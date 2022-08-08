Read full article on original website
Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne to perform concert in Syracuse
Singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne is coming to Central New York this fall. The Grammy-winning voice behind hits “You Are the Best Thing” and “Trouble” will perform at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater in Syracuse on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Special guest Lily Meola will open the show at 7 p.m.
No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)
Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
10,000 Maniacs to headline in Utica for art museum’s season line-up
‘80s alt-rock band 10,000 Maniacs will perform in Utica on March 11, 2023, in the indoor sculpture courtyard of the Munson-William-Proctor Arts Institute. The band gained fame for hits like “These Are Days” and “Because the Night,” and a string of albums in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that all charted in the U.S. top 50.
Kenny Chesney performs at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (concert set list, photos)
Country superstar Kenny Chesney performed at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse on Thursday night. A packed crowd of at least 15,000 fans enjoyed hits like “When the Sun Goes Down,” “American Kids” and “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy.” Chesney also performed the duet “You and Tequila” with opening act Carly Pearce.
Patti LaBelle to perform at NYS Fair on Women’s Day; another concert changed
The Godmother of Soul is coming to the Great New York State Fair. R&B legend Patti LaBelle will perform at the Chevy Court stage on Women’s Day, Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m. The concert is free with admission to the NYS Fair. LaBelle, a singer, actress and writer...
Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5
Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
Syracuse announces new design for driveway in front of City Hall
Syracuse, N.Y. --- The front of Syracuse’s City Hall will be getting a facelift this summer thanks to local artist Jessica Whitley. Whitley’s asphalt art design was one of a group of finalists and won a vote held by the city this summer. Her work will be installed...
Syracuse bakery steps up for lesbian wedding; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 11)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 59. After record heat, CNY gets relief. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME DELI BECOMES TEX-MEX EATERY: For 45 years, Central New Yorkers traveled to what looked like an old-fashioned general store in the heart of East Syracuse for oversized sandwiches and subs. Now, we can stop in for savory birria tacos, sizzling fajitas or a 10-inch smothered chimichanga, all with a side of rice and beans. And that’s after you force yourself to stop munching homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Tulum Mexican Restaurant just moved into the building that housed Village Deli since 1977. Here’s what to expect. (Charlie Miller photo)
REG-GIE, REG-GIE! Mr. October saves the day as grumpy Yankees play final game in Syracuse in 1977
For just a simple exhibition baseball game, there was an awful lot of intrigue when the New York Yankees traveled to MacArthur Stadium for their Aug. 8, 1977 contest with the Syracuse Chiefs. It was very much “on brand” for the infamous and controversial 1977 Bronx Bombers.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno pumped to film his first horror movie in Syracuse (interview)
Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno is pumped about his next movie. The 70-year-old actor begins filming his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in Syracuse this week. Ferrigno will play a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer in his first role as a creature since he starred on the superhero TV series, “The Incredible Hulk,” which aired on CBS from 1977 to 1982.
Lesbian couple in PA denied cake a month before wedding. Syracuse bakery comes to the rescue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Riley - owner of Peace, Love, Cupcakes in Syracuse - read the online post about a bakery refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple a month before their wedding. The couple, Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, posted emails Tuesday from...
Hidden Gems of CNY: A tiny slice of Key West somewhere between Liverpool and Baldwinsville (video)
(This is part of an ongoing series that showcases some of the best food and drinks in Central New York that you probably don’t know about. Do you have a hidden gem? Share your favorite by emailing me at cmiller@syracuse.com or texting me at 315-382-1984. I might even buy you a meal.)
Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Skaneateles girls athletes
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Skaneateles girls sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Skaneateles is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Fayetteville-Manlius, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Blossom
Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Blossom is a little beauty! This canine cutie came to the shelter in April. She’s 46 pounds and about two years old. She came to the shelter as a stray, so there’s a lot we don’t know about her.
Who’s the boss now? Ownership of long-time Syracuse ad agency is going to employees
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Eric Mower, who turned his Syracuse-based ad agency into one of the largest independent marketing communications firms in the country, has sold ownership of the company to his employees. The agency said Wednesday that Mower transferred 100% ownership of the company to a newly formed employee stock...
NY men’s amateur golf championship: Charlie Berridge wins; Skaneateles golfer finishes in Top 10
Fayetteville, N.Y. — The final round of the 99th New York State Men’s Amateur Championship finished with a record-breaking performance Thursday at Onondaga Golf and Country Club. Charlie Berridge, of Wykagyl Country Club, broke the tournament record for lowest total score in the championship’s history with a 14-under...
Section III football players take over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day (78 photos)
Cicero, N.Y. — Players from 47 Section III football teams took over syracuse.com’s 2022 media day on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Official practice for football begins Aug. 20, but these athletes got a jump on the fun as they posed with teammates to show off their unique personalities.
Syracuse battles back twice for resilient 6-5 win over Buffalo on Thursday Night
Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets would not be denied on Thursday night, rallying back from two different deficits to take down the Buffalo Bisons, 6-5, at NBT Bank Stadium. The Mets snapped a two-game losing streak in the process. Syracuse (48-60) got off to an excellent start, plating...
House of the Week: Skaneateles’ Brooklawn Lane gave its new owners a chance to be creative
SKANEATELES, N.Y. – When Ted and Nancy Norman were working on their new home 1992 West Lake Road near Skaneateles, they had a simple goal. “I want people in awe when they visit,” Nancy said. “I want them to want to look around.”
