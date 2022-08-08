ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Apple Insider

Apple shares first look at 'Lessons in Chemistry'

The upcoming Apple TV+ series "Lessons in Chemistry" is set to hit the streaming platform in 2023. Apple on Friday...
Apple Insider

Nomad Sport Slim Band review: a better sport Apple Watchband

The Nomad Sport Slim Band is a lightweight yet durable Apple Watch band that's comfortable and stylish. Nomad offers a...
Apple Insider

New Apple ad says that Apple One bundle offers 'the best of Apple' in one place

Apple has shared a new ad spot promoting its Apple One bundle, which includes a number of the company's services at a discounted monthly rate.
Apple Insider

iOS 16 Battery Percentage, Google vs Apple on RCS, and VESA Studio Display on the AppleInsider Podcast

Apple brings battery percentage back to the status bar in iOS 16 beta 5, Google puts Apple on blast over RCS adoption, we review the VESA mount Studio Display, and more on the AppleInsider podcast.
Apple Insider

Epic Games versus Apple appeals to be heard on October 21

The US Court of Appeals will now hear from Apple and Epic Games, both of which are appealing against aspects of the antitrust rulings from their previous App Store lawsuit.
Apple Insider

Apple TV+ dramedy 'Physical' picked up for third season

"Physical" debuted its first season in June 2021, with Apple picking up the series for a second season in August 2021.
Apple Insider

Zoom installer flaw can give attackers root access to your Mac

Patrick Wardle, a veteran security researcher who formerly worked for the NSA, shared his findings in a presentation at the Defcon conference in Las Vegas on Friday, according to The Verge. The attack works by leveraging the Zoom for macOS installer, which requires special user permissions to be able to...
Apple Insider

FlexiSpot Q8 Standing Desk review: Safe and smart standing while you work

FlexiSpot's Q8 Standing Desk offers adjustable-height computing while wirelessly charging your iPhone through the desk surface. One of the essential...
Apple Insider

Telegram CEO claims Apple is delaying update that will 'revolutionize' messaging

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov claims that Apple has been delaying an App Store update to the app that will "revolutionize how people express themselves in messaging."
Apple Insider

Australia fines Google $40 million over location tracking on Android

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has levied a $40 million fine on Google, after the Big Tech firm was found to have misled Android users over location tracking.
Apple Insider

What to expect from Apple's September iPhone 14 event

Every year, anticipation grows for what Apple will release in the fall alongside the annual iPhone refresh. Here's what to expect from September's Apple event.
Apple Insider

Apple, Facebook discussed revenue-sharing before privacy battles

Before Apple's privacy feud with Facebook, the two companies reportedly discussed "revenue-sharing agreements" such as an ad-free, subscription-based version of the social media platform. The talks between Apple and Facebook reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2018, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The report claims that...
Apple Insider

TV versus Monitor: The pros and cons of using each with your Mac

Televisions and computer monitors are relatively similar in how they function and what they do, but they're not really interchangeable products. This is why monitors and TVs should be used for different purposes.
Apple Insider

MacBook Pro maker Quanta pays rioters to stay at factory

Apple MacBook Pro supplier Quanta has said that its profits halved in Q2 2022, following riots at its plants and, reportedly, greatly increased pay to staff.
Apple Insider

Apple asks suppliers to make 90 million iPhone 14 units

Tech analysts are projecting a shrinking global smartphone market, but Apple is expecting the iPhone 14 family to keep pace with 2021's demand levels.
Apple Insider

Rumor roundup: Apple's 10th-generation iPad could see a significant redesign

The 10th-generation iPad may have an all-new design when it launches this fall. Check out our exclusive renders and see what has been rumored so far. In recent years, Apple has updated the baseline iPad annually. It acts as the entry model with a low $329 price that gets even lower for sales and students.
Apple Insider

Daily deals August 13: $269 Apple Watch Series 7, $150 off M2 MacBook Pro, 27-inch 4K display for $210, more

Saturday's best deals include a free $10 Best Buy gift card when you buy a $100 Apple gift card, $20 off a 1Password family subscription, and much more.
Apple Insider

Deal alert: Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for $299 ($100 off) at Amazon

Apple Watch deals are in effect at Amazon heading into the weekend, with the Series 7 now $100 off.
Apple Insider

Daily deals August 12: $100 AirPods, 29% off LG 27-inch 4K monitor, $949 off Klipsch Dolby Atmos speaker pair, more

Friday's best deals include an Intel i3 Mac mini for $500, $200 off an iPad Air 4, a refurbished Apple Magic Keyboard for $51, and much more.
