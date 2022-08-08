Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Farragut High School hires J.P. Burris as head boys basketball coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Farragut High School has found its new head boys' basketball coach. The Admirals have hired J.P. Burris as head coach, replacing Jon Higgins who left Farragut for the same position at Science Hill on August 3rd. Higgins was head coach of the Admirals from 2017 through...
VFL Allan Houston returns to Alcoa to talk to middle schoolers
ALCOA, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball legend, Allan Houston, made a return trip back to Alcoa to speak with students at Alcoa Middle School on Friday. The two-time All-American Vol and former NBA player grew up around Alcoa, even though he's from Kentucky. He had family in the area, so he would spend his summers there.
10 Rising Hearts: Knoxville figure skaters shine at national showcase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman Kate Johnson spent the weekend before school started in the national spotlight. She and 14 of her teammates from Knoxville's Cool Sports competed at the U.S. Figure Skating National Showcase Championship in Wesley Chapel, Florida. "It was very fun. The spotlights are really bright," Johnson...
Several East Tennessee students competing in Bassmaster High School National Championship
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee students are competing in the Bassmaster High School National Championship including fishers from the Alcoa Fishing Team and from Sevier County High School. In fifth place as of Friday afternoon are Ty Trentham and Chase Mccarter from Sevier County High School with...
CAK baseball head coach Tommy Pharr reflects on Warriors' alumnus Spencer Strider's MLB success
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Christian Academy of Knoxville alumnus Spencer Strider was named National League Rookie of the Month for July after striking out 41 batters in 2 innings pitched for the Atlanta Braves. CAK head baseball coach Tommy Pharr sat down with Madison Hock to reflect on Strider's recent...
UT students to make documentary on Knoxville Medal of Honor convention as part of new project
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of University of Tennessee students is working to keep the stories of Medal of Honor recipients alive through a new project. It's called the Medal of Honor Project. A group of students from Land Grand Films, the Tennessee Vol Channel and the School of Journalism and Electronic Media will organize a documentary about the upcoming Medal of Honor Convention in Knoxville.
FORE! Topgolf opens in Farragut, brings fun and growth to city
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Topgolf officially opened for business in Farragut on Friday. Not only is it a place to practice your swing, but officials behind it said it's a boost for the local economy. The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to the Knoxville area and is hoping to...
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: Reliving Michael Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — June 28, 1984. Michael Jackson’s Thriller album was sitting pretty on the Billboard charts at No. 8 some 79 weeks after its release. All six Jackson brothers, Michael included, were preparing for their Victory Tour to kick off in just over a week’s time.
TopGolf opens in Knoxville
Katie Inman takes in the new TopGolf in West Knox County. August 12, 2022-4pm.
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
How VOLeaders Academy is trying to bring change to campus
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Athletics Department selected 40 student leaders to serve people across the world in a "once in a lifetime" trip. This year's International Service Immersion Experience brought those students to Rwanda for 10 days to help them create social change through sports. The...
More development is on the way to downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tons of new development is happening in downtown Knoxville. City leaders said it is all being done to make the city a better place to work, live and play. "We've taken a lot of efforts over many years really to make downtown an attractive area for folks to visit,” said Rick Emmett, Knoxville's downtown urban coordinator.
Sevierville homeowner catches injured cub on camera
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It was barely past noon when a Sevierville homeowner received a notification on her phone. Far away in Ohio, she turned on her security camera to check what was going on. To her surprise, a group of bears was passing by her home. One of the...
Blount County Schools reports elevated lead levels in some of its schools
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County Schools said it found lead levels higher than federal standards in drinking water sources at some schools in the district. They did not specify which schools had lead issues. District spokesperson Amanda Vance said the district drew samples during spring break in 2022....
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
Four Knoxville firefighters honored Thursday for saving a woman's life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding. They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.
Smokey XI turns one in Big Orange fashion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Happy birthday to you, Smokey XI!. The beloved bluetick coonhound was treated to a Big Orange celebration with some cake in a video posted by the University of Tennessee Knoxville. Smokey XI is set to make his debut in Fall 2022 to allow Smokey X a...
DNA testing confirms bones found in 1996 belong to Knoxville homicide victim
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Almost 26 years after her bones were found in a box in Grainger County, the identity of a homicide victim finally has been made. Now authorities need the public's help to find who killed Brenda Clark, 38. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday the identity...
LEGO artists to build dreams during fan convention in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Over the weekend, kids and kids-at-heart will have a chance to see some incredible LEGO creations during a fan convention in Knoxville. The LEGO BrickUniverse will be in the World's Fair Park Exhibition Hall on Saturday and Sunday. It includes massive LEGO displays of more than 40 world landmarks, including original paintings made entirely out of LEGO blocks.
Beck Center to celebrate August Jubilee with weekend full of events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — August 8 marks the Day of Emancipation in Tennessee when Andrew Johnson freed the enslaved Black people from his home in Greeneville around 7 months after then-President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is planning a weekend filled with events to commemorate the...
Knoxville, TN
