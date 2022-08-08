ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

wtva.com

In The Trenches: New Hope Trojans

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) -- With 30 seniors ready to take the field. This team believes good results this year will yield. 5A should be ready for an explosion. Let's get in the trenches with the New Hope Trojans.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

In the Trenches: Ripley Tigers

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) -- For three years this team's town has waited for them to rise. In 2022, if any team on their schedule takes them lightly...They may be in for a unpleasant surprise. This team burns with driven desires. Let's get in the trenches with the Ripley Tigers.
RIPLEY, MS
wtva.com

Stop the Violence Rally: Preview with April Penny Montford

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Youth Against Gang Activity is sponsoring a Stop the Violence Rally on Saturday, August 13. The event will take place at Sim Scott park from noon to 6:00 p.m. April Penny Montford is the spokeswoman for YAGA, a non-profit organization based out of Indianola, Miss. with...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

VIDEO: Third arrest made in Lee County Homiside

The Lee County Sheriff's Department announced Friday the arrest of Patricia Flakes, 42, in Tennessee by federal marshals in the Jackson, Tennessee, area. Law enforcement found the third person wanted for a homicide last month in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Family seeking answers about pedestrian death in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Kevon Page, 21, died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County, according to authorities. Law enforcement said he was walking along Highway 371 on August 4 when the accident happened. Page's sister Madison said she was asleep when her brother disappeared...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Three teens arrested for bringing gun to Calhoun County school

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) -- Two teenagers are in custody after they brought a gun to school and prompted a lockdown. It happened around 1:20 p.m. Friday in Calhoun City at the Calhoun County Career and Technical Center building where the alternative school is housed. Sheriff Greg Pollan says his...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts. It is unclear how many customers are affected. The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers. However, a Facebook...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Series of shootings under investigation in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus continue to investigate multiple shootings that happened over the weekend. Overall, police reported two injuries. The first incident happened on Friday evening, Aug. 5 on Byrnes Circle, which is near Waterworks Road. Two people reported gunfire. One person reported being shot at. The...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Firefighters suffered heat-related issues at New Albany house fire

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Two firefighters are recovering after receiving treatment for heat-related issues following a house fire. The fire happened on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10 along Adams Street. New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said several other crew members were also treated at the scene. At least one...
NEW ALBANY, MS
wtva.com

Pet of the Week - Tarek

Tarek is WTVA’s Pet of the Week for August 12, brought to you by Cloverhaven Animal Hospital in Tupelo. Do you want to adopt him? The adoption fee is $25. Call the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society at 662-205-4221 or visit TupeloLeeHumane.org. TLHS is also on Facebook.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Railroad crossing work to affect traffic in downtown Tupelo next week

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Railroad crossing maintenance will affect some traffic in downtown Tupelo. According to the city, the work will take place on Spring Street, which is in the area behind Fairpark. The section of roadway between Clark and Elizabeth streets will be closed at 6 a.m. on Monday,...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Major drug arrest made in Verona this week

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) -- Lee County Sheriff’s deputies recovered $350,000 and a felony amount of drugs during a traffic stop earlier this week. Steven Hall was initially stopped for speeding, but during that stop, deputies discovered he had outstanding warrants for Lee and Monroe County. Hall is being charged...
VERONA, MS

