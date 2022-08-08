ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jacob Elordi Says He Went 'To War' With Netflix Over 'Kissing Booth' Smoking

By Carly Ledbetter
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQbmQ_0h9N0Kje00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yxyqt_0h9N0Kje00 Elordi attends the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" on May 2 in New York City.  (Photo: Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images)

Smoking ban be damned, Jacob Elordi said he went “to war” with Netflix in an effort to stay true to his character in “ The Kissing Booth ” series.

Elordi portrayed Noah in the movie adaption of the book, written by author Beth Reekles. His character smokes in the novel, so the actor wanted the same to be true in his portrayal ― to no avail.

“I remember saying, ’He smokes in the book. I need to smoke. He needs to have cigarettes. He’s a bad boy,” Elordi told GQ magazine in a profile published on Monday.

The streaming giant didn’t budge.

“I was like, ‘This is bullshit!’ I remember going to war for it,” the “Euphoria” actor said.

“I was like, ‘Are we lying to the fucking millions of 14-year-olds out there? This guy smokes nicotine,” he continued. “It says here on page four – look!’ I imagine people were just like, ‘Jesus fucking Christ. Is this guy serious?’”

Elordi isn’t the only one clashing with film studio no-smoking rules. Colin Farrell was recently denied The Penguin’s signature cigarette holder in 2022′s “The Batman” movie.

“Big studios make big decisions around such things as the presence of cigarettes in films,” Farrell said in an interview for the YouTube channel Jake’s Takes in February.

“I fought valiantly for a cigar. At one stage I said, ‘I can have it unlit! Just let me have it unlit.’ They were like, ‘No,’” Farrell said. As if “a bunch of 12-year-olds are going to start smoking Cuban cigars because” of me.

Emma Stone faced similar circumstances when she portrayed Cruella de Vil in Disney’s origin story “Cruella” — without the villain’s trademark cigarette holder.

“That is not allowed in 2021,” the actor told The New York Times last year with a laugh. “We are not allowed to smoke onscreen in a Disney film. It was difficult to not have that cigarette holder.”

“I was so excited to have that green plume of smoke in there, but it was not possible,” Stone added. “I don’t want to promote smoking, but I’m also not trying to promote skinning puppies.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

She-Hulk Director: The Opening Episode Is 'Huge' in a Way That Was a First for MCU Vet Mark Ruffalo

Even 10 years into his run as the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo apparently can be surprised. Disney+’s She-Hulk, premiering this Thursday, Aug. 18 with the first of nine half-hour-ish episodes, follows legal eagle Jen Walters (played by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) as she accidentally becomes a Hulk akin to her cousin, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo). The bulk of the first episode thus involves Bruce’s “Smart Hulk” persona schooling a reluctant Jen on how to live life as a sometime-Hulk — including big, green fighting techniques and, yes, the importance of reinforced bedroom furniture. That in-depth, cousin-to-cousin tutorial resulted in a bit of a...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Smoking Ban#Kissing Booth#War#Film Star#Gq#Penguin
The Independent

JK Rowling says ‘police are involved’ after receiving death threat following Salman Rushdie tweet

JK Rowling has told her fans that the police are involved after a tweet about Salman Rushdie prompted a death threat on Twitter. The controversial Harry Potter author had expressed sympathy for Rushdie after he was stabbed onstage on Friday at a literary event in New York.On Saturday, it was reported that Rushdie was on a ventilator, having been taken to hospital after the attack. You can follow the latest updates on the incident here.Following the attack, Rowling tweeted: “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.”Shortly after posting the message, Rowling shared an image of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Stranger Things’ Craft Heads On Piecing Together The “Surreal Madness” Of The Series

Stranger Things earned 13 Emmy nominations this season, including Outstanding Drama Series, thanks to the unsung heroes of the show—the below-the-line departments who put in the tireless effort to create the “surreal madness” of the series. From ‘de-aging’ Millie Bobbie Brown to building Vecna and his lair in the Upside Down, the collaboration of the craft departments continues to bring the series to new heights. Here, some of the Emmy-nominated craft department heads give insight into the most important aspects of this season. Eleven One of the most difficult tasks this season was de-aging Eleven for flashback scenes. “Before shooting we explored just...
TV SERIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

115K+
Followers
7K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy