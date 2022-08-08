ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
1 arrested in deadly NCDOT hit and run in Wilson County

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday. Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit. On...
Morrisville Police to hold Torch Ride for Special Olympics

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Morrisville Police Department is holding its first Law Enforcement Torch Ride for Special Olympics on Saturday. Officials said money raised from the motorcycle ride will go to the Law Enforcement Torch Run that raises funds for Special Olympics and supports nearly 40,000 athletes across the state.
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday

SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
Update: North Carolina Amber Alert canceled

CARY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce has been canceled. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl, after officials said her biological mother escaped from the behavioral health unit at a Raleigh hospital, injuring two employees, stole a hospital van and abducted the child.
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County

Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health

Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
