Alice Fay James
Alice Fay James, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, in Abilene. A Memorial Service for Alice will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn
Virginia Ann (Willis) Rayburn, age 79, of Brownwood passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Pecan Bayou Nursing and Rehab. Private Family Services for Virginia will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: San Saba Armadillos
SAN SABA – Following four consecutive trips to the postseason, the task of keeping that playoff streak alive for the San Saba Armadillos is expected to be a tougher chore during the 2022 campaign. San Saba, which reached the playoffs with a 2-3 district mark and finished with a...
Lemonade Day is Saturday, Aug. 13 in Brownwood
Brown County youngsters have been presented the chance to learn how to run a business — and make some money for themselves — this summer. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized a local exercise of the nationwide Lemonade Day program that culminates this weekend. Lemonade Day is...
Brown County 4-H News: Aug. 11
August 15 – Deadline to Submit Project Proficiency Award Form. 22 – Deadline to Order Heifer UINs for Fall Validation. 27 – Brown County 4-H Awards and Kickoff Event at the Texas 4-H Center, Lake Brownwood. 29 – 4-H Club Manager/Adult Leader Training 5:30pm at the Extension...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Richland Springs Coyotes
RICHLAND SPRINGS – Since 2004, the Richland Springs Coyotes have won all of their record nine six-man state championships. At no time during that run have the Coyotes gone more than three seasons without a title so, based on history, Richland Springs is due in 2022. The Coyotes, who...
GRIDIRON GLANCE ’22: Goldthwaite Eagles
GOLDTHWAITE – In mid-April, former Goldthwaite assistant Andy Howard opted to return to the Eagle program as the head football coach after serving most recently as the offensive coordinator at Brownwood. For Howard, taking over at Goldthwaite marks his second opportunity as a head coach, as he guided Brady to a 14-18 record in three seasons, peaking at 8-3 in his final year of 2014.
Brownwood tennis team upended by state power Fredericksburg
MASON – After opening the season Wednesday with a pair of victories over Big Spring and Sweetwater, the Brownwood High tennis team ran into perennial state powerhouse Fredericksburg on Thursday and dropped a 17-2 decision. Notching the victories for Brownwood were Peter Le in No. 1 boys singles (6-0,...
Court Records 8/12/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from August 5 through August 11:. Barkley, Ryan Mitchell, Appeal – City of Early, 2 counts. Castillo, Daniel Alberto Jr., Driving While Intoxicated. Portela, Isvan Munoz, Appeal – JP 2, 2 counts. Blake, Joseph Tomothy, Appeal...
Lions’ potential peeks through in successful scrimmage against Decatur
Brownwood fifth-year head coach Sammy Burnett feels the Lions have barely scratched the surface in terms of their potential, but their performance in Friday night’s initial scrimmage at Gordon Wood Stadium was good enough to produce a pair of touchdowns while keeping the Decatur Eagles out of the end zone.
Lady Lions drop three matches at Wimberley tournament
WIMBERLEY – The Brownwood Lady Lions dropped their first three matches at the Wimberley volleyball tournament Friday, falling to Class 4A Needville, 4A Davenport and private school San Antonio Keystone. Brownwood (1-4) will resume tournament action Saturday. During a 26-24, 25-15 setback against Needville, Miranda Northcutt and Aubrie Felux...
Brownwood Public Library awarded CAP grant
The Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC) recently awarded funding to the Brownwood Public Library under its Community Advancement Packages (CAP) grant program. The Brownwood Library qualified for two CAP Grants. The Trauma-Informed Collection Package gave the Brownwood Library resources to create a more welcoming environment for those who have experienced trauma. Computer users will notice that the hard-backed, wooden computer chairs have been replaced with comfortable, ergonomic chairs. The library also added some beautiful and comfortable seating to soften the environment. The majority of library furniture is as old as the 60-year-old building. The library hopes to continue to update the old furniture.
Kicks for Kids kicks off a new school year
Kicks for Kids is a program that takes donations from the Brown County community before the school year starts. The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce asks the schools what shoe sizes they need, and then the Chamber delivers those shoes to the school counselors to disperse to students. A good turnout came for Kicks for Kids, with La Botana providing free meals for all who donate.
Bangs volleyball nets first two wins at Veribest tournament
VERIBEST – The Bangs Lady Dragons earned their first wins of the season Friday, taking two of three matches at the Veribest volleyball tournament,. The Lady Dragons knocked off San Angelo TLCA and Rochelle before falling to host Veribest. In the win over TLCA, Jadyn Miller recorded six kills,...
Christian Women’s Job Corps classes begin Aug. 29
Christian Women’s Job Corps will offer Fall Classes August 29 through November 17. Classes are Monday and Thursday from 8:45 am until 3:00 pm. Classes include Bible Study, Bookkeeping, Math, English, Computers, Resume’ and Interview Building Skills, Budgeting and more. There is no cost to attend but you...
Lions to receive early test from Region I in initial scrimmage against Decatur
A potential postseason preview awaits the Brownwood Lions, who kick off the scrimmage portion of the preseason Friday at Gordon Wood Stadium against the Decatur Eagles. The JV and freshman teams will scrimmage on the opposite ends of the field at 5 p.m., with the varsity squads to take over the entire field at 6 p.m.
Irrigation Water Contaminated
Some irrigation water in the Early, Texas area has been contaminated with a foreign substance. According to John Allen, General Manager of the Brown County Water Improvement District #1, a foreign substance was detected earlier today in an irrigation water line. The contamination has been isolated and that water line has been temporarily closed. The District is currently unable to supply the untreated irrigation water to the agricultural customers, fewer than ten, on that line. All affected customers have been notified.
HPU football kicks off preseason practice schedule
Coming off their best campaign since 2005, with even higher expectations entering head coach Jason Bachtel’s second full season at the helm, the Howard Payne Yellow Jackets began football practice for the 2022 regular season Thursday. “The best thing that I’ve seen is we see a lot of energy,...
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood installs improved MRI machine
Hendrick Medical Center-Brownwood has installed a new technologically advanced MRI machine, called the General Electric Signa Artist 1.5 Tesla MRI system. According to Hendrick, the new system “is state-of-the-art, with improvements in computing power, software and hardware. This system is capable of performing new imaging techniques and procedures that will benefit our patients, including orthopedic extremity exams, cardiac, prostate, abdominal and neurological procedures.”
Maximum 20-year sentence handed down for attempted kidnapping of 4-year-old
District Attorney Micheal Murray reported that on Wednesday, Aug. 10, Ronnie Jackson was sentenced to a maximum prison sentence by Judge Sam Moss for the offense of Attempted Aggravated Kidnapping. Jackson was on trial for an attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl from Hobby Lobby in 2020. First Assistant District...
