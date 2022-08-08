Former Duke wide receiver Brandon Braxton reported as missing person

David John Griffin via Getty Images.

Recently, a missing person report was filed for former Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Brandon Braxton. The Winston Salem Police Department is searching for Braxton, and has been since the report was issued on the night of August 3.

“The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, Brandon Braxton,” the report stated.

Additionally, the report went on to mention that Braxton might be suffering from dementia or another related impairment.

“Citizens are asked to be on the lookout for Brandon Braxton, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.”

Braxton played at Duke from 2010-2013. He played wide receiver in three of those seasons, but also tried his hand at safety during the 2012 campaign.

Coming into his collegiate career, Braxton was rated as a three-star recruit and the No. 160 wide receiver in the 2010 class, in addition to being the No. 34 player out of the state of North Carolina, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

As a freshman during the 2010 season, Braxton caught 14 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.9 yards per catch. He then had a great season in 2011 with 40 receptions for 352 yards. On defense in 2012, Braxton totaled 38 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass defended.

After returning to the offensive side of the ball ahead of the 2013 season, Braxton again became a key weapon for Duke. That year, he had 39 receptions for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

Overall, Braxton caught 93 passes for 893 yards and three touchdowns in his three years of college football on offense. But now, all attention is on locating Braxton and returning him home safely.