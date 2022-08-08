Read full article on original website
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kyle R. Leatherman, 22, Van Wert, was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Aug. 2. Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted...
Lima News
Things going well for local fly fishing club
It has been nearly a year since the Allen County Fly Fishers organized and things have been going well for the club, according to president Brad Sherrick. Club membership is at 20 with about 10-12 members attending the monthly meetings, which are held at the Allen County Sportsmen and Farmers Association, located at 1001 S. Kemp Road in Elida.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records
Ellen E. Coleman, 53, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Mis-Jude Q. Jackson, 23, of Lima, found guilty of criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Paul Lynch, 50, of Lima, pleaded no...
Lima News
Police calls
900 block of North Main Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Tuesday. 500 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Tuesday. 500 block of East Vine Street, Lima — A report of a stolen vehicle was investigated Tuesday.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
Lima News
Car shows and more
Wednesdays through Sept. 28: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Happy Daz, 802 S. Cable Road, Lima. Free. All vehicles welcome from Model A Fords to new electric cars. Check out Facebook page HappyDazCoolCarCruise-In if the weather is an issue. Contact Chris Schimpf, 419-230-4505. Monday, Aug....
Lima News
Real Wheels: 1955 Bel Air is ‘some car’
OTTOVILLE — Ron Niemeyer looks at his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and sees two cars. It is the car the Ottoville man purchased 53 years ago as a youth with a taste for drag racing. It’s also the car he later refurbished, and today enjoys taking riding in with...
Lima News
Bargains abound as yard sales line Lincoln Highway
GOMER — Motorists along Lincoln Highway will notice dozens of hand-made signs advertising yard sales as the annual “Buy-Way” sale returns this week, giving bargain hunters the chance to nab antique furniture, used electronics, vintage clothing and more. Sellers have set up shop at homes and businesses...
Grand Champion steer sold for record-smashing $225K at Ohio State Fair
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Fair wrapped up Sunday in its traditional way: the sale of champions for this year’s top junior livestock exhibitors. The auction sold the animals of 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) exhibitors who were crowned the grand and reserve champions for market beef, barrow, lamb, chickens, goats, […]
Lima News
Ada police chief to retire next year
ADA — After more than 38 years in law enforcement and over 21 of those as the Ada Police Department’s chief, Chief Michael Harnishfeger will retire from the position effective June 30, 2023, according to a release from the department. Harnishfeger announced his intention to retire to Ada...
hometownstations.com
Celina couple arrested on federal charges
CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina couple is in federal custody for taking part in the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Don and Shawndale Chilcoat are in the Lucas County Jail on the federal charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct on Capital Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings; and Obstruction or Impeding any Official Proceeding.
Lima News
West Central Ohio Crime Task Force makes two arrests
LIMA — The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force on Wednesday recovered suspected fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm after serving a narcotics-related search warrant at a West High Street residence in Lima, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. Lavonte Ceome Collins, 26,...
sent-trib.com
Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency
A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
Convicted rapist of 7-year-old appeals Ohio prison sentence
See an earlier report above from when the jury reached its verdict in the Charles Castle case. KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hardin County man sentenced to prison for raping a 7-year-old is appealing his case. Charles Eugene Castle, 57, filed an appeal with the Hardin County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday in hopes that […]
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
Lima News
Phillips Road, Dutch Hollow Road closing on Monday
LIMA — The Allen County Engineer’s Office released a notice of road closures starting Monday. Phillips Road, north of Lincoln Highway, will be closed for six weeks due to bridge repair. The closure will begin Monday, Aug. 15. Dutch Hollow Road, between state Route 81 and East Road,...
wktn.com
Six Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court
There were six people sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .John A. Biederman was sentenced to a minimum of 3 and maximum of 4 and a half years in prison on one count of felonious assault. He was given credit for 106 days as time served.
Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
Lima News
Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
