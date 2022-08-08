Read full article on original website
Go For a Summer Motorbike or ATV Ride at Rock Candy in Thurston County’s Capitol Forest
On the southwestern side of Thurston County, the Capitol State Forest offers motorbike and ATV riders opportunities to give it their all and ride at Rock Candy. Off-road vehicle riders can enjoy the trails at Rock Candy from May 1 to November 30, so it’s a perfect place for a summer ride with summit views of the Olympic Mountains and Puget Sound.
