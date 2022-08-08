ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

WMBF

Pair of 19-year-olds, juvenile wanted in Robeson County shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are searching for three teens facing charges in connection to a shooting in part of North Carolina. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Jacoby McGirt, 19-year-old Corey McNeil and a 16-year-old juvenile are all wanted after an incident on August 7. According...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. man sentenced 6-8 years for felony death by motor vehicle

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Four charged with attempted murder in Columbus County jail assault

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has charged four defendants in connection with a serious assault at the Columbus County Detention Center. Michael Carlson Lance, Darieus Rashad Washington, Kwamaine Demetrius Bellamy and Timothy Ray Cain II are each now facing attempted murder charges for the Aug. 3 assault of Joshua Johnson, according to District Attorney Jon David. A magistrate set bond at $1 million each.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Crime & Safety
WRAL News

NC man arrested after approaching Robeson sheriff's deputy, claiming to be SBI agent

Lumberton, N.C. — A Lumberton man was arrested Wednesday after deputies caught him on camera impersonating a State Bureau of Investigation agent. James Edward Lee, 54, approached a Robeson County Sheriff's deputy who was assigned to traffic enforcement. When Lee approached the deputy, he questioned the deputy about two traffic stops, one made on Deep Branch Road the night before and another on Interstate 95, according to a Facebook post from the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

K9 sniffs out heroin-fentanyl mixture from woman with child in car in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges after law enforcement said she worked as drug courier to get narcotics from New Jersey to North Carolina. U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl. Burrows was sentenced to seven years in prison.
WRAL

Patient injures hospital employees, escapes in stolen UNC Health Rex vehicle

A behavioral health patient at a local hospital injured two employees and fled the property in a stolen hospital vehicle on Wednesday afternoon, according to a spokesperson for UNC Health Rex. The employees suffered only minor injuries, according to officials. The security team is working closely with local law enforcement.
REX, NC
WBTW News13

One dead after two people shot in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday night after two people were shot in Robeson County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at 9:26 p.m. to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in the Orrum area, according to deputies. Tamika Locklear, 41, of Fairmont, was found dead in her car […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WECT

Woman receives seven year sentence for transporting drugs from New Jersey to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A woman from New Jersey was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for transporting heroin to Wilmington and Henderson North Carolina between 2019 and 2020. “On April 7, 2022, Bridgett Renettier Burrows, 53, pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin and 400 grams or more of a mixture containing a detectable amount of fentanyl,” wrote the U.S. Department of Justice in a release on August 10.
WILMINGTON, NC

