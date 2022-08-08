ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Jayson Tatum believes in Celtics’ chances next season

Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089ts1_0h9N50LQ00
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum recently sent a strong message to the rest of the league: Boston is capable of returning to the NBA Finals to win the team's 18th league title.

“I always believe in myself and believe in my teammates," he told NBC Sports Boston. "Obviously, we were close, got to Game 6, and didn’t make it happen. So, this offseason, everything is about getting back to that point and getting over the hump. We’ve added two great pieces (Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari) that I feel make us a lot better and complements our team really well."

Tatum is coming off a phenomenal season. He was named an NBA All-Star for the third straight season and made All-NBA First Team after averaging career-highs in points (26.9 points), rebounds (8.0) and assists (4.4).

The 24-year-old maintained his excellent play in the playoffs, dropping 25.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists over 24 games, but he wasn’t dominant in the NBA Finals, averaging 21.5 points in 40.7 minutes over six games.

Jayson Tatum could be eligible for massive contract

Tatum’s goals for next season go beyond winning the NBA championship and proving once again that he’s one of the top players in the league. He will try to make the All-NBA Team in back-to-back seasons, which would bolster his resume while ensuring his eligibility for a supermax contract. If Tatum gets this deal, he would stay with the Celtics throughout the prime of his career.

“The Celtics' Jayson Tatum earned All-NBA honors in 2021-22 and will become supermax eligible if he earns All-NBA once again in 2022-23. However, Tatum would have to wait until the 2024 offseason to sign a five-year, $298 million extension. He is ineligible next offseason because he is one year short of the years of service criteria, ESPN analyst Bobby Marks wrote recently.

Can Tatum manage Boston’s agenda and his own goals, ensuring that he can produce performances that meet the lofty expectations he has? It’s not hard to see Tatum doing this based on the considerable developmental jump that he took last season.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'

It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Bird
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Yardbarker

LeBron James shares emotional message after watching his sons play together

Lakers superstar LeBron James has always been open about wanting to play with his oldest son, Bronny James, in the NBA, regardless of where Bronny goes. Bronny and his younger brother Bryce James play basketball at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. Bronny will be a senior in high school this year while Bryce will be a sophomore. According to 247 Sports, Bronny is drawing interest from Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nba Championship#Nba All Star#Nba Finals#Sports#Nbc Sports Boston#Jaytatum0#Nba
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
Basketball
Yardbarker

Robert Horry shares his take on LeBron James’ future

Seven-time NBA champion Robert Horry had some thoughts about Lakers superstar LeBron James at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose Celebrity Tournament in Los Angeles on Monday. Horry, who won three of his NBA championships with the Lakers, told Ryan Gaydos of FOX News that he sees James finishing his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ric Flair not done wrestling yet?

Ric Flair's Last Match event in Nashville has come and gone but some of Ric Flair's social media activity and comments on his podcast seem to leave the door cracked open for another match. As was previously noted, Flair said on his podcast that he passed out twice due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

38K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy