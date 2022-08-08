SCOOP: Top-25 prospect Kamran James, a major Gators target, sets commitment date

4-star DL Kamran James. (On3)

One of the elite defensive linemen in the class of 2023 is set to cross through the finish line.

Kamran James, a top-25 prospect in the 2023 On300, is set to make his commitment this weekend. That is according to his father, Eric, who spoke with Gators Online on Monday afternoon.

“He will make his commitment this weekend. It will be Sunday. Not sure of the time yet,” the elder James told GO. “We’ll have to let the schools know where he has decided out of respect, but it was an emotional choice. We can appreciate how difficult this process is for all involved. He’s seen the worst of this recruiting and doesn’t want people to think that he’s an attention hound.”

A product of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound James has racked up offers from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Florida State and a boatload of others. The four-star prospect is tabbed as On3’s third-ranked defensive lineman and No. 23 player regardless of position.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the in-state Gators are trending heavily with odds of 96.2 percent. I submitted a prediction for Florida back in April.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are considered UF’s top competition. Those are the only programs that have received an official visit from James as well.

Also, as GO first reported on Monday morning, James will be in attendance for UF’s season opener against Utah. That will be his sixth visit to the Swamp in 2022 alone.

“The recruitment, you can really tell they definitely have taken a big step with pursuing me and making sure, letting me know that they really want me to come here,” James said of the Gators late last month. “And they are showing it in the best way that they can, and me and my family can see that.”

The Gators have been in the picture from the start

When Sean Spencer and company offered earlier this year, James was unranked and had limited options on the recruiting trail. Now, he is considered one of the very best regardless of position.

It’s safe to say that was an outstanding evaluation for Spencer and the rest of the Gators’ staff. The SEC program is extremely high on James’ long-term potential and continues to prioritize the rising senior on a daily basis.

“He is real cool and up front about things. He is real straightforward when he talks to me and I respect that,” James previously said of Sean Spencer. “They said they can see me at d-end and d-tackle. It just all depends on where I want to be.”

Scouting Report on Kamran James

Tall defensive lineman who is one of the more athletic and disruptive prospects at the position in the 2023 cycle. Measured at over 6-foot-6 and around 265 pounds prior to his senior season. Ran an outstanding 4.98 second electronically-timed 40-yard dash.

Primarily lines up as a big defensive end for his high school. A twitchy mover with explosive finishing ability behind the line of scrimmage. Has outstanding play speed at his size. Strokes down ball carriers from the backside. Consistently wins due to his athleticism and speed in pursuit. Shows a good burst off the ball and is borderline unblockable when he gets a good jump. Finished with 21 tackles for loss and 13 tackles as a junior.

Also plays basketball, where he shows the ability to throw down some powerful dunks. Has room to add muscle mass once he gets in a college strength program. Will continue improving his technical ability, namely his hands and overall polish. Has the upside to finish as one of the top defensive linemen in the cycle. — On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power