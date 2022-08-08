Read full article on original website
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Restaurants In Clintonville
Clintonville is one of my favorite places to answer the question, “what do you want to eat?”. There are so many truly fantastic places to grab a meal in Clintonville that it feels like the kind of place where you can just walk in anywhere and find the best meal of your life.
crawfordcountynow.com
Three vie for title of Bratwurst Queen
BUCYRUS—Three area girls are vying for the title of the Bucyrus Bratwurst Queen. This year’s pageant will take place on Thursday at 8 PM, following the first parade of the three-day festival. Contestant number one is Abbigail Martin:. Abbigail is the daughter of Todd and Heather Martin. She...
columbusnavigator.com
The Biggest Belt Busting Food Challenges In Columbus
Food challenges can get pretty wild. Not everyone is a competitive eater, but sometimes, you feel like trying things just to see if you can. If you feel like finding out exactly how much you can eat in one sitting, there are some really interesting food challenges around Columbus. From...
columbusmonthly.com
Top 25 Residential Real Estate Transactions in Central Ohio for April 2022
Listings were provided by Columbus Dispatch researcher Julie Fulton. Statistics are gathered from the greater Columbus area, including Franklin and parts of other surrounding counties, for April 1-30, 2022. 1. $3,225,000; 3 Bottomley Crescent; New Albany; Ian & Jenni Kieninger from W. John & Beth M. Pritchard. 2. $1,950,000; 192...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Beachy enjoys first Farm Days
MORROW COUNTY -Norman Beachy of Plain City, Ohio, attended his first Morrow County Farm Days this year and brought along his 1947 Minneapolis Moline Tractor which he purchased just a few weeks ago. “I’ve been farming since 1981,” said Beachy, a widower with a son, daughter and three grandchildren....
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
crawfordcountynow.com
Donna “DJ” Beckel
Donna “DJ” Beckel 76, of Galion passed away Friday, August 6, 2022 at home. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on July 21, 1946, she was the daughter of William (Sylvia) Skinner and Eva (Dave) Pace. She is survived by one sister, Carol Lovejoy of Midvale, Utah; two nephews, Erik...
unioncountydailydigital.com
2nd Chances Thrift Store Opens With a Flourish
MARYSVILLE – Today was supposed to be a “soft opening” for the 2nd Chances Thrift Store, 112 S. Main St., in Uptown Marysville, with the “Grand Opening” planned for a few weeks down the road. But there was nothing soft about today’s opening. The 2nd...
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Shielda R. Ballantyne
Shielda R. Ballantyne, 90 of Bucyrus died peacefully on August 10, 2022 while surrounded by family at Kingston Residence of Marion. Shielda was born April 14, 1932 in McKendree, West Virginia, a premature birth only weighing 4 lbs. She grew up in Salem, VA where she lived until age 14. Following the death of her father, she and her mother relocated to Marion, OH with her step-father. Shielda attended Marion Harding HS and graduated in 1951. Shielda studied Commercial Photography at the Progressive School of Photography in New Haven, CT. She held a lifelong love of photography. Shielda’s first job was at the Kirby Camera store in Marion. She then worked at Osgood Co., until the Marion Power Shovel Co. added her to their photography department. While at Power Shovel, Shielda had the unique opportunity to stand on and photograph some of the largest shovels being built, as well as the beginning of the NASA Transport Crawler. Shielda worked briefly as a newspaper photographer for the Marion Star, and one of her photos was published in the New York Times. Her photography skills included hand coloring, portraits, landscape and abstract.
Million Dollar Musician’s Retreat Hits The Market in Ohio
I guarantee you've never seen a house for sale quite like this before. The previous musician/artist owners of this one-of-a-kind home have just put it on the market for an asking price of $1 million. Located in 35 miles west of Cleveland in Oberlin, Ohio this 6,873 square foot home...
‘Treehouse-like views’: Geometric home for sale in Ohio
OBERLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated in Oberlin, Ohio is a geometric beauty of a home, with bright and airy studio spaces, year-round forest views, and plenty of room for guests. According to the listing on Realtor.com, this two-bed, three-bathroom home was built in 2004, and it is the perfect place to let your creativity flow. […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Robert Alan Price
The family of Robert Alan Price would love to see friends gather to celebrate Bob’s life on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 1:00 – 5:00 pm in Bucyrus Aumiller Park at Friendship Shelter #12. Bob passed away peacefully on April 24, 2022. Read more on his tribute page...
crawfordcountynow.com
Kenneth Eugene Thompson
Kenneth Eugene Thompson, 72, of Galion passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 8, 2022. Kenneth was born in Galion on May 9, 1950, to the late Willis and Bertha (Knipp) Thompson. He married Arnella Pangborn on June 27, 1998, and she survives. Kenneth graduated from Galion High...
crawfordcountynow.com
Richard A. Wolfe
Richard A. Wolfe, 89, died peacefully at his home Thursday night, August 11, 2022 under the care of his family and Kindred Hospice. He was born November 21, 1932 in Marion to the late Herbert and Nita (Whitcum) Wolfe. After graduating from Marion Harding High School, Richard served in the US Army with three tours into the Korean Conflict. Like his father and sister, Richard was a printer. While doing work for United Ohio Insurance, he was asked to join their home office as their full-time print shop manager and he retired from Ohio Mutual Insurance Group. He continued to help at Quality Printing well into his 80s. Richard married Marlene Callahan on April 20, 1957 and she survives.
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio
If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
richlandsource.com
Updated: R&D Excavating of Crestline says 'We are ready' for Westinghouse
MANSFIELD -- David Barnhart said he and Ryan Lykins are prepared for Westinghouse, one of the biggest jobs in their four-year old company's history. "We're ready for it," said the co-owner of R&D Excavating of Crestline, which on Thursday was awarded a nearly $4 million contract to demolish and remediate one of the longest-standing industrial eyesores in the city.
crawfordcountynow.com
Sandra S. “Sandy” Holdcraft
Sandra S. “Sandy” Holdcraft, age 70, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 4:22pm at the Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Sandy was born on June 14, 1952 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to Harold J. and Claribel (Boyce) Landoll, both of whom are deceased. She was first married to Donald O’Flaherty, and then married Danny R. “Cruiser” Holdcraft and he passed away on March 3, 2015.
wyso.org
Country music legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton talks up Imagination Library during Ohio visit
Country artist and philanthropist Dolly Parton was in Columbus Tuesday to support her Imagination Library, a project that sends books to young kids in an effort to encourage literacy at a young age. Parton was the special guest at a luncheon at Ohio State University with Ohio First Lady Fran...
