Knoxville, TN

WBIR

VFL Allan Houston returns to Alcoa to talk to middle schoolers

ALCOA, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball legend, Allan Houston, made a return trip back to Alcoa to speak with students at Alcoa Middle School on Friday. The two-time All-American Vol and former NBA player grew up around Alcoa, even though he's from Kentucky. He had family in the area, so he would spend his summers there.
ALCOA, TN
WBIR

10 Rising Hearts: Knoxville figure skaters shine at national showcase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman Kate Johnson spent the weekend before school started in the national spotlight. She and 14 of her teammates from Knoxville's Cool Sports competed at the U.S. Figure Skating National Showcase Championship in Wesley Chapel, Florida. "It was very fun. The spotlights are really bright," Johnson...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

UT students to make documentary on Knoxville Medal of Honor convention as part of new project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of University of Tennessee students is working to keep the stories of Medal of Honor recipients alive through a new project. It's called the Medal of Honor Project. A group of students from Land Grand Films, the Tennessee Vol Channel and the School of Journalism and Electronic Media will organize a documentary about the upcoming Medal of Honor Convention in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

FORE! Topgolf opens in Farragut, brings fun and growth to city

FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Topgolf officially opened for business in Farragut on Friday. Not only is it a place to practice your swing, but officials behind it said it's a boost for the local economy. The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to the Knoxville area and is hoping to...
FARRAGUT, TN
WBIR

USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

How VOLeaders Academy is trying to bring change to campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Athletics Department selected 40 student leaders to serve people across the world in a "once in a lifetime" trip. This year's International Service Immersion Experience brought those students to Rwanda for 10 days to help them create social change through sports. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Four Knoxville firefighters honored Thursday for saving a woman's life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding. They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Smokey XI turns one in Big Orange fashion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Happy birthday to you, Smokey XI!. The beloved bluetick coonhound was treated to a Big Orange celebration with some cake in a video posted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Smokey XI is set to make his debut in Fall 2022 to allow Smokey X a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

LEGO artists to build dreams during fan convention in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, kids and kids-at-heart will have a chance to see some incredible LEGO creations during a fan convention in Knoxville. The LEGO BrickUniverse will be in the World's Fair Park Exhibition Hall on Saturday and Sunday. It includes massive LEGO displays of more than 40 world landmarks, including original paintings made entirely out of LEGO blocks.
WBIR

Beck Center to celebrate August Jubilee with weekend full of events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — August 8 marks the Day of Emancipation in Tennessee when Andrew Johnson freed the enslaved Black people from his home in Greeneville around 7 months after then-President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is planning a weekend filled with events to commemorate the...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBIR

