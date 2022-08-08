ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sparks players sleep in airport after flight canceled

 4 days ago

Several players for the Los Angeles Sparks had to sleep in an airport Sunday night after their flight was canceled.

The Sparks defeated the Mystics 79-76 in Washington, D.C., on Sunday afternoon.

Their flight home was reportedly delayed, then canceled at 1 a.m. and finally rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday.

Seven-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike shared a video to Twitter with her thoughts on the unpleasant experience that once again shines the spotlight on difficult travel conditions faced by WNBA teams.

Most NBA teams, by comparison, travel by charter flights.

“So we are rooming in the airport,” Ogwumike said. “It’s the first time in my 11 seasons that I’ve ever had to sleep in the airport. … It was only a matter of time. Half of us are sleeping in the airport and half of us are in a hotel. There weren’t enough rooms after our flights were delayed, delayed, delayed and then canceled at 1 a.m.”

The Sparks (13-20) kept their playoff hopes alive with the win at Washington. They have three regular-season games remaining, starting Tuesday night at home against the Connecticut Sun.

–Field Level Media

