Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hermantown’s Skyline Social and Games Celebrating New Event Space with Public Open House
The recent success of the Bloody Bash On The Hill showed that Skyline Social and Games can host a large event. Thanks to everyone who came out on August 7 to have fun raising over $18,000 for ALS!. However, huge events such as that aren't the only things that Skyline...
8 Bad Online Reviews Of Duluth’s Leif Erickson Park
Leif Erickson Park is such a huge part of Duluth. From tourists to locals, it is a big destination in town. Being such a popular place, I had to see how people are reviewing the area on TripAdvisor. While many love the destination, some people have not-so-positive opinions. I grew...
Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth
A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth’s ‘Apple Palooza’ Event
The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North End Nightmare 5K Returning To Superior This Year
One of the best races in the Northland is returning this year - the North End Nightmare 5K! The spooky race will take place in October and registration opens soon. In case you haven't heard about it, the North End Nightmare 5K is a fun race that takes you through the streets of Superior. Each road has a scary theme, filled with witches, clowns, creepy dolls and more.
Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Has An Opening Date
Whether you like it or not, fall is right around the corner. That means cooler weather, scarves, pumpkin spice and all of the things that come with it. It also means corn mazes and the like open for the season. Recently, the Haunted Shack shared that they are seeking volunteers...
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
Haunted Shack Looking For Volunteers This Season
It might only be early August but the Haunted Shack already has Halloween on their mind. They are seeking volunteers to help them out with the attraction later this year. This is the second piece of Halloween-related news today, with the first piece being the big announcement that one of our Spirit Halloween stores is open in Duluth! The Miller Hill Mall location opened in early August.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Superior Car Seat Clinic To Become Regular Monthly Event
Safety truly isn't a one-time thing. And that's a good part of the reason a annual event is turning into a regularly-scheduled monthly event. Turn-out was so good for the Car Seat Clinic held by the Superior Fire Department on August 4 that they've decided to make it a regular event.
St. Luke’s In Duluth Gets National Honors For Hip, Knee + Stroke Work
Living in the Northland, it's easy to take the access we have to good health care for granted. But, we shouldn't, with two major health care facilities located here in the Twin Ports. That's why it's important to note that one of those health care facilities recently received some recognition...
Superior Schools To Benefit From Stuff The Bus Campaign
Even as families sneak in a few more weeks of summer vacation fun, there is no ignoring the fact that fall and the next school year are quickly approaching. Already store shelves have seen the shift from summer items to back-to-school supplies. It's those back-to-school supplies that are the focus...
Minnesota Wild Rice Season Opens Monday, But Make Sure Rice Is Ripe
The 2022 wild rice season officially opens across Minnesota on Monday, August 15, running through Friday, September 30. However, as harvesters may get exciting for the season, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wanted to share an important reminder. Minnesota wild rice harvesters going out during the upcoming season can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam
Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
8th Annual Duluth-Superior Operation K9 Event Happens August 11
It goes without saying that law enforcement K-9's have made a big impact on crime fighting in our area. Over the past few years there have been numerous stories about their assistance in assault, drug, and murder cases. Whether they're sniffing out and solving the crimes directly or acting as protection for their human partners in dangerous situations and calls, the K-9 teams play an integral role in law enforcement.
Minneapolis Ad Agency Takes Out Own Ad To Save Their View
An ad agency in Minneapolis decided to take matters into their own hands and the outcome is genius! During the pandemic, a ton of people ended up working from home and office buildings all over the United States sat empty and some still do now as people have quit or opted to work from home instead.
Bike Duluth Festival Rides Into Spirit Mountain This Weekend
There's a lot going on across the Northland this weekend. The Tall Ships have arrived in Two Harbors, the Head of The Lakes Fair in Superior continues, West Duluth hosts Spirit Valley Days, there's the Bloody Bash On The Hill and the list goes on. For biking and outdoor enthusiasts,...
How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?
In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
Downtown Two Harbors Businesses Prepare For Festival Of Sail Visitors
There are a lot of folks making their way to Two Harbors this weekend for the Festival of Sail. The Festival of Sail usually happens in Duluth, but due to major construction projects on Duluth's freeway interchange, the festival was moved up the shore to the small town of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
It Might Be Gross But Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot in Minnesota?
After time at the beach, you've probably had shoes covered in sand. I'm not a huge fan of bringing that in my car and sometimes, I've just taken my flip-flops off and driven my car without shoes on. But, is driving without shoes against the law in Minnesota?. Can you...
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway
Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
Northland FAN 106.5
Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
Comments / 0