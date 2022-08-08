ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Big Ten Network Football Tour Stop in Bloomington

The Big Ten Network is taking its annual tour of all 14 league fall camps. The crew including Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith, Joshua Perry and Gerry DiNardo were in Bloomington on Friday and you can watch their coverage below. Here are the key IU segments in the video below. Head...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Allocating the minutes: An estimate of IU basketball playing time in 2022-23

“Things will be more competitive this season.”. That’s how IU coach Mike Woodson answered a question about the allocation of playing time at an alumni event in late May. More competitive because Indiana has returned nearly 80 percent of its minutes played from a year ago while bringing in four freshmen who, to varying degrees, appear to be ready to play a role in November.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

IUPUI splitting into 2 universities

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to split IUPUI into separate academic organizations. IUPUI, which stands for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, has been providing education to college students for 52 years. The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU Athletics makes Coors Light its exclusive domestic beer sponsor

There was a time when you couldn’t get Colorado-based Coors beer in Indiana. It will be ubiquitous at IU sporting events this fall. IU Athletics announced a new partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company today that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics beginning with the 2022-23 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Scecina Coach Violated Code of Conduct, On Paid Leave

INDIANAPOLIS — A staff member at Scecina Memorial High School has been placed on paid leave after a “code of conduct” violation. According to a statement sent to WIBC News Thursday afternoon from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis Office of Communications, Kevin Griffin, the head coach of the girl’s volleyball team, was the staff member who violated a “code of conduct.” The Archdiocese did not clarify which code of conduct was violated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands

INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Indianapolis, IN — 25 Top Places!

Are you looking for a place to go on your next epic food trip in time for brunch?. I suggest you try Indianapolis in the state of Indiana. This city is not only a go-to place for its historic landmarks honoring veterans and big motor racing events such as the Indy 500.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide

INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found

A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
WIBC.com

Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town

What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.

