Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire
Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
14-year-old killer avoids life in prison after raising self-defense in Syracuse shooting of 15-year-old
Syracuse, NY — A 14-year-old Syracuse boy admitted Friday he shot to death a 15-year-old boy during a fight on a Near West Side street in May 2021. But Sebastian Oliver won’t face a life sentence after prosecutors acknowledged that they might not be able to overcome a self-defense claim at trial.
Syracuse Police Looking For 3 Kids Missing After Dispute With Guardian
Syracuse Police are asking for help locating three children between the ages of 10 and 14 who haven't been seen in several days. Police issued a 'Missing Person Alert!' and released photos of the three brothers on Facebook, saying 10-year-old Le'Meir Holmes ''intentionally left his residence located at 2020 Elizabeth Street" in Syracuse last Friday, August 5, following a dispute with his guardian.
Oswego man deputies say was killed by 79-year-old neighbor identified
Scriba, N.Y. — A 64-year-old Oswego man was killed by his 79-year-old neighbor Thursday evening following a long-term neighbor dispute, deputies said. Stephen Falise, of Scriba, was fatally shot with a shotgun on his own property, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police: Husband and Wife Died As Result of Vestal Parkway Crash
Authorities say a Binghamton man was driving the wrong way on the Vestal Parkway before a head-on collision that killed a Johnson City couple. Vestal police on Wednesday afternoon released the names of those involved in Monday night's crash on Route 434 between Plaza Drive and Murray Hill Road. Based...
13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY
Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
Investigators look to identify found human remains
New York State Police are looking to identify the remains of a woman that were located in a remote location of Otsego County.
WKTV
1 dead, 1 hospitalized following Utica crash
Utica police say 29-year-old Quadre Deberry died following a crash off of I-790 Tuesday night. Another occupant of the vehicle is hospitalized in critical condition.
RELATED PEOPLE
whcuradio.com
One man charged, one at large in Cortlandville grand larceny
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces felony grand larceny charges. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone on Route 11 yesterday for a report of two men stealing copper wire. Both suspects fled the scene. With the assistance of New York State Police, one suspect was located. 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested. The other suspect was not located and has not been identified. Morris was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail. He will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday.
Lesbian couple in PA denied cake a month before wedding. Syracuse bakery comes to the rescue
Syracuse, N.Y. — Rebecca Riley - owner of Peace, Love, Cupcakes in Syracuse - read the online post about a bakery refusing to make a cake for a lesbian couple a month before their wedding. The couple, Desirie White and Jess Dowd, of Berwick, Pennsylvania, posted emails Tuesday from...
Fire rips through front of home in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — About 25 firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to a house engulfed in flames in the city’s Valley neighborhood. The fire at the two-story home at 217 Searlwyn Road was reported at about 2:18 p.m. Firefighters first saw the front of the house consumed by the fire with smoke pouring from the top floor, Syracuse Fire Department District Chief Mark Hatch said.
Two Teenagers Charged With Gang Assault in Utica
UTICA, NY – Two teenagers have been arrested for gang assault and one more is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Syracuse brother, sister sent to prison for killing 19-year-old, attempting to kill witness
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two siblings were sentenced to prison Tuesday for the murder of one person and the attempted murder of a witness. Khalid A. Davis, 23, and his sister, Genell A. Davis, 29, fatally shot Zachary Holloway Jr. on May 31 in the 500 block of South Geddes Street. He was killed just five days before his 20th birthday.
Company with CNY apartment complexes agrees to pay $7M to settle disability lawsuit
Syracuse, N.Y. — A senior housing development group with properties in Central New York has settled a lawsuit over allegations of disability discrimination, housing advocates announced. The Clover Group has agreed to the settle the lawsuit brought by Syracuse-based CNY Fair Housing and other advocates from six different states...
State Police Search For Vehicle Stolen In Selkirk Shores State Park
RICHLAND, NY – The New York State Police along with the NYS Park Police are searching for a stolen State Parks and Recreational maintenance vehicle that was taken from a building at the Selkirk Shores State Park in the town of Richland yesterday, August 9, 2022. The stolen vehicle...
Syracuse police aren’t to blame for soldier’s tragic death (Guest Opinion by Joe Moran)
Joseph Moran is the president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association. I write in response to the opinion letter of Joe Porter, “Syracuse police could have broken up party that ended in fatal shooting of soldier,” (Aug. 2, 2022). As president of the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, I must point out some problems with the letter’s assumptions and accusations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
‘Bring Narcan:’ NewsChannel 9 obtains audio from apparent drug overdose involving Madison County candidate
NELSON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When friends of Bradley Moses, a Madison County assistant district attorney, were attempting to revive him from what deputies call a drug overdose and calling 911, an inadvertent call to Cazenovia Village Court resulted in some of the chaos getting recorded over a voicemail system.
79-year-old man fatally shot 64-year-old neighbor in Oswego County, deputies say
Scriba, N.Y. — A man fatally shot his neighbor Thursday afternoon in Oswego County, deputies said. Donald Coon, 79, killed his 64-year-old neighbor in the town of Scriba near 812 Middle Road, according to a news release from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Middle...
18-year-old shot while playing basketball in Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood
Syracuse, N.Y. — An 18-year-old was shot early Friday morning playing basketball in the Syracuse’s Salt Springs neighborhood, according to dispatchers and police. The victim walked into Crouse Hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg at about 12:21 a.m., according to a news release from Syracuse police on Friday.
Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business
A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1