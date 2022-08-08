ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Yakima to receive part of $100M state RAISE funds

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington state will receive almost $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to use for infrastructure projects. The state received 4.35% of the total funding this year, in the highest dollar amount Washington has ever been awarded. Yakima County will...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
107.3 KFFM

13 Delicious Amazing Meals That BEST Represent Washington State

Is there one tasty meal that you think BEST represents WA? We can't come up with only just ONE, we narrowed it down to 13 of them! Washington state is represented by so many delicious amazing meals. Our state is full of many beautiful cultures and ethnicities and we bring our food traditions along with us, no matter from where we've moved to Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County

The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided

(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

WA Lawsuit vs. Providence Hospitals Expanded by Attorney General

The original lawsuit, filed earlier this year, included facilities in Walla Walla, as well as Kadlec in Richland. Earlier this year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a total of 14 hospitals that are under the Providence, Swedish, or Kadlec systems. The suit claimed they failed to notify eligible clients they could potentially qualify for what's called charity care.
WASHINGTON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
News Talk KIT

The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington

Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies

Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
WASHINGTON STATE
nbcrightnow.com

City of Prosser replacing the Playground of Dreams; more changes coming to the park

PROSSER, Wash. - The city of Prosser is replacing the Playground of Dreams at the city park with a newer playground. The city says the wooden playground is falling apart and the repairs are becoming too costly and difficult to complete. The Community Development Director says there is concern from parents about safety at the playground.
PROSSER, WA
107.3 KFFM

