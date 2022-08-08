Read full article on original website
Palmyra Car Crash Sends Man to Hospital
A Friday night car crash in Palmyra sent one man to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, John Briggs of Macedon was traveling on Hydesville Road in the Town of Palmyra at an unsafe speed just before 9:30p when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into an embankment causing the vehicle to overturn.
Suspect Accused in Cayuga County Snowmobile Trailer Theft Arrested
A second suspect has been taken into custody for the theft of two snowmobile trailers and six snowmobiles from a storage lot in the town of Venice last December. State Police arrested 49-year-old Amy Graham of Pitcher, New York, on Wednesday and turned her over to the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office on a felony grand larceny charge.
Death of Premature Baby Reported at Onondaga County Justice Center
The death of a premature baby has been reported at the Onondaga County Justice Center. According to the Sheriff’s Office, they are investigating an incident that occurred on August 2nd at around 4:53a where a 35 year old woman was found by county deputies in her cell having a medical emergency. Medical staff at the center discovered she had given birth and was taken to Crouse Hospital where the infant was pronounced dead.
Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY
Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County
FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
Addison man arrested for ATV theft
WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — An Addison man has been arrested for stealing an ATV from a residence in the town of Woodhull, according to New York State Police. Tyler Mack, 27, was arrested on August 10, 2022, for an incident initially reported on May 24, 2022. According to State Police, Mack took the ATV and […]
State Police Looking For Missing Ontario County Woman
New York State Police are looking for a missing Ontario County woman. 30-year old Ashley Corso of Naples was last seen early Monday morning getting dropped off at the Byrne Dairy in Canandaigua with her boyfriend Brandon. Anyone with any information is asked to call the state police at 585-398-4100.
Ithaca Police Investigate Car Chase, Shots Fired Incident
A report of shots fired in the City of Ithaca Friday afternoon is under investigation. Police say witnesses told them a black SUV with tinted windows was chasing a dark blue or purple sportscar with the driver of the SUV firing multiple rounds at the sportscar. This happened at around 1:30 at the intersection of West Clinton and South Corn streets. Both cars had left the area by the time officers arrived.
NewsChannel 36
Road and Bridge Closing in Steuben County Starting August 22nd
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - Beginning August 22nd, a road and a bridge in Steuben County will both be closed for a period of time. County Route 76 in Urbana, will be closed to all traffic between Sanford Road and Greyton H. Taylor Memorial Drive Wessels Road between 7 am and 5 pm from August 22nd through August 26th.
Police investigate scene on Child Street in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are on the scene of an investigation along Child Street near Jay Street in Rochester. Officers were called to the area shortly before 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Police have not released any information about the cause of the investigation. News 8 has a crew at the scene and will provide updates […]
2 people shot on Child St. in Rochester
Upon arrival, officers located the two victims, who were both shot in the upper body.
WHEC TV-10
Double shooting in Batavia leaves two people injured
Two people were injured after being shot in Batavia on Friday. Police responded to Elm Street and East Main Street late Friday afternoon and found two victims with gunshot wounds. One was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, while the other was treated on the scene. Both are...
Deputies identify body recovered from depths of Canandaigua lake
Canandaigua Lake, N.Y. -- A 61-year-old man who went missing in Canandaigua Lake several days ago was recovered Monday, deputies said. Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton in Queens, was reported missing after he entered the lake from a boat and never resurfaced around 1:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.
New York State police investigating attempted murder in Allegany County
New York State police are investigating an attempted murder that occurred in Allegany County on Thursday.
Geneva Resident Charged With Criminal Mischief
A 26-year-old Geneva resident was arrested by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of criminal mischief. Joslyn Solomon was arrested following the investigation into an incident that occurred at a town of Waterloo business on August 2nd. Solomon is accused of recklessly causing damage to property in the business.
Alert canceled for missing 18-year-old from Rochester
Witnesses told police that Cooper was last seen on Lexington Avenue in the city at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.
chronicle-express.com
Divers find body in Canandaigua Lake
RUSHVILLE — Divers on Monday recovered a body of a man who jumped into Canandaigua Lake on Friday and never resurfaced. Ontario County sheriff's deputies said the body is identified as Kirk D. Hobbs, of Laurelton, Queens County, who was visiting family in the Canandaigua area. Hobbs, who was not wearing a flotation device, was boating with a relative Friday when he entered the water, deputies said.
Penn Yan Man Airlifted After Car Vs. Motorcycle Accident
A Penn Yan man was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital Wednesday after being involved in a car versus motorcycle accident in the town of Jerusalem. According to the Yates County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by Tracey Irwin, of Potter, was traveling on State Route 54A near Central Avenue when she attempted to turn left into a driveway. Investigators say 61-year-old Douglas Field, who was traveling in the same direction as Irwin, attempted to pass her and subsequently struck her car on the driver’s side door.
13 WHAM
Newly installed mat at Ontario Beach Park makes beach more accessible
Monroe County, N.Y. — Monroe County made some improvements to Ontario Beach Park to make the beach more accessible. A new 305-foot access mat has been installed, which now allows those with mobility issues to access the beach. It can handle wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, and wagons. "Just because you...
FL Radio Group
