11,...
RICHMOND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Battle Structure Fire, Brush Fire in San Jose

San Jose firefighters on Thursday battled a two-alarm commercial structure fire and a brush fire that burned at roughly the same time, the fire department said. The commercial structure fire broke out at about 10:45 a.m. along the 100 block of Jackson Street, according to the fire department. Firefighters searched the building but did not find anyone inside.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Road Construction Worker Rescued From Manhole in Morgan Hill

Firefighters rescued a road construction worker who fell about 20 feet down a manhole in Morgan Hill Thursday. The incident was reported in the area of Ridgeview Court and Jackson Oaks Drive around 2:30 p.m. The condition of the man is unknown but police said he is alive. He was...
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Firefighters Knock Down Multiple Small Brush Fires in San Jose

Firefighters on Wednesday knocked down multiple small brush fires that broke out in San Jose, the fire department said. The blazes burned in the area of Interstate 280, Bird Avenue and Race Street, according to the fire department. One firefighter suffered non-life threatening injuries after being assaulted by an unhoused...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880

FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
FREMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy