ncwlife.com
Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question
“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
13 Delicious Amazing Meals That BEST Represent Washington State
Is there one tasty meal that you think BEST represents WA? We can't come up with only just ONE, we narrowed it down to 13 of them! Washington state is represented by so many delicious amazing meals. Our state is full of many beautiful cultures and ethnicities and we bring our food traditions along with us, no matter from where we've moved to Washington.
5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State
There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
Want to Live in Your RV in Washington State?
My in-laws own a huge motor home/RV and last weekend my son asked an interesting question. "Can I live in the motor home all year long?"I wasn't sure, so I looked it up. So you own an RV and you (or your kid) want to live in it all year long, but can you really do it in Washington State? The answer to that question is not so simple surprisingly. According to Washington State law, it is legal to live in an RV with no restrictions state wide but there are lots of zoning restrictions you will need to worry about depending on where you are trying to stay.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
Washington Education Association ad to support honesty in education circulates on social media
SPOKANE, Wash. — Critical Race Theory is still a hot topic across the nation. Some people have accused local school districts of teaching CRT, but school leaders say it’s not being taught. The largest public school employee labor union in Washington is calling on support for honesty in...
Republicans shut out of Washington Secretary of State race
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Until Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s secretary of state last November, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years. Now, they’ve been shut out of the general election. Hobbs captured about 40% of the vote and easily...
ncwlife.com
Some close Washington primary races remain to be decided
(The Center Square) – While most races in last Tuesday's Washington state primary election have been decided, there are a few close contests where the results remain unclear. In the race for Washigton's 3rd Congressional District, Republican challenger Joe Kent has, in methodical fashion, overtaken fellow Republican incumbent U.S....
Washington State Agriculture Officials warn against rabbit virus
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture have confirmed the presence in the state of yet another highly infectious animal disease with the discovery of two cases of rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type 2, also known as RHDV2, in a single household in Thurston County in late July.
Washington State’s Most Expensive Restaurant Has 9 Thrilling Courses
Washington State's Most Expensive Restaurant Has A Thrilling 9-Course Meal. I'm always looking for a great birthday or anniversary ideas for my wife and I discovered a restaurant in Washington State that might be worth checking out. Meals Can Cost Between $300 to $400 Per Person. If you are a...
WA Lawsuit vs. Providence Hospitals Expanded by Attorney General
The original lawsuit, filed earlier this year, included facilities in Walla Walla, as well as Kadlec in Richland. Earlier this year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a total of 14 hospitals that are under the Providence, Swedish, or Kadlec systems. The suit claimed they failed to notify eligible clients they could potentially qualify for what's called charity care.
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
Memory Lane, Do You Remember Shopping at Any of These 8 WA Groovy Grocery Stores?
When I was a kid, I remember my mom taking me grocery shopping at Red Owl. Every Thursday morning, we traveled across the Mississippi River from Inver Grove Heights to Cottage Grove in Minnesota. She'd plop me in the cart and we'd do the weekly grocery shopping. Years later, Red Owl turned into an IGA.
Oregon ski area sued over Washington child’s death
BEND, Ore. (AP) — The parents of a 9-year-old child who died skiing at Mt. Bachelor ski area in central Oregon last year have filed a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit against the resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. Angela and Brian Boice of Tacoma, Washington, filed the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Diamond Watch Fire continues to grow
Firefighters continue to try to contain the growing Diamond Watch Fire near the border between Washington and Idaho’s Priest Lake area. Mapped by an infrared flight, the fire was reported at 270 acres Tuesday, up from 120 acres measured Friday, Aug. 5. The fire is zero percent contained, according...
Beloved Washington State Burger Stand Tells Truth About French Fries
One Of Washington State's Beloved Burger Stands Is Changing French Fries. You've got to love a business that's honest and tells it like it is. Iconic Dick's Burgers Is Being Honest With Their French Fries. Founded in 1954, Dick's Drive-In is a Pacific Northwest treasure. Its legendary status makes it...
Washington State Ranked One of the Best States to Have a Baby
There's so much to consider when starting a family of your own. Looking for doctors, making sure you're keeping your babies as safe as possible, anything financial -- stuff like that. It's nice to know if you're in Washington state you're already in a decent place to have a baby. That's always a good thing and nice to know in advance.
The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington
Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
Washington Restaurant Among The Most Surprising Drive-Thrus In The U.S.
LoveFood has the scoop on the best drive-thrus and drive-ins in the country.
5 Fabulous Waterfalls Worth the Drive to be Amazed by in Washington
I've resided in Washington since 2014, and I've seen three waterfalls. One was in Spokane, and the other in Oregon. Multnomah Falls. I only saw it because it's on the road I was traveling, I-84. Being from Minnesota, I've seen my share of waterfalls. I LOVE them!. Anyway, this post...
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
