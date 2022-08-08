Back-to-School in the Shawnee Mission School District 2022

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of students and teachers head back to school later this week in the Shawnee Mission School District .

The district is the third largest in Kansas with more than 27,000 students and 3,400 employees.

First Bell

Shawnee Mission has 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, and five high schools.

The first day of school for students are as follows:

Aug. 11 Grades 1-6 7th Grade 9th Grade

Aug. 12 8th Grade 10-12 Grades

Aug. 15 Pre-K and Kindergarten



Aug. 11 includes early release for some students, but regular school hours for the rest of the year are:

Kindergarten 8:10 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Pre-kindergarten 8:10 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. 12:25 p.m. – 3:10 p.m.

Elementary School 8:10 a.m. – 3:10 p.m.

Middle School 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

High School 7:40 a.m. – 2:40 p.m.



Menus

Meals will no longer be free to all students because Congress did not extend federal school meal waivers.

2022-2023 Breakfast and Lunch Prices:

Elementary Secondary Reduced Free Adult Visitor Breakfast $1.55 $1.65 $0.30 $0.00 $2.35 $2.55 Lunch $2.85 $3.00 $0.40 $0.00 $3.95 $4.30

Households may complete an application for child nutrition meal benefits online to see if they qualify for free or reduced-priced meals.

Families can also view menus, account balances, and track which a la carte items are purchased by visiting SchoolCafe online .

Transportation

The Shawnee Mission School District provides free transportation to students living more than 2.5 miles from the school in their regular attendance area.

Families living closer to schools may pay for students to ride the bus. You will need to make arrangements with DS Bus Lines . According to the district’s website, costs are $185.00 per student, per semester or $370.00 per student for the school year.

Students who qualify for the federal free and reduced-cost lunch program may enroll for transportation on established routes.

School Supplies

Families trying to wrap up back-to-school shopping for the new school year can find supply lists on the Shawnee Mission School District website.

Lists are organized by school.

Skyward Access

If you have a student in the Shawnee Mission School District and haven’t already completed the online verification forms in your Skyward Family Access , it needs to be completed.

The account allows parents, guardians and students to keep track of attendance, grades and assignments, and schedule. You can also pay fees and students can view homework assignments.

Student Handbooks

Shawnee Mission School District posts student handbooks online for families to access. The district encourages parents, guardians, and students to read the handbook to learn about conduct while on school property.

Text Alerts

The Shawnee Mission School District allows parents and guardians to receive communication in a variety of ways including phone calls, text-alerts, and e-mails.

Alerts may include: Emergency messages, school closings, early dismissals, attendance information, and announcements from a school.

For family members to receive phone calls and emails, parent/guardian contact information must be up-to-date through the Skyward Family Access Portal .

. Once the contact information is up-to-date in the Skyward Family Access Portal, to receive text messages, parents/guardians will need to opt-in by texting Y to 67587.

to To review communication preferences, visit the Skyward Family Access Portal and check preferences on the Skylert tab.

