Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Big Ten Network Football Tour Stop in Bloomington
The Big Ten Network is taking its annual tour of all 14 league fall camps. The crew including Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith, Joshua Perry and Gerry DiNardo were in Bloomington on Friday and you can watch their coverage below. Here are the key IU segments in the video below. Head...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Tom Allen, Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle discuss QB competition, first scrimmage
Watch as IU football head coach Tom Allen met with the media on Friday to provide a summary of the team’s first scrimmage. Joining Allen at the media availability were quarterbacks Connor Bazelak and Jack Tuttle, who are competing for the starting position. Indiana opens the 2022 season on...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
thedailyhoosier.com
Allocating the minutes: An estimate of IU basketball playing time in 2022-23
“Things will be more competitive this season.”. That’s how IU coach Mike Woodson answered a question about the allocation of playing time at an alumni event in late May. More competitive because Indiana has returned nearly 80 percent of its minutes played from a year ago while bringing in four freshmen who, to varying degrees, appear to be ready to play a role in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thedailyhoosier.com
IU football: Tom Allen says no starting QB announcement until Illinois kickoff
If Tom Allen has his way, no one outside of his program will know who IU football’s starting quarterback will be until just before the season-opening kickoff against Illinois on Sept. 2. Allen said on Friday he plans to tell his team internally who will be the starter sooner,...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (8/10)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
IUPUI splitting into 2 universities
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana University and Purdue University announced plans to split IUPUI into separate academic organizations. IUPUI, which stands for Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis, has been providing education to college students for 52 years. The changes are expected to be completed in time for the fall 2024 semester.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU Athletics makes Coors Light its exclusive domestic beer sponsor
There was a time when you couldn’t get Colorado-based Coors beer in Indiana. It will be ubiquitous at IU sporting events this fall. IU Athletics announced a new partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company today that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics beginning with the 2022-23 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
Scecina Coach Violated Code of Conduct, On Paid Leave
INDIANAPOLIS — A staff member at Scecina Memorial High School has been placed on paid leave after a “code of conduct” violation. According to a statement sent to WIBC News Thursday afternoon from the Archdiocese of Indianapolis Office of Communications, Kevin Griffin, the head coach of the girl’s volleyball team, was the staff member who violated a “code of conduct.” The Archdiocese did not clarify which code of conduct was violated.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
Circle City Classic will showcase 5 HBCU bands
INDIANAPOLIS — There will be big changes at next month's Circle City Classic. Instead of highlighting football, the Classic will showcase band programs and their contributions to historically Black colleges and universities. For 37 years, Indiana Black Expo has hosted the Classic to showcase HBCUs in Indianapolis and to...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Indianapolis, IN — 25 Top Places!
Are you looking for a place to go on your next epic food trip in time for brunch?. I suggest you try Indianapolis in the state of Indiana. This city is not only a go-to place for its historic landmarks honoring veterans and big motor racing events such as the Indy 500.
WANE-TV
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
shelbycountypost.com
Southwestern school system working diligently to fill three key positions at high school
With one resignation, Southwestern High School lost three key personnel. Brady Days accepted the athletic director’s position at Mt. Vernon Middle School in Fortville which ended a 16-year run at the southern Shelby County school system. “I am glad for Brady,” said Southwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Josh Edwards Wednesday...
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
Richmond Hill gas explosion investigator comments on Weinbach explosion
Brad Byrd spoke to Troy Riggs, the chief investigator on the Richmond Hill Subdivision gas explosion in Indianapolis, to ask what jumps out to him after seeing footage of the Weinbach Avenue explosion.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
WIBC.com
Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town
What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
Comments / 0