JD PicKell: Baylor feels they can be even better in 2022

John Korduner | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baylor is coming off their best season ever in 2021. It was the first year in program history where they’ve won 12 games and they capped it off with a win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. They also won the Big 12 with a win in the conference championship over Oklahoma State. In the end, they just missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff. According to On3’s JD PicKell, the Bears believe they can top all of that this fall.

PicKell broke down this upcoming season in Waco during a recent episode of ‘The Hard Count’. He says the Baylor passing game will be key in how they push for the playoff again in 2022.

“(Baylor) feels like they have a chance to be better than they were last year, which is saying something. The offense will look different,” said PicKell. “The wide-zone scheme is still going to be intact. They’re going to have to throw the ball more than they did a season ago. They’re gonna have to be able to challenge more vertically. Some new faces on the outside, they lost some guys as well. Some new faces need to step up. Jaylen Ellis being one of them, Ben Sims at tight end who’s a familiar face. They’re gonna ask more of him in the pass game so it’ll look different but they feel good about the chance to do it again.”

Baylor took advantage of an open Big 12 last season and took their spot as the conference’s contender. They finished with a Top 10 defense that allowed just 18.3 points per game and had a Top-50 offense that scored 31.6 points per game. Of their 423.5 yards per game, though, only 203.1 came from their passing game. With Gerry Bohanon transferring to USF this summer, it’s up to new starter Blake Shapen to change that.

JD PicKell realizes how much Baylor believes in themselves in this upcoming season. He thinks 2021 was their stepping stone to an even bigger 2022.

“That’s (Baylor’s) goal. They’ve made no arguments about that (and) been very straightforward. We want to win the Big 12 again. We’re here. Let’s run that back,” said PicKell.

With a stronger Big 12 this season, that won’t be any easy task. Even so, they full believe in what Dave Aranda built last season and know they can reproduce it again. The pulse JD PicKell felt on Baylor is a healthy one following an elite season for the Bears. They have every intention of topping it, though, once they open the season against Albany.