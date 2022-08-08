Read full article on original website
‘Stranger Things’ Craft Heads On Piecing Together The “Surreal Madness” Of The Series
Stranger Things earned 13 Emmy nominations this season, including Outstanding Drama Series, thanks to the unsung heroes of the show—the below-the-line departments who put in the tireless effort to create the “surreal madness” of the series. From ‘de-aging’ Millie Bobbie Brown to building Vecna and his lair in the Upside Down, the collaboration of the craft departments continues to bring the series to new heights. Here, some of the Emmy-nominated craft department heads give insight into the most important aspects of this season. Eleven One of the most difficult tasks this season was de-aging Eleven for flashback scenes. “Before shooting we explored just...
She-Hulk Director: The Opening Episode Is 'Huge' in a Way That Was a First for MCU Vet Mark Ruffalo
Even 10 years into his run as the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo apparently can be surprised. Disney+’s She-Hulk, premiering this Thursday, Aug. 18 with the first of nine half-hour-ish episodes, follows legal eagle Jen Walters (played by Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany) as she accidentally becomes a Hulk akin to her cousin, Bruce Banner (Ruffalo). The bulk of the first episode thus involves Bruce’s “Smart Hulk” persona schooling a reluctant Jen on how to live life as a sometime-Hulk — including big, green fighting techniques and, yes, the importance of reinforced bedroom furniture. That in-depth, cousin-to-cousin tutorial resulted in a bit of a...
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton's Relationship Timeline Started With 'Stranger Things'
There is so much more to Stranger Things than just creepy moments and scary monsters to defeat. Some of the characters on the show have incredible connections, and there are a handful of beautiful love stories that have unfolded. Article continues below advertisement. Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are two...
Tom Sturridge's Transformation for 'The Sandman' Wasn't All Physical
The Lord of Dreams/Morpheus strikes an imposing figure in the Netflix series The Sandman. Even when Morpheus is trapped, held captive in a seemingly unbreakable prison, he continually radiates a commanding aura, leading his captors to approach him from a safe distance. Article continues below advertisement. So what did it...
Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir
On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
Can You Count the Number of Keys Found in Netflix's 'Locke & Key'? We Did!
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Locke & Key. Alas, lovers of the supernatural. The final chapter of Netflix’s Locke & Key has arrived and I’m not crying, you are. Based on the comic by the same name, the series quickly gained popularity after its debut on the network in February 2020.
Why Did Aisha Tyler Leave 'Ghost Whisperer?' It Seemingly Came Down to Scheduling
A long-running television show coming to an end is always bittersweet. Additionally, a star of said show making their departure can feel like a double punch to the gut for fans. Unfortunately, fans of Ghost Whisperer’s Aisha Tyler know the feeling all too well. Article continues below advertisement. Fans...
Jerry, Get a Job! Here Are the Best 'Rick and Morty' Episodes to Make You Laugh and Think
"To be fair, you have to have a very high IQ to understand Rick and Morty. The humor is extremely subtle, and without a solid grasp of theoretical physics, most of the jokes will go over a typical viewer's head. There's also Rick's nihilistic outlook ..." We'll just stop here. Does this sound familiar to you? If so, then you're probably a fan of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's genius animated Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. This copypasta went viral circa 2017, representing the annoying side of the fandom, and it's just too darn funny to look past.
What Is Olivia Wilde's Net Worth? Details on the Actor and Director
When actor and director Olivia Wilde launched her career in the early 2000s, she challenged herself to take on diverse roles. Many fans know Olivia from her days as Dr. Remy “Thirteen” Hadley on House and her role in the Tron movies. Since then, she’s become a sought-after movie star and has directed a Golden Globe-nominated film.
As the 25th Anniversary of Princess Diana's Death Approaches, Here Are Some Folks That Got Her Right
There's a reason why Princess Diana was referred to as the People's Princess. She reached millions of individuals all over the world who saw her as a true being of love and compassion. "The greatest problem in the world today is intolerance. Everyone is so intolerant of each other," she once said.
Netflix Has Already Confirmed the Fate of 'Indian Matchmaking'
More than two years after Indian Matchmaking debuted on Netflix to critical and fan acclaim, matchmaker Sima Taparia is officially back to help a new cast of single South Asian millenials find their forever connections. The second season of the reality series launched on the streamer on Aug. 10, and...
Ben Calling Devi "David" Has the 'Never Have I Ever' Fandom Divided
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Never Have I Ever. If you're looking for a new show to binge this weekend, we highly recommend you check out Never Have I Ever. The coming-of-age dramedy just released its third season on Netflix, and fans of the acclaimed series are eager to see where Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) romantic interests lead her this time around.
'American Horror' Story Is Back for Season 11, Baby! Let's Talk Theme Theories
Ryan Murphy is a legend when it comes to making stylish, atmospheric, and totally bonkers television. From Glee to Pose to American Horror Story, the television writer, director, and producer is one of a kind. Regarding his latter anthology series, American Horror Story has shown us an eccentric coven of witches, a disturbing latex-adorned figure known as "Rubber Man," and a murderous clown that would even make Pennywise squeal in fear.
Angus Cloud's Scar Story Reveals He Has Something in Common With His 'Euphoria' Character
While there have only been two seasons of Euphoria, but it's safe to say it’s one of the most talked-about HBO Max series in existence. Zendaya takes the lead in the show as a drug-addicted teenager who's struggling to get over her demons while surrounded by other teens with problems of their own.
Is Paige Mobley Dating Anyone? Details on the ‘Instant Dream Home’ Star’s Love Life
Model Paige Mobley is back on Netflix for Season 2 of Instant Dream Home. As the special projects lead, Paige helps families renovate their houses into the homes of their dreams in just 12 hours. Paige joined the show in 2021 with host Danielle Brooks and renovators Adair Curtis, Erik Curtis, and Nick Cutsumpas.
No, Gus Fring of 'Breaking Bad' Isn't Actually Coming to 'Multiversus'
It may be some time before we see Season 1 officially begin in the new free-to-play platform fighter Multiversus, but the game has already boasted an impressive roster of characters to pick from when competing. The title brings together many iconic characters from Warner Bros. and DC franchises, pitting them all against each other in PVP face-offs.
Looking Back on Anne Heche's Headline-Grabbing Relationship With Ellen DeGeneres
Following the horrible news that Anne Heche, one of the great screen actresses of the 1990s and 2000s, will likely not wake up from the coma she's currently in because of a car crash, many are understandably looking back on the various twists and turns of Anne's life. One of the details that seem to stand out the most, at least for some, is the revelation that Anne used to be in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.
Rob McElhenney Has Amassed Quite an Impressive Net Worth Thanks to His Acting Career
It's not often that your first major brainchild becomes your biggest success story, but Rob McElhenney and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia are not your average star or sitcom. Indeed, Rob worked tirelessly alongside Glenn Howerton and Charlie Day to craft the FX sitcom, and the product of their efforts is one of the network's most famous comedy series ever.
