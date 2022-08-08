ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Koe Wetzel On The Perfect Dive Bar: “Budweiser Heavy, Nothin’ But Marlboro Reds, & F*cking Listen To The Greatest Country Music Ever”

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A48RC_0h9N424f00

There ain’t nothin’ in the world like a good dive bar…

Ya know, cheap, ice cold beer in hand, classic country music on the jukebox, decades-old hardoowd floors that make your boots sticky from all the liquor that’s been spilled and never wiped off, all housed by a dimly-lit room with neon signs galore, and for me personally, a disco ball spinning from the ceiling just to set the mood is never a bad option, either.

Sounds pretty much like Heaven, right?

Koe Wetzel recently share his thoughts on what his perfect dive bar would consist of, too, and I have to say, it sounds pretty damn perfect.

According to the Texas native, it has to be in a “chill” setting, with nothing but the best in terms of classic country music, where he drinks pitchers of beer with straight shots of whiskey sprinkled in throughout the night, smoking nothing but Marlboro Reds, with the likes of Earl Thomas Conley, Conway Twitty, Ronnie Milsap and Dwight Yoakam playing in the background:

“Just chill, like they’re not being fucking, ‘To the left! To the left!…’

No, nothing but fucking ETC, Earl Thomas Conley, a guy named Conway Twitty, Ronnie Milsap, and fucking Dwight Yoakam. That’s all I wanna listen to the entire night.

We’ll sit there in the corner, we’ll drink pitchers of beer, straight shots of whiskey, Budweiser heavy, smoke nothin’ but Marlboro Reds and fucking listen to the greatest country music ever.”

Sounds like a total dream, honestly… where can I find this place?

While most of the mainstream country mega stars have massive, pretty commercial bars lined on Broadway in downtown Nashville, I think Koe’s onto something if he ever wants to open a good old fashioned dive somewhere down in Texas…

It sounds like he could curate the perfect playlist, too. It only makes me want that full-blown country album even more.

He shared the video over on TikTok, with the caption:

“If you know of a dive bar like this, we need to know…”

And if any of you Whiskey Riffers know of a few good dives that fit the bill of his description, let us know:

@koe_wetzel

If you know of a #divebar like this, we need to know… #help #fyp

♬ Creeps – Koe Wetzel

In addition to this gem of a video, Koe’s been posting studio teasers of a new song that’s coming soon from his forthcoming studio album, possibly called Hell Paso, and I’m gonna need it to drop real soon:

@koe_wetzel

Homeboy was hype at the end🤣 #creeps #koewetzel #fyp

♬ Creeps – Koe Wetzel

Another clip of the song:

Koe previously released one single from the forthcoming album, “April Showers,” back in April:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conway Twitty
Person
Ronnie Milsap
Person
Dwight Yoakam
Whiskey Riff

The Five Most Underrated Whiskey Myers Songs, According To The Fans

I’m gonna be honest, you’d really have to twist my arm for me to settle on just one song I felt was the most underrated from the guys of Whiskey Myers. But luckily, I don’t have to, because we posed the question to all of you, our loyal Whiskey Riffers, yesterday over on Twitter, and got a huge response from many different fans of the independent, Texas-based Southern rock outfit.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Budweiser#Ice Cold Beer#Food Drink#The Perfect Dive Bar#Marlboro Reds
Whiskey Riff

20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire”

20 years old? 20?! I’m not one for singing competition shows, but when you stumble upon something like this you have to take note of it… During Season 20 auditions for American Idol, a baby-faced kid by the name of Luke Taylor gave the judges and audience way more than could be expected from someone still in college that quite honestly looks like he should still be in high school. We all had that kid in class whose voice dropped […] The post 20-Year-Old College Student With Crazy Deep Voice Sings Johnny Cash’s “Ring Of Fire” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Whiskey Riff

Tim McGraw On When He Knew He Had To Get Sober: “I Was Getting Out Of Bed And Going To The Liquor Cabinet”

It’s well-documented that Tim McGraw struggled with drugs and alcohol. And while he’s been sober for quite a while now, and subsequently got into the best shape of his life while being sober, it wasn’t necessarily easy. However, he had his wife Faith Hill to lean on in the process. According to a new interview with Esquire, Tim recalled the very moment he decided to call it quits on the partying and get some help: “I remember a moment when I was […] The post Tim McGraw On When He Knew He Had To Get Sober: “I Was Getting Out Of Bed And Going To The Liquor Cabinet” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
Whiskey Riff

The Vandoliers Drop New, Self-Titled Album… And It Rips

“Your favorite punk bands favorite country band” self-titled fourth album, The Vandoliers, has finally hit streaming platforms, and it was well worth the wait. The Dallas, TX based Vandoliers have garnered quite a bit of attention within the music scene this year releasing several singles and playing some high profile shows in an effort to build anticipation for the album. And it worked.
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

177K+
Followers
11K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy