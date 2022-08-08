Read full article on original website
Mother-in-Law Dragged for Demanding 'Alone Time' With Breastfed Newborn
A woman has received almost 100 percent support on Mumsnet for refusing to let her mother-in-law alone with her new baby.
Kent hospital trust apologises to mother after her baby dies
Alisha Pegg, who was wrongly told her baby had died, hours before she did, says she was not listened to
A Black woman says Target rejected her for a job, until she applied as 'Tori' under a different race
In a viral TikTok video, Naturi Greene says she was rejected by Target for a job. But when she changed her name to "Tori" and listed her ethnicity as "mixed race," she heard back. Target has been sued multiple times over allegations of racial discrimination in hiring.
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Pregnancy is possible from the start of ovulation.
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed
PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
Pregnant mother and baby died after she was sent to ‘unsuitable ward’
A pregnant woman and her baby died two days apart after she caught Covid and was transferred to an unsuitable ward to treat her illness, an inquest heard.Sumera Haq, 37, was eight months pregnant with her third child when she contracted coronavirus and started suffering severe stomach pain and worsening shortness of breath.She was rushed to Whipps Cross Hospital in Leytonstone, east London, and initially treated on a labour ward.Two days later, on 9 August last year, the primary school teacher was transferred to a medical ward after her respiratory function worsened, but her condition deteriorated and she suffered...
Identical Twins Die Hours Apart, Get Matching Coffins
Identical twins who spent their lives together passed away from separate illnesses just hours apart at the age of 70. Brothers Alan and Geoff Bates died only three hours apart and had a joint funeral and matching coffins. Shelley Bates, Alan's daughter, knew her father only had "months" to live...
Our landlord sent an electrician to our house but we were horrified when we discovered the real reason for his visit
TENANTS at a shared house said they were shocked to find out the real reason their landlord sent out an electrician to the property. All eight renters at the Brisbane home in Australia said the sneaky move had left them feeling like they were in an episode of Big Brother.
Woman opens mysterious letter addressed to her husband accusing him of harassing an unnamed woman
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend wasn't happily married, but she wasn't unhappily married either. Her marriage was routine, and she was complacent. However, she never expected anything like this to happen. A strange woman sent her husband a letter asking him to stop harassing her.
dailyphew.com
When This Woman Found A Dying Homeless Man With A Dog, He Told Her His Last Wish And It’s Heartbreaking
On a cold December day in Fresno, California, Jenine-Lacette DShazer noticed a sad homeless man with a white dog curled up in his arms. When the woman started talking with him, what she found out was heartbreaking…. His name is Clifford James Herbert. Once a farm worker and the owner...
The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like
Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
REVEALED: Teacher's frantic texts to find help for a dying student as his devastated family claims the trauma contributed to his shock death two years later: 'I need medical people... he is in a trance'
Frantic texts show how a teacher desperately tried to save a student's life on an excursion to Europe after finding the teenager passed out covered in blood and vomit. Geoff Vezey, 52, was the assistant principal at Melbourne's Blackburn High School when he accompanied 17 students, including 15-year-old Timothy Fehring, and another teacher to Europe.
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
Archie Battersbee: Father ‘suffers stroke’ as parents lose court fight to stop life support being switched off
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state have lost their latest court battle to stop his life support being turned off. Archie Battersbee suffered “catastrophic” brain damage four months ago and the High Court ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treating him. His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal but have now lost the latest legal fight. Three Court of Appeal judges ruled that the High Court judge’s previous decision was not wrong. The court heard that just before the ruling was made, Mr...
U.K.・
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
Dead Babies Married in a Wedding Ceremony Decades After Their Deaths
Chadappa and Shobha were married in a beautiful night time ceremony in India. Laughter and excitement rang through a brightly lit room as their families prepared for the Saptapadi – the seven-step Hindu marriage ritual that cements the union of husband and wife. But the couple wasn’t in the...
