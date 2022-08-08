ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

JD PicKell: Baylor feels they can be even better in 2022

By Sam Gillenwater about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2svezD_0h9N5lYC00
John Korduner | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baylor is coming off their best season ever in 2021. It was the first year in program history where they’ve won 12 games and they capped it off with a win over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. They also won the Big 12 with a win in the conference championship over Oklahoma State. In the end, they just missed out on a spot in the College Football Playoff. According to On3’s JD PicKell, the Bears believe they can top all of that this fall.

PicKell broke down this upcoming season in Waco during a recent episode of ‘The Hard Count’. He says the Baylor passing game will be key in how they push for the playoff again in 2022.

“(Baylor) feels like they have a chance to be better than they were last year, which is saying something. The offense will look different,” said PicKell. “The wide-zone scheme is still going to be intact. They’re going to have to throw the ball more than they did a season ago. They’re gonna have to be able to challenge more vertically. Some new faces on the outside, they lost some guys as well. Some new faces need to step up. Jaylen Ellis being one of them, Ben Sims at tight end who’s a familiar face. They’re gonna ask more of him in the pass game so it’ll look different but they feel good about the chance to do it again.”

Baylor took advantage of an open Big 12 last season and took their spot as the conference’s contender. They finished with a Top 10 defense that allowed just 18.3 points per game and had a Top-50 offense that scored 31.6 points per game. Of their 423.5 yards per game, though, only 203.1 came from their passing game. With Gerry Bohanon transferring to USF this summer, it’s up to new starter Blake Shapen to change that.

JD PicKell realizes how much Baylor believes in themselves in this upcoming season. He thinks 2021 was their stepping stone to an even bigger 2022.

“That’s (Baylor’s) goal. They’ve made no arguments about that (and) been very straightforward. We want to win the Big 12 again. We’re here. Let’s run that back,” said PicKell.

With a stronger Big 12 this season, that won’t be any easy task. Even so, they full believe in what Dave Aranda built last season and know they can reproduce it again. The pulse JD PicKell felt on Baylor is a healthy one following an elite season for the Bears. They have every intention of topping it, though, once they open the season against Albany.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
College Sports
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Football
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Aranda
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
65K+
Followers
63K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy