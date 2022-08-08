ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompey, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

CNY house ruled unlivable after attic fire

Bridgeport, N.Y. -- A large attic fire caused significant damage to a Bridgeport home Friday night, fire officials said. Around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor reported a house fire on the 7800 block of Pegler Boulevard, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen shooting...
BRIDGEPORT, NY
Lite 98.7

Syracuse Police Looking For 3 Kids Missing After Dispute With Guardian

Syracuse Police are asking for help locating three children between the ages of 10 and 14 who haven't been seen in several days. Police issued a 'Missing Person Alert!' and released photos of the three brothers on Facebook, saying 10-year-old Le'Meir Holmes ''intentionally left his residence located at 2020 Elizabeth Street" in Syracuse last Friday, August 5, following a dispute with his guardian.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pompey, NY
State
Montana State
Syracuse.com

13-year-old killed in ATV accident in Upstate NY

Huron, N.Y. -- A 13-year-old died in an ATV accident in Wayne County Wednesday afternoon, troopers said. Around 12:33 p.m., troopers received reports of a severe ATV accident on Brick Schoolhouse Road in the town of Huron, according to a news release from State Police. When troopers arrived, they found...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pompey
whcuradio.com

One man charged, one at large in Cortlandville grand larceny

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortlandville man faces felony grand larceny charges. Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Suit Kote Crushed Stone on Route 11 yesterday for a report of two men stealing copper wire. Both suspects fled the scene. With the assistance of New York State Police, one suspect was located. 43-year-old Joshua Morris was arrested. The other suspect was not located and has not been identified. Morris was remanded to Cortland County Jail without bail. He will appear in Cortlandville Town Court on Monday.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire rips through front of home in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood

Syracuse, N.Y. — About 25 firefighters were called Wednesday afternoon to a house engulfed in flames in the city’s Valley neighborhood. The fire at the two-story home at 217 Searlwyn Road was reported at about 2:18 p.m. Firefighters first saw the front of the house consumed by the fire with smoke pouring from the top floor, Syracuse Fire Department District Chief Mark Hatch said.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Obituary#Montana Park#Violent Crime#Pompey Community Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WNBF News Radio 1290

Cortland Man Found Parked With Huge Amount of Drugs at Closed Homer Business

A Cortland man is facing numerous felony counts after being found in the parking lot of a closed business in the overnight hours of August 5. 56-year-old David Sneed II is accused of being one of four people in a vehicle in the business parking lot on Route 11 just outside the Village of Homer shortly after midnight August 6 where Sheriff’s Deputies say they found close to $3,000-worth of illegal drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy