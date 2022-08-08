ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canandaigua, NY

FL Radio Group

Palmyra Car Crash Sends Man to Hospital

A Friday night car crash in Palmyra sent one man to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, John Briggs of Macedon was traveling on Hydesville Road in the Town of Palmyra at an unsafe speed just before 9:30p when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn.
PALMYRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center

The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
ARCADIA, NY
Syracuse.com

13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY

Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County

FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Addison man arrested for ATV theft

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — An Addison man has been arrested for stealing an ATV from a residence in the town of Woodhull, according to New York State Police. Tyler Mack, 27, was arrested on August 10, 2022, for an incident initially reported on May 24, 2022. According to State Police, Mack took the ATV and […]
WOODHULL, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident

A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Road and Bridge Closing in Steuben County Starting August 22nd

BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning August 22nd, a road and a bridge in Steuben County will both be closed for a period of time. County Route 76 in Urbana, will be closed to all traffic between Sanford Road and Greyton H. Taylor Memorial Drive Wessels Road between 7 am and 5 pm from August 22nd through August 26th.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Double shooting in Batavia leaves two people injured

Two people were injured after being shot in Batavia on Friday. Police responded to Elm Street and East Main Street late Friday afternoon and found two victims with gunshot wounds. One was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while the other was treated on the scene. Both are...
BATAVIA, NY
Syracuse.com

Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake

Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Resident Charged With Criminal Mischief

A 26-year-old Geneva resident was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal mischief. Joslyn Solomon was arrested following the investigation into an incident that occurred at a town of Waterloo business on August 2nd. Solomon is accused of recklessly causing damage to property in the business.
GENEVA, NY
chronicle-express.com

Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake

RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Airlifted After Car Vs. Motorcycle Accident

A Penn Yan man was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital Wednesday after being involved in a car versus motorcycle accident in the town of Jerusalem. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by Tracey Irwin, of Potter, was traveling on State Route 54A near Central Avenue when she attempted to turn left into a driveway. Investigators say 61-year-old Douglas Field, who was traveling in the same direction as Irwin, attempted to pass her and subsequently struck her car on the driver’s side door.
PENN YAN, NY
