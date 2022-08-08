Read full article on original website
Southport receives letter from ‘Friends of the Earth’
Southport has a friend in the battle to protect Mother Earth. Friends of the Earth is an environmental protection group. On Aug. 4, FOE sent an email commending Southport for its pesticides regulations. The group also solicited Southport to support FOE’s initiative to defeat a proposed federal regulation. The group sought support in defeating House Resolution 7266 which would prohibit communities from adopting pesticide ordinances more restrictive than federal regulations.
LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursday (& some Sundays) 6-8PM
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays (& some Sundays) from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th...
What’s the Buzz? Kinky Boots Celebrates BEING YOU Triumphantly at MSMT
Sometimes to defend your very soul you have to be savage, not average. This is the just kind of savage grace exhibited in Kinky Boots. It is the “in your face, I’m here and I’m staying just as I am” courage that no one should have to wear to live on the earth- but many, many do.
Quilt raffle to help with church’s new roof
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Boothbay Harbor is holding a quilt raffle to raise extra money for a new roof. The full/queen size quilt is 100% cotton and was handmade by one of the church’s summer parishioners. Tickets are $5. The raffle lasts all summer and...
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
Talk: ‘Early Shipyards of Boothbay’ Aug. 25
On Thursday, Aug. 25, at 4:30 p.m. Boothbay Region Historical Society presents Jon Dunsford’s illustrated talk “Early Shipyards of Boothbay” an overview of the first one hundred years of shipbuilding in our region. Using images from the Boothbay Region Historical Society archives and other sources, this talk focuses on the Age of Sail: what was built, by whom, and where. Dunsford knits together a shipwright’s tale utilizing his own meticulous work as well as the research of Barbara Rumsey and the late local historian Jim Stevens.
Thomas J. Thibeault
Thomas Joseph Thibeault, 56, of Topsham died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on June 12, 1966, a son of Irenee J. and Bonnie M. (Gudroe) Thibeault Jr. Tom was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1984. He attended Southern Maine...
Register now for Sept. 9 conservation bus tour of Knox and Waldo counties
We are excited to bring back our Conservation Bus Tour traveling through Knox County and expanding into Waldo County. This year we are partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through our Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox & Lincoln counties. Featured on our September 9th bus tour, you will see beautiful landscapes enhanced with native plants, meadowscapes, perennial gardens, pollinator gardens and wildlife habitat features. The luxury air-conditioned motor coach ride will be narrated, snacks served, and we will have lunch at The Hoot, a gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Northport.
Ames, Crocker finalists for Midcoast Athlete of the Year
For the 15th year, the Midcoast Sports Hall of Fame has selected 10 finalists for the 2022 Student Athlete of the Year Award. Two of the nominees, Jaelyn Crocker and Kayden Ames, are representatives from Boothbay Region High School. The finalists are chosen from nominations (two boys and two girls...
Restorative Justice Project volunteer information
We hope you’ll join us! Informational sessions are open to anyone interested in learning more about the many ways to volunteer with the Restorative Justice Project - Maine. Whether you’d consider joining a local steering team to guide the growth of restorative practices; facilitating, mentoring or serving as a surrogate or community member in the Harm Repair Program; working on advocacy and policy projects or participating in an Open Table process to welcome someone returning to community post-incarceration… there’s a place for you! You are needed!
BRHS exploring golf team
Boothbay Region High School is exploring the option of having a high school club golf team that will meet 2-3 times per week beginning in September. Please contact Allan Crocker at the high school at allancrocker@aos98schools.org. Space is limited.
Barters Island Bridge reopens to both vehicle and marine travel
A mechanical problem resulted in Barters Island Bridge being closed to marine traffic for two weeks. Local officials were concerned about public safety after the drawbridge had trouble closing. The mechanical failure resulted in delays lasting from 90 minutes to two hours. This created a public safety concern because fire, ambulance and police had no other route to the island.
Aug. 11 update: Midcoast adds 30 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor moving forward with charter ‘repeal and replace’
The Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor select boards agreed to proceed toward a repeal and replace of the school charter over a two-year span. On Aug. 9, Boothbay hosted their Boothbay Harbor counterparts to discuss plans for modernizing the charter. Both towns agreed the best plan was submitting several “minor” changes already agreed upon to the Maine Legislature. Among minor changes slated for legislative approval in 2023 include replacing a town meeting-style budget meeting with a referendum vote and requiring monthly municipal school payments instead of annual ones.
Solutions for CSD network buffering; charter talks continue
Community School District network access is improving, Alternative Organizational Structure (AOS) 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler told committee members Aug. 9. Darrell Gudroe of Who Broke It and engineers from Blue Spruce Technologies have been working together on solutions and Maine School and Library Network is redesigning the AOS 98 network so Boothbay Region High and Elementary schools have separate networks.
