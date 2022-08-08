Read full article on original website
UAB fall practice report: Blazers prepare for first scrimmage of fall camp
The UAB football team wrapped up its 10th practice of fall camp Tuesday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The morning opened with cloud cover and cooler temperatures but gave way to the late morning heat and humidity of the...
A-List No. 5: Tide commitment Jahlil Hurley doing his talking on the field
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Florence cornerback Jahlil Hurley has been the target of college football recruiters for quite a while. One reason for that is that he’s rarely been the target of opposing quarterbacks.
With 4 OL commits in 2023 and another predicted, this is why Alabama hired Eric Wolford
Kentucky didn’t appeal much to Wilkin Formby. But Eric Wolford did. It was this past January and the Wildcats’ offensive line coach had been interested in Formby since a camp earlier in his recruitment. Between drills and water breaks, Wolford dedicated time to the four-star, cutting to the point and delivering tips. He didn’t hype Formby’s skillset, instead, Wolford was blunt: He could reach a higher level and Wolford would be the coach to assist the ascent.
Alabama ‘Hitman’ safety gave himself perfect nickname
There are some real personalities in Alabama’s secondary. Jordan Battle proved that last year. Now a senior, Battle stepped to the mic Friday to say he didn’t have any new Nick Saban jokes but noted the coach has been laughing a lot and that he’s “liking his energy lately.” The Fort Lauderdale product gave a rundown of freshmen safeties who are getting their sea legs before being asked about another fourth-year safety.
A-List No. 6: Clemson commit Briarwood’s Christopher Vizzina handled recruiting with aplomb
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. College football recruiting is a jungle. The process includes constant phone calls, email and texting, mailed surveys and questionnaires,...
Alabama lands 4th offensive lineman in 2023 class, retakes top team ranking on 247Sports
Alabama kept adding to the trenches on Thursday night as two of its best recruiters pulled in another 4-star. Miles McVay, an offensive tackle from East St. Louis (Ill.) High, announced his commitment, picking the Crimson Tide. The No. 19 tackle and 186th-overall recruit on 247Sports composite rankings, McVay is...
Alabama-Texas most in-demand StubHub ticket for upcoming season; Here’s top 10 teams, games
If you want to see the Nick Saban and Alabama Crimson Tide battle Steve Sarkisian and Texas on Sept. 10, you got company. StubHub, the ticket exchange and resale company, released some intriguing numbers into the upcoming college football season. The Alabama Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Texas Longhorns on...
Adolphus Jackson is first Black president of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
One of Alabama’s longest-running writers’ conferences returns this month. Here’s what to know
For part of 2020, staff members of the Alabama Writers’ Cooperative were cautiously optimistic. Like so much of the world, they were hoping the COVID-19 pandemic would be short-lived and they would still get to hold their annual conference, even if meant delaying the event for a few months.
On View: 6 Alabama art exhibits to see before the end of August
From interpretations of what it means to be a Southern artist, to a series of photographs that examine queer identity, here are six art exhibits to see this month at museums, art centers, and galleries around the state. The Alabama Triennia|, Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. What does it...
Bama Rush: Where University of Alabama sororities stand on LGBTQ inclusion
As the University of Alabama’s famous formal sorority recruitment draws to a close, potential new members from all backgrounds await news on whether they’ll receive a bid to join a sisterhood. While sororities have long been known for their exclusivity, most national groups have announced plans to increase...
Vice reportedly making Alabama sorority rush documentary; university says ‘surreptitious filming’ is ‘deplorable’
University of Alabama officials confirmed reports of “unauthorized recordings” of students involved in sorority recruitment Friday, amid rumors of an upcoming Vice documentary exploring Rush Week in Tuscaloosa. “The University is aware of reports that outside parties have facilitated unauthorized recordings of our students involved in Panhellenic recruitment,”...
5 great meat-and-three restaurants in the Birmingham area
Meat-and-three is comfort food: classic, hearty and satisfying. Folks in Alabama have plenty of options when they want a plate filled with country fried steak, Greek chicken, fried catfish, fried pork chops or beef tips and rice, surrounded by a plethora of yummy side dishes. (When mac and cheese is listed as a vegetable, you know you’re in the right place.)
Alabama Democrats: Joe Reed backing Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for party chair
The Alabama Democratic Party will elect a new chair on Saturday and the longtime leader of the party’s minority caucus supports Huntsville pastor Randy Kelley for the position. Joe Reed, leader of the Alabama Democratic Conference, the party’s leading Black organization, said today Kelley was the choice of a...
Alabama’s Honda factory to get new plant lead
Two longtime members of Honda leadership in Alabama are getting a step up later this year. American Honda Motors today announced leadership changes in its North American and Alabama operations. Lamar Whitaker, who is currently associate chief administrator and Line 2 division lead in Alabama, will become vice president and plant lead at Honda’s Alabama Auto Plant in Lincoln.
Hoo’s Q barbecue restaurant closes Tuscaloosa location
A Tuscaloosa barbecue joint permanently closed this week, but you can find the same product just across town. Hoo’s Q announced via Facebook the 15th Street location at the edge of Forest Lake has closed after nine years in business. But the Hoo’s Q & Brew at Northridge Center...
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q closes in Trussville
Golden Rule Bar-B-Q on South Chalkville Road in Trussville served its last breakfast and last lunch on Friday, Aug. 12, before closing the doors for good after 30 years. Management posted a sign on the door announcing the closure. “We regret to inform you that due to a number of...
Eagles book ‘Hotel California’ show for Alabama: How to get tickets
The Eagles will perform in Alabama this fall, Red Mountain Entertainment announced Thursday morning. The “Eagles Hotel California 2022 Tour” will stop at Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham Monday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m. Prices are...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house arrested in Oklahoma
The man sought in connection with the death of a person found in a burning abandoned Birmingham house was arrested in Oklahoma Wednesday night. Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was booked into the Carter County Jail Jail at 11:13 p.m., jail records show. He is being held there on a second-degree robbery charge.
