TD Bank in Hillsborough robbed by man who jumped teller window

A man jumped the teller window while robbing a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area Monday morning before escaping on a “motorized mini-bike,” the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The man, who deputies said may have had a gun, walked into the bank at 9:06 a.m., jumped the teller window and demanded money.

The man left the bank, 10821 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, with an undisclosed amount of money and rode away on the bike, deputies said.

No one was injured.

Detectives said the robber is a white man who was wearing a green shirt, dark-colored pants, black shoes, a camouflaged neck gaiter and hat, and sunglasses.

“This was clearly a planned robbery where the criminal used speed and fear to coerce employees at the bank to hand over money, and leave them in a state of shock,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “We are asking for the public to help us put him behind bars before he victimizes others in the community.”

Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect can call the Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200. If you would like to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

The man who Hillsborough deputies say robbed a TD Bank in the Carrollwood area Monday morning. [ Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]