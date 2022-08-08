ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Residents in rural areas will have transportation across Monterey County starting Wednesday

By Derrick Ow
 4 days ago

SALINAS, CALIF, (KION TV): The Independent Transportation Network Monterey County will launch its first ride on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

A member resident from Castroville will be picked up by a volunteer driver and driven to the Tree Center CVS in Prunedale to accommodate their personal shopping needs.

The rural project will focus on medical, grocery and pharmacy travel needs Monday – Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. The service will be offered to veterans and visually impaired adults who live in any of the following cities: Aromas, Bolsa Knolls, Castroville, Elkhorn, Moss Landing, Pajaro, Prunedale, Royal Oaks and rural regions to the Santa Cruz and San Benito county lines. There will be a flat line service or anyone over the age of 60.

Riders can have a driver help with in town grocery needs or stop by the pharmacy after a medical appointment for a flat rate of $8.00. Longer Distance trips will range from $10 (up to 15 miles) $20 (15-25 miles) $30 (25-35 miles) and $50 (over 35 miles) for a one way ride. They will also be offering low income sponsorships with a $3.00 discount off of each ride and will sponsor all membership fees during the FTA funded rural project through July 2024.

ITN Monterey County agreed to be one of 10 test sites for ITNCountry; a national rural project connected to ITN America.

For more information call ITN Monterey County at 831-233-3447 or visit them at www.itnmontereycounty.org .

The post Residents in rural areas will have transportation across Monterey County starting Wednesday appeared first on KION546 .

