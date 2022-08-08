ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

SCOOP: Top-25 prospect Kamran James, a major Gators target, sets commitment date

By Corey Bender about 7 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GBSeH_0h9N6A7e00
4-star DL Kamran James. (On3)

One of the elite defensive linemen in the class of 2023 is set to cross through the finish line.

Kamran James, a top-25 prospect in the 2023 On300, is set to make his commitment this weekend. That is according to his father, Eric, who spoke with Gators Online on Monday afternoon.

“He will make his commitment this weekend. It will be Sunday. Not sure of the time yet,” the elder James told GO. “We’ll have to let the schools know where he has decided out of respect, but it was an emotional choice. We can appreciate how difficult this process is for all involved. He’s seen the worst of this recruiting and doesn’t want people to think that he’s an attention hound.”

A product of Orlando (Fla.) Olympia, the 6-foot-5, 265-pound James has racked up offers from Florida, Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Florida State and a boatload of others. The four-star prospect is tabbed as On3’s third-ranked defensive lineman and No. 23 player regardless of position.

According to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine, the in-state Gators are trending heavily with odds of 96.2 percent. I submitted a prediction for Florida back in April.

Kirby Smart and Georgia are considered UF’s top competition. Those are the only programs that have received an official visit from James as well.

Also, as GO first reported on Monday morning, James will be in attendance for UF’s season opener against Utah. That will be his sixth visit to the Swamp in 2022 alone.

“The recruitment, you can really tell they definitely have taken a big step with pursuing me and making sure, letting me know that they really want me to come here,” James said of the Gators late last month. “And they are showing it in the best way that they can, and me and my family can see that.”

The Gators have been in the picture from the start

When Sean Spencer and company offered earlier this year, James was unranked and had limited options on the recruiting trail. Now, he is considered one of the very best regardless of position.

It’s safe to say that was an outstanding evaluation for Spencer and the rest of the Gators’ staff. The SEC program is extremely high on James’ long-term potential and continues to prioritize the rising senior on a daily basis.

“He is real cool and up front about things. He is real straightforward when he talks to me and I respect that,” James previously said of Sean Spencer. “They said they can see me at d-end and d-tackle. It just all depends on where I want to be.”

Scouting Report on Kamran James

Tall defensive lineman who is one of the more athletic and disruptive prospects at the position in the 2023 cycle. Measured at over 6-foot-6 and around 265 pounds prior to his senior season. Ran an outstanding 4.98 second electronically-timed 40-yard dash.

Primarily lines up as a big defensive end for his high school. A twitchy mover with explosive finishing ability behind the line of scrimmage. Has outstanding play speed at his size. Strokes down ball carriers from the backside. Consistently wins due to his athleticism and speed in pursuit. Shows a good burst off the ball and is borderline unblockable when he gets a good jump. Finished with 21 tackles for loss and 13 tackles as a junior.

Also plays basketball, where he shows the ability to throw down some powerful dunks. Has room to add muscle mass once he gets in a college strength program. Will continue improving his technical ability, namely his hands and overall polish. Has the upside to finish as one of the top defensive linemen in the cycle. — On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Robinson flips to Florida

South Carolina lost a commitment from the 2023 football recruiting class on Wednesday night. Linebacker Jaden Robinson (Lake City, Fla./Columbia) posted on his Twitter account that he is backing off of his pledge from the Gamecocks. He’s now committed to Florida. A four-star prospect with a rating of 0.8933...
COLUMBIA, SC
On3.com

Decision Day: Will Alabama land 4-star OL Miles McVay?

It’s been a busy summer for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Since the start of June, 15 prospects in the Class of 2023, the most recent of which being former Ohio State tight end commit Ty Lockwood, have joined forces with Alabama. Later today, Nick Saban’s program will look to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers could have something special in rookie wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens has been a force throughout training camp. He has made several big plays and has put the Steelers’ coaching staff on notice. George Pickens get air! Makes the catch vs Cameron Sutton. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/i3JEiLPJYp — Tommy Jaggi (@TommyJaggi) August 3, 2022 […] The post Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on Steelers rookie George Pickens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#Florida State#American Football#Lsu#Uf
The Spun

Watch: Little League Umpire's Terrible Call Is Going Viral

Today's Little League matchup between Kentucky and Ohio yielded some eyebrow-raising calls from the home-plate umpire. On multiple occasions, the lead ump called strikes that were clearly well outside the strike zone. Fans of the sport are not happy with this performance from the home-plate ump. "The umpire in the...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Injury News

Nick Saban revealed a noteworthy blow to Alabama's offense entering the 2022 season. During Wednesday's press conference, the Crimson Tide head coach told reporters that wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after recently fracturing his foot during practice. Earle, who missed three games with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about

Nick Saban’s Alabama football squad is loaded on offense, with 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, rising star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and strong wide receivers, such as Ja’Corey Brooks. On the defensive side of the ball, the Crimson Tide figure to have one of the best units, led by their strong linebackers and elite […] The post The Bryce Young Alabama football protector that Nick Saban is raving about appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy