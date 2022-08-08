ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

13 Delicious Amazing Meals That BEST Represent Washington State

Is there one tasty meal that you think BEST represents WA? We can't come up with only just ONE, we narrowed it down to 13 of them! Washington state is represented by so many delicious amazing meals. Our state is full of many beautiful cultures and ethnicities and we bring our food traditions along with us, no matter from where we've moved to Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State

There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
98.3 The KEY

Want to Live in Your RV in Washington State?

My in-laws own a huge motor home/RV and last weekend my son asked an interesting question. "Can I live in the motor home all year long?"I wasn't sure, so I looked it up. So you own an RV and you (or your kid) want to live in it all year long, but can you really do it in Washington State? The answer to that question is not so simple surprisingly. According to Washington State law, it is legal to live in an RV with no restrictions state wide but there are lots of zoning restrictions you will need to worry about depending on where you are trying to stay.
WASHINGTON STATE
State
Washington State
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Western Washington

The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided

(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
#Job Opportunities#Job Security#Spa#Eastern Washington
NEWStalk 870

WA Lawsuit vs. Providence Hospitals Expanded by Attorney General

The original lawsuit, filed earlier this year, included facilities in Walla Walla, as well as Kadlec in Richland. Earlier this year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a total of 14 hospitals that are under the Providence, Swedish, or Kadlec systems. The suit claimed they failed to notify eligible clients they could potentially qualify for what's called charity care.
WASHINGTON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow

Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Washington State Ranked One of the Best States to Have a Baby

There's so much to consider when starting a family of your own. Looking for doctors, making sure you're keeping your babies as safe as possible, anything financial -- stuff like that. It's nice to know if you're in Washington state you're already in a decent place to have a baby. That's always a good thing and nice to know in advance.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

