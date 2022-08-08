Read full article on original website
How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
HSBC oversold risks of $35 billion Asia spin-off, investor Ping An thinks - source
HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - HSBC (HSBA.L) overstated the risks of spinning off its Asia unit when it rebuffed such a proposal by shareholder Ping An Insurance Group, a source familiar with the Chinese insurer's thinking said, adding the move could unlock up to $35 billion in value.
Gas prices: National average falls below $4 per gallon for first time in 5 months
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- For the first time in five months, the average cost for gasoline in the United States is below $4 per gallon due mainly to a few reasons -- including more domestically produced oil on the market. According to AAA, the national average on Thursday was $3.99...
Samsung Unveils Premium Foldable Smartphones
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd SSNLF showcased its latest high-end foldable smartphones on August 10, keeping prices at the same level as last year's. Samsung said the latest models make it easier for phone owners to use Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram and Microsoft Corp's MSFT Outlook apps. Samsung priced its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Popular Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are on sale at a notable 35% discount
At a steeply discounted sale price of just US$228, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are a great choice for bargain hunters who can refrain from buying the latest but only marginally better fifth generation of Sony's noise-cancelling over-ear headphones, which are also considerably more expensive. Noise-cancelling over-ear headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4...
ETOnline.com
Best Buy's Anniversary Sale Has Huge Savings on Major Appliances
If you've been planning to buy a refrigerator, washer, dryer, or other appliance for your home, you're in luck. Best Buy has launched huge appliance deals for its Anniversary Sale. Best Buy's appliance sale has major markdowns, with even larger savings when you bundle appliances for your kitchen or laundry room from top brands like GE, Samsung, and LG.
Deals: CrowPi L Advanced Kit
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the CrowPi L Advanced Kit in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The CrowPi L Advanced Kit is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $339.99 and it comes with a range of features. CrowPi L is a real...
New NuPhy Halo65 wireless mechanical keyboard soon launching
Premium keyboard design company and manufacturer NuPhy has unveiled their latest creation in the form of the NuPhy Halo65 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard which will soon be available to purchase priced at $119.95. Available in Matte Black and Ionic White finishes the keyboard can be equipped with a selection of different Gateron switches such as the G Pro Red 2.0, G Pro Brown 2.0, G Pro Blue 2.0 or Baby Kangaroo and comes complete with an optional transparent a precision machined palm rest constructed from acrylic and aluminum fused together. The Twotone wrist rest is a fantastic companion to the companies Halolight lighting system and the acrylic diffuses the RGB lights emitted from the LED ring creating a unique Halo effect.
Engadget
LG's T90 earbuds come with Dolby Head Tracking technology
LG has launched its Tone Free wireless earbud lineup for 2022, and the new flagship model comes with built-in equalizer and support for Dolby's Head Tracking technology. Similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, which also has Dolby's 360 audio feature, the T90 has the capability to recalibrate sounds as you move your head to make it appear as if they're truly coming from all around you. LG says the T90s are also the first earbuds to feature an audio virtualizer that Dolby designed for the form factor in order to expand its "spatial dimensionality" for a more immersive experience.
