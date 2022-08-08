Read full article on original website
Rocky Mount, Tarboro mayors make bet on high school football game
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The biggest winner of the season-opening Rocky Mount-Tarboro high school football game could be a local charity. Under terms of a bet announced Thursday by the mayors of the two municipalities, the loser will donate $100 to a charity of the winner’s choice. A...
‘Becoming a deputy meant everything to him’: Remembering fallen Wake County deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd was killed after being shot in the line of duty late Thursday night. Outside of the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, friends say he’s well known in many communities across the Triangle, including cross-fit and jiu-jitsu communities.
1 arrested in deadly NCDOT hit and run in Wilson County
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested following a fatal hit-and-run crash, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced Saturday. Officials say Anna Bradshaw, 60, was a North Carolina Department of Transportation employee cleaning up debris on US 264 in Wilson County when she was hit. On...
North Carolina State Highway Patrol welcomes 21 new troopers
The North Carolina State Highway Patrol swore in 21 new troopers at a ceremony held for the 156th Basic Highway Patrol School.
Morrisville Police to hold Torch Ride for Special Olympics
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Morrisville Police Department is holding its first Law Enforcement Torch Ride for Special Olympics on Saturday. Officials said money raised from the motorcycle ride will go to the Law Enforcement Torch Run that raises funds for Special Olympics and supports nearly 40,000 athletes across the state.
Female NCDOT employee fatally struck while on job Friday
SIMS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 17-year-veteran of the North Carolina Department of Transportation was killed while on the job Friday after being hit while on the side of the highway, officials said. Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when...
Update: North Carolina Amber Alert canceled
CARY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says the Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Jada Bruce has been canceled. An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 5-year-old girl, after officials said her biological mother escaped from the behavioral health unit at a Raleigh hospital, injuring two employees, stole a hospital van and abducted the child.
He’s on — and in — the green! Raleigh golfer wins $250,000 top prize in new lottery game
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One Raleigh golfer went from being on the green to in the green. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Thursday identified James Bock as the first winner of the $250,000 top prize in the new Mega Bucks Limited Edition game. Bock, 79, won $15 playing...
Sampson Co. sheriff’s deputy says low pay contributes to recruiting challenges
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. — In the last three weeks, at least seven officers have been shot in North Carolina: one in Sampson County, one in Caswell County, three in Wayne County, one in Forsyth County and one in Wake County. Sampson County Sheriff Jimmy Thornton says such shootings are...
Hit-and-run driver kills NCDOT employee cleaning up debris on side of road in Wilson County
A North Carolina Department of Transportation employee was hit and killed on the side of the road Friday.
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
NC town hall sparks conversations surrounding law enforcement, community interaction
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – All day Thursday at both Shaw University and North Carolina Central University, parents and students were busy unloading cars and carrying in bags and boxes into dorms. In a way it marked the beginning of the fall semester. Cameron Emery is a junior at North...
A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
Part of NC 55 closing for pipe repairs in Wayne Co.
MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN)—A section of N.C. 55 is scheduled to temporarily close starting Monday, according to NCDOT. Officials said the closure will allow crews to replace a crossline pipe. The closure starts Monday at 8 a.m. “west of the highway’s junction with Shady Grove Road,” officials said....
Duplin County teen reported missing since Monday
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies are asking for help finding a missing teen from Kenansville. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Zyaira Murphy was last seen on Monday on West Best Road near Kenansville. Deputies describe Murphy as five feet, one inch tall, weighing 120...
NCDOT worker hit, killed by vehicle in Wilson County
Sims, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Friday that a worker had been hit and killed by a vehicle in Sims. NCDOT said the employee, 60-year-old Anna Bradshaw, was cleaning up debris along the highway in Wilson when a Honda Accord traveled off the roadway striking her. The driver of the Honda fled the scene after impact.
Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky 5 flies over procession for fallen Wayne County deputy Sgt. Matthew Fishman. Watch live: Sky 5 flies over the procession for Sgt. Matthew Fishman,...
‘We got an officer down’: Radio traffic reveals what happened moments after Wake Co. deputy was shot and killed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Late Thursday night, Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said K-9 deputy Ned Byrd began patrolling the area of Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale Roads. Baker said Byrd did this after a series of calls came in. He also said got out to check on some kind of “suspicious activity” at approximately 11:05 p.m.
cbs17
Flash flood warning issued for parts of Harnett, Johnston, Sampson, Wayne counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After a flash flood warning in central North Carolina was allowed to expire, a new flash flood warning was issued for areas southeast of Wake County Thursday night. An earlier flash flood warning for Wake County expired at 10:15 p.m. At 10:11 p.m., another flash...
100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health
Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
