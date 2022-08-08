Read full article on original website
Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7. According...
Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle
The district named Collier as interim superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Mark Bedell, who had been leading the district for six years. Jojuana Phillips visits with local groups who are working together to address the storage present in the nursing field. Traveling Hindu exhibit enlightens Kansans at statehouse. Updated:...
Four charged with attempted murder in Columbus County jail assault
The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has charged four defendants in connection with a serious assault at the Columbus County Detention Center. Michael Carlson Lance, Darieus Rashad Washington, Kwamaine Demetrius Bellamy and Timothy Ray Cain II are each now facing attempted murder charges for the Aug. 3 assault of Joshua Johnson, according to District Attorney Jon David. A magistrate set bond at $1 million each.
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
NC man arrested after approaching Robeson sheriff's deputy, claiming to be SBI agent
Lumberton, N.C. — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday after deputies caught him on camera impersonating a State Bureau of Investigation agent. James Edward Lee, 54, approached a Robeson County Sheriff's deputy who was assigned to traffic enforcement. When Lee approached the deputy, he questioned the deputy about two traffic stops, one made on Deep Branch Road the night before and another on Interstate 95, according to a Facebook post from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff’s office: Woman found shot, killed inside car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced one person was killed and another hurt in a shooting on Thursday night. Deputies were called just before 9:30 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wiregrass Road in Orrum where they found a woman dead inside of her car.
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Inmates charged with attempted murder after jail beating leaves one critical
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) –Four people face charges after a beating left an inmate in the Columbus County Detention Center in critical condition. According to the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office, they were notified by Sheriff Jody Greene that an inmate was assaulted and suffered serious injuries on August.
2 adults dead, 2 children injured in North Carolina head-on crash
The crash involved a Dodge Challenger and a Pontiac Bonneville, Trooper J.N. Collinsworth told CBS 17.
Loris man sentenced to life for 2018 murder of man who refused to join gang
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Loris man will spend life in prison after being found guilty of a 2018 murder, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Tyshawn Brown and Heath Reaves Jr. are accused of murder and other charges in the death of Charles Edward Durant II, who […]
K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
2 dead, 3 injured in Harnett County crash
Two people were killed and three others injured in a car crash in Harnett County.
Patient injures hospital employees, escapes in stolen UNC Health Rex vehicle
A behavioral health patient at a local hospital injured two employees and fled the property in a stolen hospital vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for UNC Health Rex. The employees suffered only minor injuries, according to officials. The security team is working closely with local law enforcement.
Officials stress Move Over Law after crash involving emergency vehicle in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The NCDOT and State Highway Patrol are stressing the need for drivers to change lanes when passing emergency vehicles indicated by flashing lights. This comes in the wake of crashes in Pender and Wake counties involving emergency vehicles with their lights on. In Pender County,...
One dead after two people shot in Robeson County
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
Police track down relatives of woman who died in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said Thursday they have found the relatives of one of two people who recently died. On Tuesday night, police said they needed the public’s help to find the family members of a woman and man. The deaths of both people do not...
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
Court receives mental evaluation for former Horry County teacher accused of killing stepson
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — The District Court of El Paso County has received a copy of Letecia Stauch’s mental evaluation and has scheduled a hearing. Stauch is accused of killing her stepson, Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing on Jan. 27, 2020. A few months later, Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities […]
