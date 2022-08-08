ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Lima News

Putnam County court records

Kyle R. Leatherman, 22, Van Wert, was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Aug. 2. Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Things going well for local fly fishing club

It has been nearly a year since the Allen County Fly Fishers organized and things have been going well for the club, according to president Brad Sherrick. Club membership is at 20 with about 10-12 members attending the monthly meetings, which are held at the Allen County Sportsmen and Farmers Association, located at 1001 S. Kemp Road in Elida.
ELIDA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Ellen E. Coleman, 53, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 60 days suspended. $150 fine. Mis-Jude Q. Jackson, 23, of Lima, found guilty of criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $150 fine. Paul Lynch, 50, of Lima, pleaded no...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Police calls

900 block of North Main Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Tuesday. 500 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A report of theft was investigated Tuesday. 500 block of East Vine Street, Lima — A report of a stolen vehicle was investigated Tuesday.
LIMA, OH
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Car shows and more

Wednesdays through Sept. 28: Happy Daz Cool Car Cruise-In, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Happy Daz, 802 S. Cable Road, Lima. Free. All vehicles welcome from Model A Fords to new electric cars. Check out Facebook page HappyDazCoolCarCruise-In if the weather is an issue. Contact Chris Schimpf, 419-230-4505. Monday, Aug....
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Real Wheels: 1955 Bel Air is ‘some car’

OTTOVILLE — Ron Niemeyer looks at his 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air and sees two cars. It is the car the Ottoville man purchased 53 years ago as a youth with a taste for drag racing. It’s also the car he later refurbished, and today enjoys taking riding in with...
OTTOVILLE, OH
Lima News

Bargains abound as yard sales line Lincoln Highway

GOMER — Motorists along Lincoln Highway will notice dozens of hand-made signs advertising yard sales as the annual “Buy-Way” sale returns this week, giving bargain hunters the chance to nab antique furniture, used electronics, vintage clothing and more. Sellers have set up shop at homes and businesses...
GOMER, OH
Lima News

Ada police chief to retire next year

ADA — After more than 38 years in law enforcement and over 21 of those as the Ada Police Department’s chief, Chief Michael Harnishfeger will retire from the position effective June 30, 2023, according to a release from the department. Harnishfeger announced his intention to retire to Ada...
ADA, OH
hometownstations.com

Celina couple arrested on federal charges

CELINA, OH (WLIO) - A Celina couple is in federal custody for taking part in the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol in 2021. Don and Shawndale Chilcoat are in the Lucas County Jail on the federal charges of Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress; Disorderly Conduct on Capital Grounds; Parade, Demonstrate, or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings; and Obstruction or Impeding any Official Proceeding.
CELINA, OH
Lima News

West Central Ohio Crime Task Force makes two arrests

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force on Wednesday recovered suspected fentanyl, suspected crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a stolen firearm after serving a narcotics-related search warrant at a West High Street residence in Lima, according to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office. Lavonte Ceome Collins, 26,...
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Findlay woman indicted for stealing from county agency

A Findlay woman has been indicted for stealing from a Wood County service agency. A Wood County grand jury on Aug. 3 indicted Rochelle Patricia McCoy, 46, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony, and money laundering, three counts tampering with records, and two counts identity fraud, all third-degree felonies. From...
FINDLAY, OH
Lima News

Phillips Road, Dutch Hollow Road closing on Monday

LIMA — The Allen County Engineer’s Office released a notice of road closures starting Monday. Phillips Road, north of Lincoln Highway, will be closed for six weeks due to bridge repair. The closure will begin Monday, Aug. 15. Dutch Hollow Road, between state Route 81 and East Road,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Six Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

There were six people sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .John A. Biederman was sentenced to a minimum of 3 and maximum of 4 and a half years in prison on one count of felonious assault. He was given credit for 106 days as time served.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Pizza to prison: Marion armed robberies net man 20 years minimum

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – Armed robberies at two different Marion stores landed a man at least two decades behind bars, the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney announced Monday. Cedrick Riley pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm on Thursday, Prosecuting Attorney Raymond A. Grogan Jr. said. A judge sentenced Riley to between […]
Lima News

Fatal crash into road safety vehicle in Mercer County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — A Fort Recovery man is dead after a Friday afternoon crash in Mercer County involving a road-striping crew on state Route 29. The crash occurred in the area of milepost 17 in Jefferson Township. Cloyd W. Bergman, 61, of Fort Recovery, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet...
MERCER COUNTY, OH

