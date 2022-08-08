ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

No shoes? Kenny Chesney’s real brand is fun (Syracuse concert review, photos)

Few country singers have created a brand for themselves as well as Kenny Chesney. Chesney calls his fans the No Shoes Nation, proudly flying a black flag with a skull and crossbones while hawking products like boat wash, rum, clothing and sandals. Some of it’s about helping ocean conservation groups and some of it’s about making money, but mostly it’s about a lifestyle — singing feel-good songs while wearing a straw cowboy hat on a beach next to the bluest water you’ve ever seen.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

10,000 Maniacs to headline in Utica for art museum’s season line-up

‘80s alt-rock band 10,000 Maniacs will perform in Utica on March 11, 2023, in the indoor sculpture courtyard of the Munson-William-Proctor Arts Institute. The band gained fame for hits like “These Are Days” and “Because the Night,” and a string of albums in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s that all charted in the U.S. top 50.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Entertainment
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Bethel, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
Schenectady, NY
Entertainment
Syracuse.com

Judge compares Syracuse to ‘wild west’; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 12)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 76; Low: 53. A nice weekend is ahead; enjoy! See the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hoping for a chance to live on the water and enjoy four seasons, Ted and Nancy Norman of Pasadena, California, bought property on Skaneateles Lake and built this one-of-a-kind home. Take a look inside. (Courtesy of Rick Policastro Photography)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Longtime CNY restaurateur opens cafe in Township 5

Camillus, N.Y. — A longtime Central New York restaurant owner this week opened Township 5′s only coffee shop. Marty Richardson, who has run Nestico’s...too! diner in Fairmount for 24 years and Chelsea’s Restaurant on Onondaga Hill for two years, opened her second Rise & Grind Cafe on Monday morning. She also has a Rise & Grind in the plaza next to Nestico’s at 4119 W. Genesee St.
CAMILLUS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Astley
Person
Steve Harwell
Syracuse.com

Syracuse bakery steps up for lesbian wedding; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 11)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 59. After record heat, CNY gets relief. FIRST LOOK: LONGTIME DELI BECOMES TEX-MEX EATERY: For 45 years, Central New Yorkers traveled to what looked like an old-fashioned general store in the heart of East Syracuse for oversized sandwiches and subs. Now, we can stop in for savory birria tacos, sizzling fajitas or a 10-inch smothered chimichanga, all with a side of rice and beans. And that’s after you force yourself to stop munching homemade tortilla chips and salsa. Tulum Mexican Restaurant just moved into the building that housed Village Deli since 1977. Here’s what to expect. (Charlie Miller photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno pumped to film his first horror movie in Syracuse (interview)

Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno is pumped about his next movie. The 70-year-old actor begins filming his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in Syracuse this week. Ferrigno will play a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer in his first role as a creature since he starred on the superhero TV series, “The Incredible Hulk,” which aired on CBS from 1977 to 1982.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Upstate Ny#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Concert#Smash Mouth#New Energy#Upstate New York#Monkees#Nazi
Syracuse.com

Here’s who made Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore of Skaneateles girls athletes

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The faces of greatness for Skaneateles girls sports are ready to be chiseled in stone. Syracuse.com’s Mount Rushmore Project is an endeavor that identifies the four best boys and girls athletes in the history of selected Section III schools. Skaneateles is one of the programs we started with this summer, along with Fayetteville-Manlius, Nottingham and Cicero-North Syracuse.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Blossom

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. Blossom is a little beauty! This canine cutie came to the shelter in April. She’s 46 pounds and about two years old. She came to the shelter as a stray, so there’s a lot we don’t know about her.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy