Summer might be winding down, but local theme parks are still rolling out perks for guests to enjoy in the waning days of the season. Kennywood, along with Sandcastle Waterpark and Idlewild & SoakZone, announced the implementation of a new Rainy Day Guarantee to “provide some peace of mind to plan family outings that won’t be disrupted by bad weather,” according to a press release. Effective immediately, the guarantee will provide single-day ticket holders complimentary return tickets if it rains during their visit. The return tickets will be good for any day during the 2022 summer season.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO