Pittsburgh, PA

pittsburghmagazine.com

Pirates Owner Bob Nutting Purchasing Wigle Whiskey And Threadbare Cider & Mead

Bob Nutting is going to bat for local booze. The Pittsburgh Pirates owner is buying Strip District-based Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider & Mead on the North Side. It will operate under Pittsburgh Spirits, a sister company to Nutting’s Highland Ventures, which was created to house the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board licensing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Kennywood offers Rainy Day Guarantee to cover trips ruined by bad weather

Summer might be winding down, but local theme parks are still rolling out perks for guests to enjoy in the waning days of the season. Kennywood, along with Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone, announced the implementation of a new Rainy Day Guarantee to “provide some peace of mind to plan family outings that won’t be disrupted by bad weather,” according to a press release. Effective immediately, the guarantee will provide single-day ticket holders complimentary return tickets if it rains during their visit. The return tickets will be good for any day during the 2022 summer season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Aug. 12-14

With pleasant temperatures and dry skies in the forecast, it’s a good weekend to get outside. Here are five things to do in the Pittsburgh area. The annual Asian Lantern Festival returns Friday to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. Running 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

My Best of the ‘Burgh: Mikey Hood

Hood’s lifelong love for TV news is plain not only in her work on PTL, but in her other projects as well — among them, an online show called “PghSpot” and a live show called “Neighborhood Conversations,” where she transforms local businesses into a broadcast studio for a day and interviews local legends in front of a live studio audience. So, we wanted to know: What’s Mikey Hood’s Best of the ’Burgh?
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is

It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population

Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
pittsburghmagazine.com

Penn Brewery Sold to Local Businessman, as Current Owners Plan to Retire

It’s the end of an era for a local brewery, but when one door closes, another opens. Penn Brewery has been brewing classic lagers and German beer styles in Pittsburgh since 1986, making it the oldest and largest brewery in Pittsburgh and one of the oldest craft breweries in the U.S. But its owners, Sandy Cindrich, Corey Little and Linda Nyman, announced this week via social media that they plan to sell the business to Pittsburgh-based businessman and owner of Arkham Realty Stefan Nitsch. Cindrich, Little and Nyman plan to retire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Phipps Conservatory announces design team for Billy Porter show

Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will be debuting “Billy Porter Presents: A Summer Flower Fashion Show” on Saturday, May 6. It’s an all-new show that will feature elaborate costumes inspired by the looks and roles of actor Billy Porter and his hometown of Pittsburgh. In advance, the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
travelweekly.com

American Queen Voyages unveils its longest sailing ever

American Queen Voyages in 2023 will sail what it calls "the most comprehensive itinerary in the company's 10-year history" -- a 23-day trip on the American Countess from Minnesota to Pittsburgh. After a one-night hotel stay, the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers cruise will depart Red Wing, Minnesota, on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Whole Foods opens in East Liberty, old store closes

Whole Foods Market replaced its grocery store in Pittsburgh’s East End with a new, larger space in East Liberty. The new grocery store opened Wednesday morning at the Liberty East development at 5700 Penn Ave. The new location will add more than 20,000 square feet of floor space compared to the former store on Centre Avenue, as well as more parking spaces in an attached garage.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh’s Top Influencers: Who Are We Following?

The first thing to know about content creators is that the work never ends. “It’s relentless. It’s exhausting,” says Christi Lukasiak of Mars. “I’m telling you, influencers probably work harder than anyone. All day every day. Everything is a photo op.”. With 2.4 million followers...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Farm and Dairy

Clarion County organic growers cooperative wins Walmart deal

When locals ask Lindsay Jacob where they can get Clarion River Organics produce, soon she’ll be able to tell them they can find it at their local Walmart. The small cooperative of organic growers in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, was one of 330 businesses given a deal to sell with Walmart through its ninth annual Open Call event.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Where is Pittsburgh’s only statue of Andrew Carnegie?

With his name emblazoned on the city’s most venerated institutions from libraries and museums to Carnegie Mellon University, Andrew Carnegie’s legacy permeates Pittsburgh. This is why it’s surprising that there’s no public Carnegie statue in Pittsburgh. There’s a Carnegie bas-relief likeness on the Midtown Towers, but...
PITTSBURGH, PA

