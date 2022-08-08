Read full article on original website
Kathy Candelaria
4d ago
Man if you grew up in the 60s you know who Al hurricane is those were the good old days . I will always remember him . my parents used to always go to his concert 🎶 😊
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was […]
Hometown Heroes banners to line Santa Fe streets again
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of banners honoring New Mexico veterans will once again line Santa Fe streets. The removal of the Hometown Heroes banners caused an uproar after officials took them down citing safety concerns about whether the light poles could support them. Since then, the city has worked with the light pole manufacturer to […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico August 12 – August 18
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Aug. 12 – Aug. 18 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Albuquerque cemetery is being vandalized by the homeless
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque cemetery is being run over by homeless and drug users. They are vandalizing the gravesites, and even bathing in the water fountains. The manager, Joshua Glass, fears the problem is going to get worse. “Do you see that hole in the wall, or hole in the chain link fence over there. That’s an […]
Albuquerque approves first Safe Outdoor Space on Menaul and I-25
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Wednesday, the city of Albuquerque approved the first Safe Outdoor Space for homeless encampments at Menaul and I-25 and by next month, as many as 50 people could be calling the location home. “We’re hoping maybe as early as 30 days but it could be 45. It was very exciting to find […]
Local group petitions to delay Coronado Park closure
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness is asking the city to delay the closure of Coronado Park. The local group started an online petition saying the city has no real plan for what to do next. In July, Mayor Tim Keller announced plans to close the park, saying it had gotten […]
In New Mexico, there’s not enough water for everyone
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – “Is there enough water for everyone in New Mexico?” That’s what KRQE News 13 has been asking experts. And the consensus is: probably not, especially in the Rio Grande Valley. You’ve probably heard that the Rio Grande is important for life in Albuquerque and throughout the Rio Grande Valley. But it’s also […]
VIDEO: Baby gorilla delivered at Albuquerque zoo
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in nearly two decades, the Albuquerque BioPark’s zoo is welcoming a new baby gorilla, delivered Wednesday morning. The city’s zoo says Samantha, a first-time mom, delivered the baby around 10:29 a.m. while staff watched through a remote video feed. After the birth, video provided by the BioPark shows […]
New Rio Rancho police officers get bump in pay
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Rio Rancho Police Department officers will get paid more than they did before. The city says it has completed a new collective bargaining agreement with the police union. New officers will now receive $25 an hour, up from $20.80 while dispatch trainees will earn $20 an hour from $17.05. Raises […]
Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on Santa Fe park murder
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information about a murder at a Santa Fe park. It happened early Wednesday morning at Ragle Park near St. Francis and I-25. That’s where 60-year-old Samuel Cordero was found shot to death. The Santa Fe Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying […]
rrobserver.com
Hall of fame athlete, hall of fame guy passes
Former Cibola High School boys basketball coach and athletic director, and later the Eagle Ridge Middle School athletic coordinator, Phil Schroer passed away unexpectedly Tuesday afternoon. It caught the local sports community by surprise. Larry Chavez, former RRPS athletics director, said he got the bad news Tuesday evening. Chavez met...
University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
VIDEO: Vehicle barrels into Albuquerque home, suspects take off
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A peaceful Albuquerque neighborhood is on edge after a vehicle barreled into a home and the suspects took off. The whole thing was caught on camera. In the video, the vehicle is seen speeding down Port Road NW near Central and Unser. The vehicle plows into the yard, hitting the home. From […]
Video: Deputies talk to family of toddler found wandering at night in Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A three-year-old was found walking alone in the middle of the night trying to get into a neighbor's home, the mother nowhere to be found around 4:30 in the morning of July 24th.
Albuquerque man accused of breaking into shoe shop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Grenfell, 34, is accused of breaking into an Albuquerque shoe shop early Thursday morning. He is accused of breaking the window of Z-Coil Footwear on 4th St. and stealing three boxes of shoes. Police pulled him over and say they found the shoes in the back seat. They say he only had […]
APS parents say pick-up line at Chaparral Elementary School is dangerous
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first day of school for Albuquerque Public School students and parents are already experiencing chaos during pickup at Chaparral Elementary School. During pickup time the road becomes congested with cars as parents wait to pick up their kids. Some complain their biggest problem is the blind curve on 64th and […]
Police searching for Rio Rancho woman last seen on Monday
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and the Rio Rancho Police Department are searching for a woman who may be in danger. Shayla Johnson was last seen Monday leaving her home in Rio Rancho. A family friend told KRQE News 13 that she had just dropped off her three older kids at school […]
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque safe outdoor spaces closer to becoming a reality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Safe outdoor spaces, also known as sanctioned homeless camps, are closer to becoming a reality across the city. Already a handful of applications are awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking on the measures. The empty lot on Menaul near I-40 is one of five...
Educational assistants in short supply for Albuquerque Public Schools
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The list of open positions within Albuquerque Public Schools is long. They need everything from bus drivers, nurses, secretaries, and educational assistants. APS is currently down about 200 Educational Assistants. Fewer E.A.’s mean teachers who are already stretched thin, are even more overwhelmed. Kathy Chavez, the President of Albuquerque Federation of Classified Professionals […]
ABQ Biopark baby orangutan has first checkup and shot
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baby Bulan the Orangutan had his first medical exam a little more than two months since Sarah the Orangutan gave birth to him. Like a human, Bulan got a checkup and his first shot. ABQ Biopark veterinarians were able to do the checkup a little earlier than they normally would. “A lot […]
