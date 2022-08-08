School districts scramble to hire more teachers

Local school districts are looking at combining classes if new teachers aren't hired in time for the school year.

While most students are in their final week of summer vacation, most teachers are already back in the classroom getting prepared for the first day.

But some of those classrooms are still empty as districts try to figure out who is going to teach those classes.

The Cincinnati Public School district has 37 open teacher positions available on its website - everything from teaching math to foreign language.

Grant County Schools are still looking for teachers, instructional assistants, custodians and bus drivers. In all, they need about 15 staff members; 10 of those openings are for special education teachers.

And Assistant Superintendent Claudette Herald says they aren’t even getting a trickle down of teachers from other districts this year because the candidates that exist are in such high demand.

“Our neighboring districts, Boone and Kenton, they’re actually still seeking positions to be filled as well; they’re usually done by this stage of the game, so individuals that applied there and didn’t get placed in a position, they do seek us,” Herald says.

Herald adds that they hope they still get last minute candidates before the year starts, but they’re preparing for changes.

“We’re going to keep pushing through, if we have to move students around in classes or combine, then we will do that," Herald said.

To inquire about positions with the Grant County School District, call the district office or visit https://www.grant.kyschools.us/employment.aspx .

To view open positions in the Cincinnati Public School district, click here .

