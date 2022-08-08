"To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Rick and Morty. The humor is extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of theoretical physics, most of the jokes will go over a typical viewer's head. There's also Rick's nihilistic outlook ..." We'll just stop here. Does this sound familiar to you? If so, then you're probably a fan of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's genius animated Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. This copypasta went viral circa 2017, representing the annoying side of the fandom, and it's just too darn funny to look past.

