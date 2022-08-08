Terquavion Smith stars in NC State's first Bahamas exhibition game

Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NC State men’s basketball traveled to the Bahamas for its first trip of the season. The experience will serve as a bonding opportunity for the Wolfpack, but the program will also get some work in on the court.

In its first action of the 2022 preseason, NC State defeated the Bahamas Select team 92-81, with superstar guard Terquavion Smith continuing to prove why he could be one of the best guards in college basketball this season.

After jumping onto the scene as an All-ACC freshman athlete and averaging 16.3 points per game during the 2021-2022 season, Smith finished Sunday afternoon’s matchup with 26 points in 27 minutes to pace the Pack.

The sophomore also recorded five steals and three assists in yesterday’s contest. He’s coming off of a record-setting season that included breaking the Wolfpack’s record for made three pointers in a season at 96.

Casey Morsell, a junior headed into his second season with NC State after transferring from Virginia, scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds after averaging 7.2 points per game last year.

One of the most notable statelines of the afternoon came from La Salle transfer wing Jack Clark, who registered a double-double at 12 points and a team-leading 13 rebounds. He averaged 12 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season at his former school.

Ole Miss Transfer Jarkel Joiner got off to a hot start Sunday, hitting all four of his shots in the first quarter for 10 points. He finished the game with 14 points and three assists. Sophomore Breon Pass also turned in an impressive performance for NC State with seven points, five rebounds, five assists and zero turnovers.

Head coach Kevin Keatts shared his thoughts on several of the transfer additions to the roster last week.

“He’s been a big leader,” Keatts said about Joiner. “He’s had a big voice in the locker room and on the floor.

“I know DJ Burns is really good. One of the areas that we struggled in was to score the ball inside, and he certainly is a guy who can put the ball in the hole. Jack Clark at 6-8, 6-9 is kind of a three/four. He can really shoot the ball outside and do some stuff at that position.”

The Wolfpack led by 24 points in the third quarter and played all 13 members of the roster who made the trip. Morsell is the only player on the court for more than 30 minutes according to the game recap from NC State athletics.

Dusan Mahorcic transferred to NC State from Utah and arrived on campus about a week ago, so he did not travel to the Bahamas. Neither did Mady Traoré— a class of 2022 big man who announced his commitment to the Wolfpack recently but is not an official member of the roster yet.

NC State continues its preseason trip Tuesday against the Puerto Rico National Team at 3 p.m.