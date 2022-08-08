The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) recently awarded funding to the Brownwood Public Library under its Community Advancement Packages (CAP) grant program. The Brownwood Library qualified for two CAP Grants. The Trauma-Informed Collection Package gave the Brownwood Library resources to create a more welcoming environment for those who have experienced trauma. Computer users will notice that the hard-backed, wooden computer chairs have been replaced with comfortable, ergonomic chairs. The library also added some beautiful and comfortable seating to soften the environment. The majority of library furniture is as old as the 60-year-old building. The library hopes to continue to update the old furniture.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO