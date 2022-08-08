Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima to receive part of $100M state RAISE funds
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Washington state will receive almost $100 million in Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant funding to use for infrastructure projects. The state received 4.35% of the total funding this year, in the highest dollar amount Washington has ever been awarded. Yakima County will...
KUOW
Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops
Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Washington Secretary of State race will be between Hobbs and Anderson
Washington Secretary of State race to be between Hobbs and Anderson. Washington’s Secretary of State race this November will be between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and non-partisan candidate Julie Anderson. That means, for the first time in more than half a century, no Republican will be in the General...
13 Delicious Amazing Meals That BEST Represent Washington State
Is there one tasty meal that you think BEST represents WA? We can't come up with only just ONE, we narrowed it down to 13 of them! Washington state is represented by so many delicious amazing meals. Our state is full of many beautiful cultures and ethnicities and we bring our food traditions along with us, no matter from where we've moved to Washington.
Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County
The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
Washington Education Association ad to support honesty in education circulates on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. — Critical Race Theory is still a hot topic across the nation. Some people have accused local school districts of teaching CRT, but school leaders say it’s not being taught. The largest public school employee labor union in Washington is calling on support for honesty in...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Republicans shut out of Washington Secretary of State race
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Until Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s secretary of state last November, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years. Now, they’ve been shut out of the general election. Hobbs captured about 40% of the vote and easily...
ncwlife.com
Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided
(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
610KONA
WA Lawsuit vs. Providence Hospitals Expanded by Attorney General
The original lawsuit, filed earlier this year, included facilities in Walla Walla, as well as Kadlec in Richland. Earlier this year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a total of 14 hospitals that are under the Providence, Swedish, or Kadlec systems. The suit claimed they failed to notify eligible clients they could potentially qualify for what's called charity care.
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington
Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
This Awesome Horror Balloon Festival Desperately Needs To Come to Tri-Cities
Cabel Adams Is The Creator Behind The Horror Balloon Festival. Prosser and Walla Walla are both known for their amazing balloon festivals but what if we could get Tri-Cities their own unique balloon festival?. Adams Says He Was Inspired To Entertain The Locals In Eugene. Halloween is around the corner...
The Basic Truth About Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities is Inspiring
Do you know who owns Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2014, I asked my co-worker, "Where's the best pizza?" And, he took me to Round Table Pizza in Kennewick. I loved it!. Columbia Industries owns and operates Round Table Pizza in Tri-Cities. Michael...
nbcrightnow.com
City of Prosser replacing the Playground of Dreams; more changes coming to the park
PROSSER, Wash. - The city of Prosser is replacing the Playground of Dreams at the city park with a newer playground. The city says the wooden playground is falling apart and the repairs are becoming too costly and difficult to complete. The Community Development Director says there is concern from parents about safety at the playground.
