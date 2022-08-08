Wanted: Alcohol bought with counterfeit bills in Mooresville: PD

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – A man who used counterfeit bills to buy alcohol from an ABC store is being sought, Mooresville Police said Monday.

Officers began investigating the incident last Monday when they say two counterfeit $20 bills were used to buy alcohol at an ABC store on E. Plaza Drive in Mooresville.

Officers say they are looking for any information on helping identify the suspect and can be contacted at 704-658-9056.

