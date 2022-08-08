ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

With 4 OL commits in 2023 and another predicted, this is why Alabama hired Eric Wolford

Kentucky didn’t appeal much to Wilkin Formby. But Eric Wolford did. It was this past January and the Wildcats’ offensive line coach had been interested in Formby since a camp earlier in his recruitment. Between drills and water breaks, Wolford dedicated time to the four-star, cutting to the point and delivering tips. He didn’t hype Formby’s skillset, instead, Wolford was blunt: He could reach a higher level and Wolford would be the coach to assist the ascent.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama ‘Hitman’ safety gave himself perfect nickname

There are some real personalities in Alabama’s secondary. Jordan Battle proved that last year. Now a senior, Battle stepped to the mic Friday to say he didn’t have any new Nick Saban jokes but noted the coach has been laughing a lot and that he’s “liking his energy lately.” The Fort Lauderdale product gave a rundown of freshmen safeties who are getting their sea legs before being asked about another fourth-year safety.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uab#Dolphins#Bengals#Nfl#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Uab Fall#Alabama A M#Outland#Kadeem Telfort
AL.com

Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’

University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area

Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead

Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, AL
AL.com

Hoo’s Q barbecue restaurant closes Tuscaloosa location

A Tuscaloosa barbecue joint permanently closed this week, but you can find the same product just across town. Hoo’s Q announced via Facebook the 15th Street location at the edge of Forest Lake has closed after nine years in business. But the Hoo’s Q & Brew at Northridge Center...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville

Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy