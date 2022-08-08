ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Stranger Things’ Craft Heads On Piecing Together The “Surreal Madness” Of The Series

Stranger Things earned 13 Emmy nominations this season, including Outstanding Drama Series, thanks to the unsung heroes of the show—the below-the-line departments who put in the tireless effort to create the “surreal madness” of the series. From ‘de-aging’ Millie Bobbie Brown to building Vecna and his lair in the Upside Down, the collaboration of the craft departments continues to bring the series to new heights. Here, some of the Emmy-nominated craft department heads give insight into the most important aspects of this season. Eleven One of the most difficult tasks this season was de-aging Eleven for flashback scenes. “Before shooting we explored just...
She-Hulk Director: The Opening Episode Is 'Huge' in a Way That Was a First for MCU Vet Mark Ruffalo

Even 10 years into his run as the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo apparently can be surprised. Disney+’s She-Hulk, premiering this Thursday, Aug. 18 with the first of nine half-hour-ish episodes, follows legal eagle Jen Walters (played by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) as she accidentally becomes a Hulk akin to her cousin, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo). The bulk of the first episode thus involves Bruce’s “Smart Hulk” persona schooling a reluctant Jen on how to live life as a sometime-Hulk — including big, green fighting techniques and, yes, the importance of reinforced bedroom furniture. That in-depth, cousin-to-cousin tutorial resulted in a bit of a...
Tom Sturridge's Transformation for 'The Sandman' Wasn't All Physical

The Lord of Dreams/Morpheus strikes an imposing figure in the Netflix series The Sandman. Even when Morpheus is trapped, held captive in a seemingly unbreakable prison, he continually radiates a commanding aura, leading his captors to approach him from a safe distance. Article continues below advertisement. So what did it...
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Jerry, Get a Job! Here Are the Best 'Rick and Morty' Episodes to Make You Laugh and Think

"To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Rick and Morty. The humor is extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of theoretical physics, most of the jokes will go over a typical viewer's head. There's also Rick's nihilistic outlook ..." We'll just stop here. Does this sound familiar to you? If so, then you're probably a fan of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's genius animated Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. This copypasta went viral circa 2017, representing the annoying side of the fandom, and it's just too darn funny to look past.
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director

When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
Ben Calling Devi "David" Has the 'Never Have I Ever' Fandom Divided

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Never Have I Ever. If you're looking for a new show to binge this weekend, we highly recommend you check out Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age dramedy just released its third season on Netflix, and fans of the acclaimed series are eager to see where Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) romantic interests lead her this time around.
Looking Back on Anne Heche's Headline-Grabbing Relationship With Ellen DeGeneres

Following the horrible news that Anne Heche, one of the great screen actresses of the 1990s and 2000s, will likely not wake up from the coma she's currently in because of a car crash, many are understandably looking back on the various twists and turns of Anne's life. One of the details that seem to stand out the most, at least for some, is the revelation that Anne used to be in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
