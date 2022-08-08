ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank Doubles Space With New Building In Duluth

A long-time Northland non-profit is getting a new home. And, it's a lot larger than the one they're currently in. Officials with Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank have announced that they've finalized the purchase of the building that formerly housed IKONICS, along Highway 25 between West Duluth and Gary-New Duluth, near Morgan Park. The new building will significantly increase the scope and size of the facility that they use to provide their services that's located in the Airpark.
DULUTH, MN
Rare Champagne Apples Will Be Available at Duluth's 'Apple Palooza' Event

The Champagne Apple is only grown by one family on planet Earth, and they are bringing their apples to Duluth's Apple Palooza' this fall. Dixon’s Apple Orchard out of Cadott, WI, the only grower of the Champagne Apple, is teaming up with Beaver River Farm in Duluth for 'Apple Palooza' for one day only in October. The event will feature plenty of family fun and lots of apples.
DULUTH, MN
City
Duluth, MN
North End Nightmare 5K Returning To Superior This Year

One of the best races in the Northland is returning this year - the North End Nightmare 5K! The spooky race will take place in October and registration opens soon. In case you haven't heard about it, the North End Nightmare 5K is a fun race that takes you through the streets of Superior. Each road has a scary theme, filled with witches, clowns, creepy dolls and more.
SUPERIOR, WI
Ru-Ridge Corn Maze Has An Opening Date

Whether you like it or not, fall is right around the corner. That means cooler weather, scarves, pumpkin spice and all of the things that come with it. It also means corn mazes and the like open for the season. Recently, the Haunted Shack shared that they are seeking volunteers...
CARLTON, MN
Haunted Shack Looking For Volunteers This Season

It might only be early August but the Haunted Shack already has Halloween on their mind. They are seeking volunteers to help them out with the attraction later this year. This is the second piece of Halloween-related news today, with the first piece being the big announcement that one of our Spirit Halloween stores is open in Duluth! The Miller Hill Mall location opened in early August.
DULUTH, MN
Halloween
Halloween
Minnesotans Targeted In New Amazon Phone Scam

Another day, another scam to be aware of. Scams range from telephone scams to voicemail scams to just about any other type of scam you can even imagine. There was another Amazon scam recently that had people taking notice. In March, there was a phone scam going around both Minnesota and Wisconsin. The scammers call people on the phone and claim that a large purchase was made on their Amazon account.
MINNESOTA STATE
8th Annual Duluth-Superior Operation K9 Event Happens August 11

It goes without saying that law enforcement K-9's have made a big impact on crime fighting in our area. Over the past few years there have been numerous stories about their assistance in assault, drug, and murder cases. Whether they're sniffing out and solving the crimes directly or acting as protection for their human partners in dangerous situations and calls, the K-9 teams play an integral role in law enforcement.
SUPERIOR, WI
How Can You Reduce Junk Mail In The Duluth – Superior Area?

In the mail today there were seven pieces delivered and of those seven, all of them were 'junk mail'. They were either from credit card companies, lenders offering personal loans, or some company trying to get me to refinance my home. I would say on average we receive about 30 letters a week that are similar. All stuff we just rip in half and recycle or throw away.
DULUTH, MN
WATCH: Escaped Cows Get Rounded Up On A Minnesota Freeway

Minnesota State Patrol, Wyoming Police Department, and a horse riding cowboy all came together to wrangle some escaped cows who wandered onto I-35. Earlier this week we talked about an at-home break-in that people were calling "fowl" play. When a turkey broke into a second-story apartment in Wisconsin. It also wasn't the first time police in Wisconsin were called to subdue a wild turkey. Earlier this year, a wild turkey decided to take his chances to cross the busy I-94 as cars had to slow down and eventually come to a stop during rush hour. That took officers about 30 minutes to remove the bird.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports.

